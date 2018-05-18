TGIF: Penticton and South Okanagan events listings

Live theatre, concerts, events, art exhibits and more from around the South Okanagan

Upcoming concerts and events from around the South Okanagan. Western News graphic

May 18 — Lodi performs at 7:30 p.m. in the Penticton Eagles Club

May 19 — Having performed together worldwide, including two previous sell-outs at the Dream Café, David Sinclair and Keith Bennett return to the venue for their 100th performance together. Tickets are $42 for premium seats and $32 for the wings.

May 19 — Gypsy and the Rose performs at 7:30 p.m. in the Penticton Eagles Club

May 20 — Jeremy Head will perform at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover.

May 24 — Vancouver group Red Haven will perform at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.

May 23 — Jason Elmore and Hoodoo Witch is an original high-energy trio that blends hard-hitting rock, jump/swing blues, vintage soul/r&b and traces of 60s country into unique roots music. They perform at the Dream Café. Tickets are $30 for premium seats and $20 for the wings.

May 25 — Pure Twang performs at 7:30 p.m. in the Penticton Eagles Club

May 26 — The House is a Rockin’ Blues Jam, hosted by the Yard Katz from 1:30 to 5 p.m. in Orchard House, 157 Orchard Ave. The last of the season. Doors open at 12:30pm. Admission is $5 in support of the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre.

May 26 — Maple Blues Awards nominee Arsenal Shomakhov is a blues performer that is coming to the Dream Café. Tickets are $31 for premium seats and $21 for the wings.

May 27 — Michael Huber will be playing from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street. No cover.

May 30 — The Matinee is a powerhouse rock band that is performing at the Dream Café. Tickets are $25 for premium seats and $25 for the wings.

May 31 — Juno Award winner and Grammy nominee Adonis Puentes performs at the Dream Café. Tickets are $43 for premium seats and $33 for the wings.

June 2 — The Alan Crossley Quartet returns for their second appearance at the Dream Café. Tickets are $35 for premium seats and $25 for the wings.

June 3 — Dorian Goodwin provides free entertainment at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

June 10 — Join Daryl from the Darylectones for a free concert at the Cannery Brewing Company from 6 to 8 p.m.

June 7 — Originally from Iran and Israel Itamar Erez and Hamin Honari bring the traditional sounds of the Middle East with their own original music. Tickets are $30 for premium seats and $20 for the wings.

June 17 — Aaron Goodwin will perform at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street. from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover charge.

June 24 — Kelowna group Three Scotch perform at the Cannery Brewing Company on Ellis Street from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover charge.

July 11 to 14 — Michale Kaeshammer returns to the Dream Café with a new album (Something New, released April 20). Doors open at 6 p.m. and shows at 8 p.m. Tickets are $59 for premium seats and $49 for the wings.

July 26 and 17 — Combining rock and roll swagger and decades-deep blues style, The Harpoonist and the Axe Murdere return for two nights at the Dream Café. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49 for premium seats and $39 for wings.

EVENTS

May 18-20 — Step back in time to the Middle Ages air the Osoyoos Medieval Faire at Desert Park Race Track. Experience live jousting matches, participate in Old World Games and feast on food fit for a king. Village vendors, live music, wandering entertainers as well as a pub with craft beers will be on site. Tickets are $20/per day (available online), or $25 at the gate. Children 10 and under are free.

May 22 — Rotary Club Penticton Sunrise guest speaker is Rotarian Linda Ruby, giving an overview of her life story. Everyone welcome to attend this meeting at the Sandman Hotel. Directors will also discuss future club projects. Doors open at 6:45 a.m. and meeting at 7 a.m. Full breakfast is $15. Coffee/pastry is $6.50.

May 24 — Family Games Night at the Penticton Library from 6 to 8 p.m. All ages welcome. Drop by for life-sized games, Lego, classic board games and coding games. Free.

May 25 — Ellis on the Rise Block Party from 5 to 8 p.m. Chalk art competition, beverage garden, kids activities, food trucks and more.

May 26 — Rotary Club of Penticton Lobster Fest from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre. Must be 19 years or older. Tickets are $70 and include a dinner featuring Nova Scotia lobster (barbecue chicken and ribs also available), silent and live auction. Tickets available at Red Bag, Joey’s Restaurant, Minuteman Press or from Rotarians.