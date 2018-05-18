TGIF: Penticton and South Okanagan events listings

May 18 — Lodi performs at 7:30 p.m. in the Penticton Eagles Club
May 19 — Having performed together worldwide, including two previous sell-outs at the Dream Café, David Sinclair and Keith Bennett return to the venue for their 100th performance together. Tickets are $42 for premium seats and $32 for the wings.
May 19 — Gypsy and the Rose performs at 7:30 p.m. in the Penticton Eagles Club
May 20 — Jeremy Head will perform at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover.
May 24 — Vancouver group Red Haven will perform at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.
May 23 — Jason Elmore and Hoodoo Witch is an original high-energy trio that blends hard-hitting rock, jump/swing blues, vintage soul/r&b and traces of 60s country into unique roots music. They perform at the Dream Café. Tickets are $30 for premium seats and $20 for the wings.
May 25 — Pure Twang performs at 7:30 p.m. in the Penticton Eagles Club
May 18-20 — Step back in time to the Middle Ages air the Osoyoos Medieval Faire at Desert Park Race Track. Experience live jousting matches, participate in Old World Games and feast on food fit for a king. Village vendors, live music, wandering entertainers as well as a pub with craft beers will be on site. Tickets are $20/per day (available online), or $25 at the gate. Children 10 and under are free.
May 22 — Rotary Club Penticton Sunrise guest speaker is Rotarian Linda Ruby, giving an overview of her life story. Everyone welcome to attend this meeting at the Sandman Hotel. Directors will also discuss future club projects. Doors open at 6:45 a.m. and meeting at 7 a.m. Full breakfast is $15. Coffee/pastry is $6.50.
May 24 — Family Games Night at the Penticton Library from 6 to 8 p.m. All ages welcome. Drop by for life-sized games, Lego, classic board games and coding games. Free.
May 25 — Ellis on the Rise Block Party from 5 to 8 p.m. Chalk art competition, beverage garden, kids activities, food trucks and more.