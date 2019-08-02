TGIF: Penticton and South Okanagan events listings

Live theatre, concerts, events, art exhibits and more from around the South Okanagan

Upcoming concerts and events from around the South Okanagan. Western News graphic

CONCERTS

Sundays – Shades on Main has an acoustic open stage every Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. in their coffee room. Synchronized by Mat Duffus, there will be a guitar and bass on hand and musician and guest specials.

Aug. 2 — Rock the Sun free summer concerts in Gyro Park returns with Beamer Wigley performing classic country. Concert is from 7 to 9 p.m.

Aug. 2 — Dan Brubeck is a renowned jazz drummer and will be performing at the Dream Café at 8 p.m. Tickets are $34 for premium seats and $24 for the wings.

Aug. 4 — Cannery Brewing is the place to be as Jeff Piattelli will play from 6-8 p.m. No cover charge.

Aug. 4 — Dirty Catfish Brass Band invokes the sounds of the New Orleans brass tradition at the Dream Café. Show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 for premium seats and $30 for the wings.

Aug. 10 — Okanagan Blues Project at the Nest & Nectar from 7 to 9 p.m. Reservations recommended. $15 cover.

Aug. 11 — Ernest Anyway will play at Cannery Brewing from 6 to 8 p.m., no cover charge. Enjoy the good things in life, beer, food and live music.

Aug. 16 — Rock the Sun free summer concerts in Gyro Park returns with the Mason Burns Band performing music that takes you back to another time of peace, love and change. Concert is from 7 to 9 p.m.

Aug. 18 — Join local favourite Dorian Goodwin, featuring Maven the Raven at Cannery Brewing. They will be performing from 6-8pm. No cover charge.

Aug. 23 — Rock the Sun free summer concerts in Gyro Park returns with Rumble 100, a premier party band. Concert is from 7 to 9 p.m.

Aug. 25 — Cannery Brewing is the place to be on Sunday, August 25th as Zoonis will be playing from 6-8pm, no cover.

Aug. 30 — Rock the Sun free summer concerts in Gyro Park returns with Ancient Engines, an experimental alternative rock band. Concert is from 7 to 9 p.m.

EVENTS

Until Aug. 29 — Penticton Arts Council presents Pot Pourri, a clay exhibition by the Penticton Potters’ Guild. Opening night is July 25 at 6 p.m. at the Leir House Cultural Centre (220 Manor Park Ave.). Complimentary food and refreshments served.

Aug. 3 — 24th annual Penticton Sunrise Rotary Wheel Car Show in Rotary Park. Vintage and collector cars, live entertainment, food vendors and more.

Aug. 7 to 11 — Five days of free, family fun at the Penticton Peach Festival with headliners the Crash Test Dummies, Emerson Drive, Ben Waters, Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts and the Jersey Boys Jukebox. Check schedule at www.peachfest.com.

Aug. 12 — Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory invite the public to watch the Perseid meteor shower. Dress warmly and bring a blanket or lawn chair to watch the meteors in comfort. Admission is free. Gates open at 7:15 p.m. Talks presented at 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Planet viewings at 8 p.m. and 10 :30 p.m. By dusk, 9:30 p.m., it should allow for the viewing of the brightest meteors. Telescopes available for public use. Penticton Air Cadets will have a cash only concession. Event concludes at 11 p.m.

Aug. 17 — The Summerland Singers and Players present Murder on the Rails: The Case of the Mondello Crime Family. Based on the success of the one-night-only performance last summer, they are bringing it back with a new script with a combination of staged lines and improvised interaction with the audience.

Aug. 25 — Art in the Gardens 2019, presented by the Summerland Ornamental Gardens, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Artists may display and/or sell their work. RSVP by July 15 to events.summerlandgardens@gmail.com if you would like your art displayed.

Aug. 30 — Mardi Gras on Martin Street as an end of summer wrap up party. Beverage garden, food and live music.

Sept. 10 — The South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society hosts The Human Condition Comedy Tour at Bar One. Tour features three comedians (Shawn Gramiak, Scott Porteous and Nadine Hunt). Event starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Sept. 28 — The Comic Strippers, a male stripper parody and improv comedy show, returns to Penticton at the Cleland Community Theatre. Tickets are $39 (plus applicable service fees) and can be purchased at the community centre or call 1-800-838-3006.

