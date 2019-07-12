TGIF: Penticton and South Okanagan events listings

Live theatre, concerts, events, art exhibits and more from around the South Okanagan

CONCERTS

Sundays – Shades on Main has an acoustic open stage every Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. in their coffee room. Synchronized by Mat Duffus, there will be a guitar and bass on hand and musician and guest specials.

July 14 — Dylan Knippelberg performs at Live Music Sundays at the Cannery Brewing (198 Ellis St.) from 6 to 8 p.m. No admission charge.

July 16 — Blue Moon Marquee is a gypsy blues band that is performing at the Dream Café. Tickets are $34 for premium seats and $24 for the wings.

July 19 — Rock the Sun free summer concerts in Gyro Park returns with the Young Uns, classic rock to current top 40 pop hits. The concert is from 7 to 9 p.m.

July 26 — Rock the Sun free summer concerts in Gyro Park returns with Aidan & Mandy, smooth harmonies, heartfelt lyrics and playful guitar. Concert is from 7 to 9 p.m.

Aug. 2 — Rock the Sun free summer concerts in Gyro Park returns with Beamer Wigley performing classic country. Concert is from 7 to 9 p.m.

Aug. 16 — Rock the Sun free summer concerts in Gyro Park returns with the Mason Burns Band performing music that takes you back to another time of peace, love and change. Concert is from 7 to 9 p.m.

Aug. 23 — Rock the Sun free summer concerts in Gyro Park returns with Rumble 100, a premier party band. Concert is from 7 to 9 p.m.

Aug. 30 — Rock the Sun free summer concerts in Gyro Park returns with Ancient Engines, an experimental alternative rock band. Concert is from 7 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 25 — Canadian country artists Dallas Smith and Dean Brody on their Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone Tour will perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre with special guests Chad Brownlee and MacKenzie Porter.

EVENTS

Until July 22 — Our House – an exhibition celebrating the artists working, teaching and playing at the Leir House Cultural Centre.

Until July 27 — Many Hats Theatre Co. presents The Savannah Sipping Society — a comedy by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Special Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, seniors and students are $22. The show is at The Cannery Stage (1475 Fairview Rd.).

July 12 — Tempest Theatre Summer Ensemble Presentation of a thought-provoking, gripping night of theatre. Six scenes featured with local and international actors. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on July 10, 11 and 12. Special matinee at 2 p.m. on July 12. Tickets are $25. For more visit www.tempest.ca.

July 13 — Chef Bongo’s Dinner In White at Bongo Bistro at Serendipity Winery in Naramata. Get your dress whites on and enjoy an evening of food, wine and entertainment by Checo Tohomaso, who has toured with Marvin Gaye, The Commodores and Lionel Ritchie. The event starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are $125 per person. RSVP at 778-806-4880.

July 16 — The En’owkin Centre is celebrating the launch of Zoe and The Fawn, by writer Catherine Jameson, as part of the Canada Council Reading Series 2019.

July 18 — Opening reception for a group exhibition at Front Street Gallery from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Featured artists include Bobi McMillan, Victoria Rodgers and Diana Skelhorne. Musical entertainment by Elizabeth Tribe.

July 20 — The Summerland Singers and Players present Murder on the Rails: The Case of the Mondello Crime Family. Based on the success of the one-night-only performance last summer, they are bringing it back with a new script with a combination of staged lines and improvised interaction with the audience.

July 28 and Aug. 25— Art in the Gardens 2019, presented by the Summerland Ornamental Gardens, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Artists may display and/or sell their work. RSVP by July 15 to events.summerlandgardens@gmail.com if you would like your art displayed.

Aug. 17 — The Summerland Singers and Players present Murder on the Rails: The Case of the Mondello Crime Family. Based on the success of the one-night-only performance last summer, they are bringing it back with a new script with a combination of staged lines and improvised interaction with the audience.

Sept. 10 — The South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society hosts The Human Condition Comedy Tour at Bar One. The tour features three comedians (Shawn Gramiak, Scott Porteous and Nadine Hunt). The event starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Sept. 28 — The Comic Strippers, a male stripper parody and improv comedy show, returns to Penticton at the Cleland Community Theatre. Tickets are $39 (plus applicable service fees) and can be purchased at the community centre or call 1-800-838-3006.

