TGIF: Penticton and South Okanagan events listings

Sundays – Shades on Main has an acoustic open stage every Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. in their coffee room. Synchronized by Mat Duffus, there will be a guitar and bass on hand and musician and guest specials.

June 9 — Tobie Lavoie will be performing at the Cannery Brewing from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover.

June 13 — Russell deCarle, the lead vocalist and bassist of iconic Canadian country roots band Prairie Oyster, performs at the Dream Café. The show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 for premium seats and $35 for wings.

June 16 — Cannery Brewing is the place to be as Tristan Telle performs from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover charge.

June 18 — One of Canada’s most highly regarded singer/songwriters will perform at the Venables Theatre in Oliver. Murray McLauchlan has released 19 albums and awarded 11 Junos in his 45-year career. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $47.50.

June 23 — Digger Dan is back at Cannery Brewing for another lively round of music. Set is from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover charge.

June 29 — Simply Queen is Canada’s premier Queen tribute and they will perform at the Venables Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $42.

June 30 — Patrick Gilmour will play at Cannery Brewing from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover charge.

EVENTS

June 8 — Festival of Flowers show at the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre presented by the Penticton and District Garden Club. Show off the bounty of your garden. Open to everyone. Categories for roses, potted plants, border plants, floral arrangements, photography and even a couple for kids. Entries between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. on June 8. For more info visit www.gardenclubpenticton.ca.

June 8 — Life’s a Beach fashion show and live performances from Ari Neufeld, Will Schlakl, Joshua Smith, Jerri Rouw and DJ Tona. Silent auction with proceeds going to the Penticton Youth Centre. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite, The Bumwrap, Beach City Crossfit or Clancy’s Liquor Store. Event is at 3 p.m. at the Barefoot Beach Stage at Beach City Crossfit (4145 Skaha Lake Rd.). Must be 19 years or older to attend.

June 8 — The Penticton Beer Run has a new 10 kilometre course with increased number of breweries and participants. Starting at Highway 97 and finishing at D’Angelo Estate Winery, participants make their way past seven breweries before crossing the finish line for more beer, food, music and fun. Visit www.hoodooadventures.ca/penticton-beer-run/ for more information.

June 9 — Take an Old Bag to Tea event hosted by the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary. Help raise funds for equipment in the David E. Kampe tower trauma room. Tickets are $25 and the event is at the Penticton Lakeside Resort from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

June 9 — The Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts presents: June Gala Concert. Admission by donation. The concert is at 2 p.m. at the Shatford Centre (760 Main St.).

June 16 — Family Fun on Father’s Day at Skaha Lake Park from noon to 3 p.m. Pirate games and face painting, dunk tank, road hockey and prizes for the best-dressed pirate.

June 20 — Okanagan and B.C. inspired contemporary landscapes, contemporary wildlife in acrylic by Anita McComas at the Lloyd Gallery (18 Front St.). The gallery is closed on Sundays.

June 25 — Grandmothers for Africa is hosting a tea, which includes four mini-presentations on teas, xeriscaping, the Ornamental Gardens and a flower arranging demo. Delicious teas and goodies served, prizes and more. Tickets are $15 at Teas and Weaves. Event is from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Penticton United Church.

July 21 — The Summerland Singers and Players present Murder on the Rails: The Case of the Mondello Crime Family. Based on the success of the one-night-only performance last summer, they are bringing it back with a new script with a combination of staged lines and improvised interaction with the audience.

Aug. 17 — The Summerland Singers and Players present Murder on the Rails: The Case of the Mondello Crime Family. Based on the success of the one-night-only performance last summer, they are bringing it back with a new script with a combination of staged lines and improvised interaction with the audience.

