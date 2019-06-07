TGIF: Penticton and South Okanagan events listings

Sundays – Shades on Main has an acoustic open stage every Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. in their coffee room. Synchronized by Mat Duffus, there will be a guitar and bass on hand and musician and guest specials.
June 9 — Tobie Lavoie will be performing at the Cannery Brewing from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover.
June 13 — Russell deCarle, the lead vocalist and bassist of iconic Canadian country roots band Prairie Oyster, performs at the Dream Café. The show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 for premium seats and $35 for wings.
June 8 — Festival of Flowers show at the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre presented by the Penticton and District Garden Club. Show off the bounty of your garden. Open to everyone. Categories for roses, potted plants, border plants, floral arrangements, photography and even a couple for kids. Entries between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. on June 8. For more info visit www.gardenclubpenticton.ca.
June 8 — Life’s a Beach fashion show and live performances from Ari Neufeld, Will Schlakl, Joshua Smith, Jerri Rouw and DJ Tona. Silent auction with proceeds going to the Penticton Youth Centre. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite, The Bumwrap, Beach City Crossfit or Clancy’s Liquor Store. Event is at 3 p.m. at the Barefoot Beach Stage at Beach City Crossfit (4145 Skaha Lake Rd.). Must be 19 years or older to attend.
June 8 — The Penticton Beer Run has a new 10 kilometre course with increased number of breweries and participants. Starting at Highway 97 and finishing at D’Angelo Estate Winery, participants make their way past seven breweries before crossing the finish line for more beer, food, music and fun. Visit www.hoodooadventures.ca/penticton-beer-run/ for more information.
June 9 — Take an Old Bag to Tea event hosted by the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary. Help raise funds for equipment in the David E. Kampe tower trauma room. Tickets are $25 and the event is at the Penticton Lakeside Resort from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
June 9 — The Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts presents: June Gala Concert. Admission by donation. The concert is at 2 p.m. at the Shatford Centre (760 Main St.).
