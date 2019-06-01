TGIF: Penticton and South Okanagan events listings

Live theatre, concerts, events, art exhibits and more from around the South Okanagan

CONCERTS

Sundays – Shades on Main has an acoustic open stage every Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. in their coffee room. Synchronized by Mat Duffus, there will be a guitar and bass on hand and musician and guest specials.

June 2 — Cannery Brewing is the place to be as Dorian Goodwin will be performing from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover.

June 4 — Head to Cannery Brewing for vinyl night from 7 to 9 p.m. No cover. DJ Spill will be spinning an all vinyl set with a mix of tunes from the 50s to the 80s, spanning different genres.

June 5 — Join Juno nominated blues and roots artist Brandon Isaak at Cannery Brewing. Music is from 7 to 9 p.m. Suggested $10 donation.

June 9 — Tobie Lavoie will be performing at the Cannery Brewing from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover.

June 13 — Russell deCarle, the lead vocalist and bassist of iconic Canadian country roots band Prairie Oyster, performs at the Dream Café. The show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 for premium seats and $35 for wings.

June 16 — Cannery Brewing is the place to be as Tristan Telle performs from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover charge.

June 18 — One of Canada’s most highly regarded singer/songwriters will perform at the Venables Theatre in Oliver. Murray McLauchlan has released 19 albums and awarded 11 Junos in his 45-year career. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $47.50.

EVENTS

Until June 6 — Erica Hawkes solo exhibition express a distinctly west coast aesthetic fusing influences from 20th-century art movements including Art Nouveau, Cubism and the Group of Seven. View her work at the Lloyd Gallery (18 Front St.) Tuesday to Saturday.

June 1 — CoWork Penticton hosts their first #LanewayLove Street Party. Fun for all ages. Event is from 1 to 6 p.m. Music, games, movies, beverage garden and more.

June 1 — Canada Comedy Jam Live at the Barley Mill Pub from 8 to 10 p.m. Matt Baker, Velina Taskov, Andrew Verge and special guest Brett Martin take the stage. Tickets are $15 at the door.

June 1 and 2 — Marcus Mosely returns for his third annual gospel singing workshop at the Penticton United Church. Cost is $45 and participants may choose to perform in the concert on June 2 from 2 to 3 p.m. Audience members pay $10 per ticket at the door.

June 2 — Comedian and Just For Laughs veteran Derek Edwards will take the Venables Theatre stage with a 90-minute show at the Venables Theatre. The show is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $47.50.

June 6 — Pecha Kucha night returns with a grab bag of speakers. Event will feature 10 inspiring speakers presenting on tops from policing to film-making to battling an evil monkey. Doors open at 6 p.m. Speakers start at 7 p.m. Venue is the Cannery Brewing and tickets are $15 each.

June 8 — Festival of Flowers show at the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre presented by the Penticton and District Garden Club. Show off the bounty of your garden. Open to everyone. Categories for roses, potted plants, border plants, floral arrangements, photography and even a couple for kids. Entries between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. on June 8. For more info visit www.gardenclubpenticton.ca.

June 8 — Life’s a Beach fashion show and live performances from Ari Neufeld, Will Schlakl, Joshua Smith, Jerri Rouw and DJ Tona. Silent auction with proceeds going to the Penticton Youth Centre. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite, The Bumwrap, Beach City Crossfit or Clancy’s Liquor Store. Event is at 3 p.m. at the Barefoot Beach Stage at Beach City Crossfit (4145 Skaha Lake Rd.). Must be 19 years or older to attend.

June 9 — Take an Old Bag to Tea event hosted by the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary. Help raise funds for equipment in the David E. Kampe tower trauma room. Tickets are $25 and the event is at the Penticton Lakeside Resort from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

June 9 — The Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts presents: June Gala Concert. Admission by donation. Concert is at 2 p.m. at the Shatford Centre (760 Main St.).

June 16 — Family Fun on Father’s Day at Skaha Lake Park from noon to 3 p.m. Pirate games and face painting, dunk tank, road hockey and prizes for best dressed pirate.

June 20 — Okanagan and B.C. inspired contemporary landscapes, contemporary wildlife in acrylic by Anita McComas at the Lloyd Gallery (18 Front St.). The gallery is closed on Sundays.

June 25 — Grandmothers for Africa is hosting a tea, which includes four mini-presentations on teas, xeriscaping, the Ornamental Gardens and a flower arranging demo. Delicious teas and goodies served, prizes and more. Tickets are $15 at Teas and Weaves. Event is from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Penticton United Church.

