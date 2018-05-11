TGIF: Penticton and South Okanagan events listings

Live theatre, concerts, events, art exhibits and more from around the South Okanagan

Upcoming concerts and events from around the South Okanagan. Western News graphic

CONCERTS

May 12 — The Naramata Choir, with conductor Justin Glibbery and accompanist Sandy Andres, present an evening of choral music. Well-known and loved contemporary pieces and repertoire from previous concerts, featuring soloists from the choir itself. Advance tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show at the Penticton United Church are $15 or $10 for students at the Dragons Den, Penticton United Church and Naramata Store. Tickets are the door are $20. More info at www.naramatachoir.com.

May 12 — Kip Moore’s Plead the Fifth tour featuring Drake White and The Big Fire at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Tickets at the Valley First box office or at www.valleyfirsttix.com.

May 12 — 2016 CBC Searchlight competition winner Desiree Dawson is joined on the Dream Café stage with Jody Okabe. Tickets are $28 for premium seats and $18 for the wings.

May 13 — Indestructible Jonny will perform at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover.

May 15 — Tony McManus is recognized throughout the world as the leading guitarist in Celtic music. He will perform at the Dream Café. Tickets are $33 for premium seats and $23 for the wings.

May 17 — Slayer with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Tickets at the Valley First box office or at www.valleyfirsttix.com.

May 19 — Having performed together worldwide, including two previous sell-outs at the Dream Café, David Sinclair and Keith Bennett return to the venue for their 100th performance together. Tickets are $42 for premium seats and $32 for the wings.

May 20 — Jeremy Head will perform at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover.

May 24 — Vancouver group Red Haven will perform at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.

May 23 — Jason Elmore and Hoodoo Witch is an original high-energy trio that blends hard-hitting rock, jump/swing blues, vintage soul/r&b and traces of 60s country into unique roots music. They perform at the Dream Café. Tickets are $30 for premium seats and $20 for the wings.

May 26 — Maple Blues Awards nominee Arsenal Shomakhov is a blues performer that is coming to the Dream Café. Tickets are $31 for premium seats and $21 for the wings.

May 27 — Michael Huber will be playing from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street. No cover.

May 30 — The Matinee is a powerhouse rock band that is performing at the Dream Café. Tickets are $25 for premium seats and $25 for the wings.

May 31 — Juno Award winner and Grammy nominee Adonis Puentes performs at the Dream Café. Tickets are $43 for premium seats and $33 for the wings.

EVENTS

May 17 — Pecha Kucha at the Cannery Brewing. Tickets for this lively night of presentations and discussions will be available for purchase at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street.

May 24 — Family Games Night at the Penticton Library from 6 to 8 p.m. All ages welcome. Drop by for life-sized games, Lego, classic board games and coding games. Free.

May 25 — Ellis on the Rise Block Party from 5 to 8 p.m. Chalk art competition, beverage garden, kids activities, food trucks and more.

May 26 — Rotary Club of Penticton Lobster Fest from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre. Must be 19 years or older. Tickets are $70 and include a dinner featuring Nova Scotia lobster (barbecue chicken and ribs also available), silent and live auction. Tickets available at Red Bag, Joey’s Restaurant, Minuteman Press or from Rotarians.