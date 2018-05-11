TGIF: Penticton and South Okanagan events listings

May 12 — The Naramata Choir, with conductor Justin Glibbery and accompanist Sandy Andres, present an evening of choral music. Well-known and loved contemporary pieces and repertoire from previous concerts, featuring soloists from the choir itself. Advance tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show at the Penticton United Church are $15 or $10 for students at the Dragons Den, Penticton United Church and Naramata Store. Tickets are the door are $20. More info at www.naramatachoir.com.
May 12 — Kip Moore’s Plead the Fifth tour featuring Drake White and The Big Fire at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Tickets at the Valley First box office or at www.valleyfirsttix.com.
May 12 — 2016 CBC Searchlight competition winner Desiree Dawson is joined on the Dream Café stage with Jody Okabe. Tickets are $28 for premium seats and $18 for the wings.
May 13 — Indestructible Jonny will perform at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover.
May 15 — Tony McManus is recognized throughout the world as the leading guitarist in Celtic music. He will perform at the Dream Café. Tickets are $33 for premium seats and $23 for the wings.
May 17 — Slayer with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Tickets at the Valley First box office or at www.valleyfirsttix.com.
May 17 — Pecha Kucha at the Cannery Brewing. Tickets for this lively night of presentations and discussions will be available for purchase at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street.
May 24 — Family Games Night at the Penticton Library from 6 to 8 p.m. All ages welcome. Drop by for life-sized games, Lego, classic board games and coding games. Free.
May 25 — Ellis on the Rise Block Party from 5 to 8 p.m. Chalk art competition, beverage garden, kids activities, food trucks and more.