TGIF: Penticton and South Okanagan events listings

Live theatre, concerts, events, art exhibits and more from around the South Okanagan

Nov. 17 — Chipko Jones at Craft Corner Kitchen (557 Main St.). Roots reggae rhythms and soul music. Cover is $10 (cash) at the door. The concert starts at 8 p.m.

Nov. 17 — Rollin’ Coal Trio perform at the Penticton Elks Lodge at 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 — Six valley choirs present their seventh annual Celebration In Song at Penticton United Church, 696 Main St., at 2 p.m. Admission is $15 at the door, and half of the concerts’ proceeds will once again be donated to charity. This choral extravaganza of highly talented singers, conductors and pianists is one you won’t want to miss.

Nov. 18 — Jazz Vespers, featuring toe-tapping Andrews Sisters harmonies performed by The Blossoms (Debi Johnson, Sarah Senecal and Yanti), are backed up by Larry Crawford, Allan Crossley, Stefan Bienz and Scott Gamble. Free will offering. Donations of gently-used winter clothing to the Freestore welcomed. Concert is at 4:30 p.m. at St. Saviour’s Anglican Church.

Nov. 23 — Country singer Aaron Pritchett performs at the Penticton Lakeside Resort for a benefit concert in support of the YES Project. Tickets are $40 an includes burger and coleslaw. Silent auction hosted by JCI Penticton. Doors open at 8 p.m. and concert starts at 9 p.m.

Nov. 25 — Dorian Goodwin performs at the Cannery Brewing Co. (198 Ellis St.) from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover.

Nov. 29 — Angel Forrest at the Dream Café. Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 — Penticton Tune-Agers choir and orchestra present Sounds of Christmas at 2 p.m both days in the Shatford Centre, 760 Main St. Tickets are $15 and are available from members, Shatford Centre office, Dragon’s Den, Summerland Beanery and at the door.

EVENTS

Until to Dec. 1 — Many Hats Theatre Co. presents a love story with social commentary and a mystery wrapped in witty dialogue. On a First Name Basis, written by Norm Foster, runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on The Cannery Stage in the Cannery Trade Centre.

Nov. 17 and 18 — SS Sicamous Christmas Market featuring 40 handmade and vintage vendors. Music, door prizes and more. Market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 17 — Photos with Santa ($20 for two prints, digital downloads for another $5) at the SPCA starting at noon.

Nov. 22 — Penticton Artwalk and Christmas tree light-up from 5 to 8 p.m. Eight gallery openings in one night, all in downtown Penticton, plus Christmas tree lighting in Nanaimo Square. All ages welcome. Admission is free. Stop by one of the galleries for a map to take home

Nov. 22 — Caroling for a Cause and the annual Tree Lighting Festival. Enjoy carollers singing out to raise funds for the Meals on Wheels school breakfast program at 5:30 p.m. at Nanaimo Square, the 100 and 200 blocks of Main Street and Front Street. Enjoy downtown merchants, an art walk and the tree lighting at 7:15 p.m. at Nanaimo Square. A Grandmothers for Africa initiative in conjunction with the Downtown Penticton Association.