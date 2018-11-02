TGIF: Penticton and South Okanagan events listings

Live theatre, concerts, events, art exhibits and more from around the South Okanagan

Upcoming concerts and events from around the South Okanagan. Western News graphic

CONCERTS

Nov. 3 — Jazz Affair unites six unique voices into a colourful and dynamic whole. They will perform jazz standards and popular songs re-arranged with a jazz touch at the Dream Café. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show is at 8 p.m.

Nov. 4 — The Darylectones perform at the Cannery Brewing Co. (198 Ellis St.) from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover.

Nov. 8 — The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Nice Horse are performing at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Tickets are available at the SOEC box office or www.ValleyFirstTix.com.

Nov. 10 — Jack and Jill will perform at the Barley Mill Brew Pub for a dinner and dance.

Nov. 11 — Free music Saturday’s at the Cannery Brewing Co. (198 Ellis St.) with The Who Knew Band. Performance is from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover.

Nov. 18 — Six valley choirs present their seventh annual Celebration In Song at Penticton United Church, 696 Main St., at 2 p.m. Admission is $15 at the door, and half of the concerts’ proceeds will once again be donated to charity. This choral extravaganza of highly talented singers, conductors and pianists is one you won’t want to miss.

Nov. 23 — Country singer Aaron Pritchett performs at the Penticton Lakeside Resort for a benefit concert in support of the YES Project. Tickets are $40 an includes burger and coleslaw. Silent auction hosted by JCI Penticton. Doors open at 8 p.m. and concert starts at 9 p.m.

Nov. 25 — Dorian Goodwin performs at the Cannery Brewing Co. (198 Ellis St.) from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover.

EVENTS

Nov. 2 — The Penticton Vees faceoff against the Merritt Centennials 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Nov. 3 and 4 — Okanagan Makers Christmas Market at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Over 150 vendors from all over B.C. with handmade creations and delicious local foods.

Nov. 3 — Canadian Wrestling Elite presents Struttin’ & Cuttin’ Tour at the Luso Canadian Multicultural Society in Penticton. Headlined by WWE legend Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake. Bell time is 7 p.m. Tickets are $21 at the door.

Nov. 8 to Dec. 1 — Many Hats Theatre Co. presents a love story with social commentary and a mystery wrapped in witty dialogue. On a First Name Basis, written by Norm Foster, runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on The Cannery Stage in the Cannery Trade Centre.

Nov. 10 — CAMRA South Okanagan presents the Home Brewing Competition at Tin Whistle Brewing from 1 to 4 p.m. Food available on site. See Facebook.com/CAMRASO for tickets and more information.

Nov. 22 — Caroling for a Cause and the annual Tree Lighting Festival. Enjoy carollers singing out to raise funds for the Meals on Wheels school breakfast program at 5:30 p.m. at Nanaimo Square, the 100 and 200 blocks of Main Street and Front Street. Enjoy downtown merchants, an art walk and the tree lighting at 7:15 p.m. at Nanaimo Square. A Grandmothers for Africa initiative in conjunction with the Downtown Penticton Association.

Nov. 22 — The second annual Starfish dinner and dance fundraiser at the Barley Mill Brew Pub. Starfish pack is a program that provides backpacks of food to local elementary schools and distributed to children on Friday’s so they can go home with food for the weekend. This is a Rotary Club initiative, with support from Save-On Foods. Tickets are available at the Barley Mill in advance for an evening of music by the Roland Allen Rock Trio and a roast beef dinner.

Nov. 23 — Twas the Night Before Christmas with Dufflebag Theatre as part of the Children’s Showcase. Goofy antics and witty story twists at this performance at the Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland.

Nov. 24 — Total Restoration presents: JCI Penticton Murder Mystery. It’s a 1980s prom at Bogner’s of Penticton for an evening of mystery, intrigue and murder. Ticket includes a full dinner. Partial proceeds support local children at the Penticton Centre for Exceptional Learning. Early bird tickets (until Nov. 1) are $65 and will be $75 after that date. For more information visit murdermysterypenticton.com.

