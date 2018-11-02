TGIF: Penticton and South Okanagan events listings

CONCERTS
Nov. 3 — Jazz Affair unites six unique voices into a colourful and dynamic whole. They will perform jazz standards and popular songs re-arranged with a jazz touch at the Dream Café. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show is at 8 p.m.
Nov. 4 — The Darylectones perform at the Cannery Brewing Co. (198 Ellis St.) from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover.
Nov. 8 — The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Nice Horse are performing at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Tickets are available at the SOEC box office or www.ValleyFirstTix.com.
Nov. 10 — Jack and Jill will perform at the Barley Mill Brew Pub for a dinner and dance.
Nov. 2 — The Penticton Vees faceoff against the Merritt Centennials 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Nov. 3 — Canadian Wrestling Elite presents Struttin’ & Cuttin’ Tour at the Luso Canadian Multicultural Society in Penticton. Headlined by WWE legend Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake. Bell time is 7 p.m. Tickets are $21 at the door.
Nov. 8 to Dec. 1 — Many Hats Theatre Co. presents a love story with social commentary and a mystery wrapped in witty dialogue. On a First Name Basis, written by Norm Foster, runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on The Cannery Stage in the Cannery Trade Centre.
Nov. 10 — CAMRA South Okanagan presents the Home Brewing Competition at Tin Whistle Brewing from 1 to 4 p.m. Food available on site. See Facebook.com/CAMRASO for tickets and more information.
Nov. 22 — Caroling for a Cause and the annual Tree Lighting Festival. Enjoy carollers singing out to raise funds for the Meals on Wheels school breakfast program at 5:30 p.m. at Nanaimo Square, the 100 and 200 blocks of Main Street and Front Street. Enjoy downtown merchants, an art walk and the tree lighting at 7:15 p.m. at Nanaimo Square.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
<p<
@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.