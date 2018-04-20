TGIF: Penticton and South Okanagan events listings

April 20 — The Penticton Eagles Club presents The Rollin Coal Band at 7 p.m.
April 20, 21 and 28 — Musaic Vocal Ensemble will perform a program taking excerpts of Nelson Mandela’s inaugural address in 1994 set to the music of Latvian composer Erik Esenvalds. Oliver on April 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Oliver Alliance Church. Penticton on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Saviour’s Anglican Church. Summerland April 28 at 2:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students at the door or www.musaicpenticton.ca.
April 21 — From their humble beginnings at the Penticton’ Farmers’ Market Aidan and Mandy bring their country-folk-rock style to the stage at the Dream Café. Tickets are $35 for premium seats and $25 for the wings. Show is at 8 p.m.
April 22 — Justin Koshman will provide free entertainment at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street from 6 to 8 p.m.
April 23 — Cannery Brewing fundraiser movie night featuring Moonrise Kingdom at 6 p.m. and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou at 8 p.m. Your $10 donation goes to Critteraid. Popcorn bar is included.
Until May 5 — Many Hats Theatre Co. presents The Art of Murder. Performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting at 8 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 and $22 for seniors and students. For tickets call The Nest & Nectar at the Cannery Trade Centre at 250-493-7275.
Until April 22 — Cirque du Soleil presents Crystal at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
April 21 — Bacchanalia food and wine event at the Penticton Lakeside Resort Grand Ballroom from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $85 plus tax. Cocktail attire recommended.
April 21 — Summerland Ornamental Gardens Earth Day events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn to grow your own vegetables in harmony with the soil ecosystem in a workshop from 10 a.m. to noon. Free for FOG members, $10 for non-members. From 1 to 4 p.m., after a dedication to the Friends of the Library, children will learn how to plant succulents in donated boots and shoes to take home as planters.
April 20-27 — SOAP Theatre presents Outside Mullinger, written by award-winning playwright John Patrick Shanley (Doubt, Moonstruck and Joe vs the Volcano). April 20, 21, 27 and 28 from 7 to 9:30 p.m at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver and April 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $22.50 in advance, day of show $25. Students (with ID) are $15. Buy online at www.venablestheatre.ca.
April 25 — 100 Men Who Care will meet at Tug’s Tap House (260 Martin St.) from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The charitable organization is always looking for new members. Visit www.100menpenticton.com.