TGIF: Penticton and South Okanagan events listings

Live theatre, concerts, events, art exhibits and more from around the South Okanagan

CONCERTS

April 20 — The Penticton Eagles Club presents The Rollin Coal Band at 7 p.m.

April 20, 21 and 28 — Musaic Vocal Ensemble will perform a program taking excerpts of Nelson Mandela’s inaugural address in 1994 set to the music of Latvian composer Erik Esenvalds. Oliver on April 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Oliver Alliance Church. Penticton on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Saviour’s Anglican Church. Summerland April 28 at 2:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students at the door or www.musaicpenticton.ca.

April 21 — From their humble beginnings at the Penticton’ Farmers’ Market Aidan and Mandy bring their country-folk-rock style to the stage at the Dream Café. Tickets are $35 for premium seats and $25 for the wings. Show is at 8 p.m.

April 22 — Justin Koshman will provide free entertainment at the Cannery Brewing on Ellis Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

April 22 — Bohemians in Brooklyn is something between cabaret, storytelling, chamber music and musical theatre. It tells the story of the remarkable collection of artists that lived together at 7 Middagh St. in Brooklyn, New York from 1939 until the building’s demolition in 1945. Take it all in at the Dream Café. Tickets are $43 for premium seats and $4 for the wings.

April 23 — Cannery Brewing fundraiser movie night featuring Moonrise Kingdom at 6 p.m. and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou at 8 p.m. Your $10 donation goes to Critteraid. Popcorn bar is included.

April 24 — Cannery Brewing fundraiser movie night featuring Fantastic Mr. Fox at 6 p.m. and The Grand Budapest Hotel at 8 p.m. Your $10 donation goes to Critteraid. Popcorn bar is included.

April 27 — The Summerland Community Arts Council presents Friday Night Live featuring blues and jazz music from Robert Johnson and Liz Campbell. Event is at 7:30 p.m. at 9525 Wharton St. $10 entry per person.

April 27 — The Fugitives, previous nominees for the Canadian Folk Music Awards and Western Canadian Music Awards, are performing at the Dream Café at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 for premium seats and $20 for wings.

EVENTS

Until May 5 — Many Hats Theatre Co. presents The Art of Murder. Performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting at 8 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 and $22 for seniors and students. For tickets call The Nest & Nectar at the Cannery Trade Centre at 250-493-7275.

Until April 22 — Cirque du Soleil presents Crystal at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

April 21 — Bacchanalia food and wine event at the Penticton Lakeside Resort Grand Ballroom from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $85 plus tax. Cocktail attire recommended.

April 21 — Summerland Ornamental Gardens Earth Day events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn to grow your own vegetables in harmony with the soil ecosystem in a workshop from 10 a.m. to noon. Free for FOG members, $10 for non-members. From 1 to 4 p.m., after a dedication to the Friends of the Library, children will learn how to plant succulents in donated boots and shoes to take home as planters.

April 20-27 — SOAP Theatre presents Outside Mullinger, written by award-winning playwright John Patrick Shanley (Doubt, Moonstruck and Joe vs the Volcano). April 20, 21, 27 and 28 from 7 to 9:30 p.m at the Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver and April 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $22.50 in advance, day of show $25. Students (with ID) are $15. Buy online at www.venablestheatre.ca.

April 25 — 100 Men Who Care will meet at Tug’s Tap House (260 Martin St.) from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The charitable organization is always looking for new members. Visit www.100menpenticton.com.

April 28 and 29— New Growth Spring Craft Fair at the Leir House (220 Manor Park Ave.) with local crafters and artisans. Free admittance. Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.