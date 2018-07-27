TGIF: Penticton and South Okanagan events listings

Live theatre, concerts, events, art exhibits and more from around the South Okanagan

Upcoming concerts and events from around the South Okanagan. Western News graphic

July 27 — Combining rock and roll swagger and decades-deep blues style, The Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer return for two nights at the Dream Café. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49 for premium seats and $39 for wings.

July 27 and 28 — Gord McLaren entertains on the Barking Parrot patio from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

July 27 — The Penticton Eagles have the Pure Twang Band in their club at 7 p.m.

July 29 — Shaeden Hawse performs at the Cannery Brewing Company on Ellis Street from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover charge.

July 31 — Dennis Ellsworth brings his dynamic power pop sound to the Dream Café.

Aug. 2 — Legend Distilling has live music from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring Mike Huston, nominated as Calgary’s blues guitarist of the year.

Aug. 3 to 5 — Paul Gibbons and Paul Laine are the evening entertainment for the summer patio music series at the Barking Parrot. Music is from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Aug. 4 to 5 — from 1 to 4 p.m. guitarists Wayne Llewellyn and Mike Huston perform at Noble Ridge Vineyard and Winery. Free admission. Bring a picnic, buy a bottle and take it all in.

Aug. 5 — Enjoy a night of music with musician Miles Kereliuk at Cannery Brewing, no cover charge. Miles will perform from 6 to 8 p.m.

Aug. 12 — Von Reason will be performing at Cannery Brewing for no charge. Bring a friend, drink some beer and support live music from 6 to 8 p.m.

EVENTS

Until July 28 — Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Self Help on the Cannery Stage. Shows run Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for students and seniors. Box office is at The Nest & Nectar in the Cannery Trade Centre.

Until Sept. 16 — The Penticton Art Gallery exhibition eRacism explores the resurgence of racism around the world.

Aug. 4 — The Rotary Wheels Car Show, held just east of the iconic Peach concession on Okanagan Lake in Rotary Park. Pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Gate to the show opens to the public at 8 a.m. Beverage garden, live entertainment and more.

Aug. 8 to 12 — The 71st annual Penticton Peach Festival is five days of free, family fun including concerts from Kim Mitchell, April Wine, George Canyon, tribute artist night and Madeline Merlo. Visit www.peachfest.com to see the full schedule and find out more about the Peach Bin Races, Pentown Throwdown BMX and skateboard competition, parades, kids zone and more.

Aug. 10 to 12 — Okanagan Fall Hunting and Outdoor Show at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Educational seminars from industry leaders, exhibitors and more. The event runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 10 and 11. On Aug. 12 the show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC) or www.ValleyFirstTix.com.