TGIF: Penticton and South Okanagan events listings

Live theatre, concerts, events, art exhibits and more from around the South Okanagan

Upcoming concerts and events from around the South Okanagan. Western News graphic

CONCERTS

July 13 — Rock the Sun concert series presented by the Downtown Penticton Association kicks off with Aiden and Mandy performing in Gyro Park from 7 to 9 p.m. Free event.

July 13 — The Penticton Eagles have the Moni Funk Trio Band in their club at 7 p.m.

July 14 — Spend an evening with John Fogerty, one of the most influential musicians in rock history. Fogerty performs at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Tickets at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC or visit www.ValleyFirstTix.com.

July 11 to 14 — Michael Kaeshammer returns to the Dream Café with a new album (Something New, released April 20). Doors open at 6 p.m. and shows at 8 p.m. Tickets are $59 for premium seats and $49 for the wings.

July 15 — Michael Huber performs at the Cannery Brewing Company on Ellis Street from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover charge.

July 19 — Juno nominated Tri-Continental (Madagascar Slim, Bill Bourne and Lester Quitzau) will play the Dream Café.

July 20 — The Penticton Eagles have Roland in their club at 7 p.m.

July 20 — Rock the Sun concert series presented by the Downtown Penticton Association continues with Ari Neufeld taking the stage at Gyro Park from 7 to 9 p.m. Free event.

July 21 — The Penticton Eagles have Shindigger in their club at 7 p.m.

July 22 — Enjoy free live music at the Cannery Brewing Company on Ellis Street from 6 to 8 p.m. with Indestructible Johnny performing.

July 26 — Head to Cannery Brewing for a jazz-filled night from the faculty of the JazzCool Summer Jazz Camp. Tickets are $25 and are available at Cannery Brewing and the Shatford Centre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance will be from 7 to 9 p.m.

July 26 and 27 — Combining rock and roll swagger and decades-deep blues style, The Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer return for two nights at the Dream Café. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49 for premium seats and $39 for wings.

July 27 — The Penticton Eagles have the Pure Twang Band in their club at 7 p.m.

July 29 — Shaeden Hawse performs at the Cannery Brewing Company on Ellis Street from 6 to 8 p.m. No cover charge.

July 31 — Dennis Ellsworth brings his dynamic power pop sound to the Dream Café.

Aug. 5 — Enjoy a night of music with musician Miles Kereliuk at Cannery Brewing, no cover charge. Miles will preform from 6-8pm.

Aug. 12 — On August 12th from 6-8pm, Von Reason will be performing at Cannery Brewing for no charge. Bring a friend, drink some beer and support live music.

Aug. 19 — Join Dorian Goodwin for a free concert at Cannery Brewing. He will perform from 6-8pm. Come and support local, live music.

Aug. 26 — Head to Cannery Brewing to enjoy some free live entertainment by Maiya Robbie at Cannery Brewing. Maiya will perform from 6-8pm, no cover charge.

EVENTS

Until July 28 — Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Self Help on the Cannery Stage. Shows run Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for students and seniors. Box office is at The Nest & Nectar in the Cannery Trade Centre.

July 17 — Penticton Defeat Depression annual fundraiser dinner event at the Nest and Nectar at 6 p.m. Admission is $25 and includes buffet dinner and live entertainment. There will also be raffle tickets, 50/50 draws and door prizes.

Until July 19 — The Penticton Arts Council presents Perry-Scope — artwork by Mike and Stephanie Perry — at the Leir House (220 Manor Park Ave.).

July 25 — Beer, Bubbles and Bratz fundraiser for the Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre. Tickets are $25 at eventbrite, and get you admission to the live concert, a beverage and a hamburger or brat. The event runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

July 27 — Continuing to Aug. 31, The Secret Garden, a collection of clay creations to enhance your indoor and outdoor living spaces at Leir House, 220 Manor Park Ave. Opening night July 26th, from 6 to 8 p.m.; complimentary food, refreshments and music by Miles Kereliuk.

Aug. 4 — Opening reception for Bobi McMillan’s A Wee Bit of Everything art show at the Front Street Gallery from 10 a.m. to noon.

