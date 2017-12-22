TGIF: Penticton and South Okanagan events

Live theatre, concerts, events, art exhibits and more from around the South Okanagan

CONCERTS

Dec. 22 — Company B Jazz Band is bringing the band’s Christmas cheer to the Dream Café. Premium tickets are $40 and wing seats are $30.

Dec. 23 — Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Ringing in the Season at the Cleland Theatre. Featuring handbell ringers alongside the orchestra. Concert is at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at www.okanagansymphonyorchestra.com.

Dec. 28 — Songs of the Southern Belles is a musical tribute to the female country stars of the 50s through 70s presented in the style of the Grand Ole Opry. The Dream Café hosts Anna Jacyszyn and Kinga Heming on Dec. 28. Tickets are $28 for premium seats and $18 for the wings.

Dec. 31 — Justin Koshman performs live music at the Cannery Brewing Co. on Ellis Street from 6 to 8 p.m. Free event.

Jan. 12 — A little folk, a little bluegrass and a little experimental jazz-rock-fusion, The Screendoors with special guest Sunday Morning String Band, a folk/old time quartet, perform at the Dream Café. Tickets are $27 for premium seats and $17 for wings.

Feb. 11 — Acclaimed country rockers Old Dominion bring their Happy Endings tour to the South Okanagan Events Centre with special guests Cold Creek County and The Washboard Union. Tickets available at the SOEC box office, www.ValleyFirstTix.com or by calling 1-877-SOEC-TIX.

March 16 — The Canadian Country Music Association Awards’ reigning Male Artist of the Year, Brett Kissel is performing at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Tickets available at the SOEC box office, www.ValleyFirstTix.com or by calling 1-877-SOEC-TIX.

March 27 — Acclaimed rockers Shinedown at the South Okanagan Events Centre with special guests One Bad Son and 10 Years. Tickets available at the SOEC box office, www.ValleyFirstTix.com or by calling 1-877-SOEC-TIX.

EVENTS

Dec. 31 — New Year’s Eve at the Barley Mill with The Yard Katz. Tickets are $30 or $70 with three-course dinner.

Jan. 18 — Kitchen Stove Film Festival presents The Other Side of Hope. Tickets available at The Book Shop on Main Street (cash only) or at the Penticton Art Gallery. All movies are screened at the Landmark Cinema 7.