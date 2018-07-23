Tenors coming to Kelowna for the holidays

Tickets are available on July 27

The Canadian vocal powerhouse group, The Tenors, which has been dazzling audiences for over a decade, will be bringing their powerful songs, outstanding harmonies and undeniable charm to Kelowna this holiday season.

The Tenors will be gracing the Prospera Place stage November 29, as a stop on their Home for the Holidays: Christmas Classics & the Hits tour.

The award-winning and multi-platinum selling trio have achieved widespread international success over their careers, performing for the last four presidents of the United States, world leaders at the G20 Summit, the opening ceremonies of the Vancouver Olympic games, as well as for Her Majesty the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

The group, which consists of members Fraser Walters, Victor Micallef and Clifton Murray, was originally founded in Victoria, B.C. in 2004.

Tickets range from $39.00 to $90.00, and go on sale Friday, July 27 at 10 a.m.

To buy tickets, or for more information, visit https://selectyourtickets.com/event-pro/the-tenors/.

