Teen actress from Nanaimo wins award for role in Lifetime channel TV movie

Local actress Hannah Zirke, 15, added to her collection of Joey Awards on Nov. 7 when she was named Best Actress in a Principal Role in a Movie of the Week for her role in the Lifetime channel TV movie ‘The Neighbour in the Window.’ (Photo supplied)

A local teen actress has added to her collection of acting awards.

The 2020 Joey Awards, recognizing young Canadian actors, were announced on Nov. 7 and 15-year-old Cedar resident Hannah Zirke won the award for Best Actress in a Principal Role in a Movie of the Week for her role as the daughter of an obsessive neighbour in the Lifetime channel TV movie The Neighbour in the Window.

The award ceremony was held online, and in her prerecorded acceptance speech Zirke thanked the Joeys, the cast and crew and Kathie Truitt, writer of the book False Victim on which the movie was based. She’s also thankful for the help of local acting coach Jacqui Kaese.

This is Zirke’s fourth Joey. In 2018 she and her castmates from the Hallmark channel’s When Calls the Heart won for Best Ensemble in a Television Show and she was named Best Recurring or Lead Actress in a Television Series (10-14 Years) for her role in the Facebook Watch program Sacred Lies. In 2016 she won the award for Young Actress in a TV Commercial (Age 10-11) for her work in a Macy’s advertisement.

“It feels really good to think about the fact that I’m only 15 and I have four of them,” Zirke said of her Joeys success. “I’m really proud of it.”

