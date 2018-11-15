Grapevine: A weekend of tea, crafts, music and dance events will follow raising of the Metis flag in downtown Trail on Friday. (Trail Times file photo)

Tea, crafts, music and dance this weekend in Greater Trail

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Nov. 15 to Nov. 21

Community

• Friday, Trail City Hall, 11 a.m. Métis Flag Raising. All welcome.

• Saturday, Presbyterian Church, 1:30-3:30 p.m. for Yuletide Tea. Bake sale, crafts and door prize. All welcome. Admission $3, located at 1139 Pine Ave. Trail.

• Saturday, Warfield Community Hall, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Warfield Annual Fall Craft Fair. Admission $2.

• Saturday, Trail Seniors Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to Kootenay Fiddlers Branch #9. All welcome, admission $3.

Music

• Friday, Rossland Miner’s Hall, 7:30 p.m. the Andrew Collins Trio. Seven-time Canadian Folk Music Award winner and five-time Juno nominee mando-maestro Andrew Collins is joined by fellow Trio string-meisters Mike Mezzatesta and James McEleney to showcase a popular collision of folk, new acoustic roots, chambergrass and jazz.

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House presents local musicians: Robbie Turnbull; Kootenay Jack; Shelley Ackerman; Evan Robillard; Loretta Davidson and Doreen Court; and Jeff Melnychuk. Music, goodies, and a relaxed, family-friendly setting (no bar). Admission $3. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Joe Hill is always looking for new performers, all welcome, no auditions. Contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org, or call 250.362.5677.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:45 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents The Miseducation of Cameron Post. When a teenage girl is caught in a backseat with the prom queen, her conservative guardians force her to undergo gay conversion therapy.

Upcoming

• Nov. 24, Rossland Summit School, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rossland’s Homespun Christmas Craft Fair. Admission$3.

• Nov. 24, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30-10:30 p.m. SwingSationS welcome everyone to come out and enjoy an evening of dancing to easy-listening and big-band sounds. Tickets $20, available at Trail Coffee & Tea, Mallard’s Source for Sports in Castlegar and Country Roads General Store in Fruitvale. Or call 250.367.6115 to reserve.

• Nov. 25, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Whitney. Documentary takes an unflinching portrait of Whitney Houston and her family.

• Nov. 28, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, A Celtic Family Christmas presented by Kootenay Concert Connections. For info visit trail-arts.com or call 250.368.9669.

• Nov. 30, Trail Legion 6 p.m. Trail Caledonian Society’s, annual St. Andrew’s Day Family Potluck and Celebration. Doors open at 5 p.m., supper 6 p.m., social to follow. Bring a dish, your family, friends and musical instruments for a Celtic jam session. Memberships for the Caledonian Society will be available. For more info, phone Jessie 250.364.9911.

• Dec. 1, Trail United Church Hall, 10 a.m. until noon Christmas Coffee Party. Bake and toonie table. Admission by donation, all welcome.

• Dec. 1, Columbia View Lodge, 1:30-2:45 p.m. Community Christmas Tea. Admission by donation. All welcome.

• Dec. 6, Rossland Sacred Heart Church, 7 p.m., the Annual Advent Music Celebration. All welcome to come together for an evening of music and meditation. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served afterwards.

• Dec. 8, Trail downtown, 5 p.m. Santa’s Candy Parade. Celebrate the holidays with fun-filled Christmas-themed parade.

