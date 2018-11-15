Tea, crafts, music and dance this weekend in Greater Trail

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Nov. 15 to Nov. 21

Grapevine: A weekend of tea, crafts, music and dance events will follow raising of the Metis flag in downtown Trail on Friday. (Trail Times file photo)

Community

• Friday, Trail City Hall, 11 a.m. Métis Flag Raising. All welcome.

• Saturday, Presbyterian Church, 1:30-3:30 p.m. for Yuletide Tea. Bake sale, crafts and door prize. All welcome. Admission $3, located at 1139 Pine Ave. Trail.

• Saturday, Warfield Community Hall, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Warfield Annual Fall Craft Fair. Admission $2.

• Saturday, Trail Seniors Centre, 2-4 p.m. Dance to Kootenay Fiddlers Branch #9. All welcome, admission $3.

Music

• Friday, Rossland Miner’s Hall, 7:30 p.m. the Andrew Collins Trio. Seven-time Canadian Folk Music Award winner and five-time Juno nominee mando-maestro Andrew Collins is joined by fellow Trio string-meisters Mike Mezzatesta and James McEleney to showcase a popular collision of folk, new acoustic roots, chambergrass and jazz.

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. Joe Hill Coffee House presents local musicians: Robbie Turnbull; Kootenay Jack; Shelley Ackerman; Evan Robillard; Loretta Davidson and Doreen Court; and Jeff Melnychuk. Music, goodies, and a relaxed, family-friendly setting (no bar). Admission $3. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Joe Hill is always looking for new performers, all welcome, no auditions. Contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org, or call 250.362.5677.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:45 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents The Miseducation of Cameron Post. When a teenage girl is caught in a backseat with the prom queen, her conservative guardians force her to undergo gay conversion therapy.

Upcoming

• Nov. 24, Rossland Summit School, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rossland’s Homespun Christmas Craft Fair. Admission$3.

• Nov. 24, Fruitvale Memorial Hall, 7:30-10:30 p.m. SwingSationS welcome everyone to come out and enjoy an evening of dancing to easy-listening and big-band sounds. Tickets $20, available at Trail Coffee & Tea, Mallard’s Source for Sports in Castlegar and Country Roads General Store in Fruitvale. Or call 250.367.6115 to reserve.

• Nov. 25, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents Whitney. Documentary takes an unflinching portrait of Whitney Houston and her family.

• Nov. 28, Bailey Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, A Celtic Family Christmas presented by Kootenay Concert Connections. For info visit trail-arts.com or call 250.368.9669.

• Nov. 30, Trail Legion 6 p.m. Trail Caledonian Society’s, annual St. Andrew’s Day Family Potluck and Celebration. Doors open at 5 p.m., supper 6 p.m., social to follow. Bring a dish, your family, friends and musical instruments for a Celtic jam session. Memberships for the Caledonian Society will be available. For more info, phone Jessie 250.364.9911.

• Dec. 1, Trail United Church Hall, 10 a.m. until noon Christmas Coffee Party. Bake and toonie table. Admission by donation, all welcome.

• Dec. 1, Columbia View Lodge, 1:30-2:45 p.m. Community Christmas Tea. Admission by donation. All welcome.

• Dec. 6, Rossland Sacred Heart Church, 7 p.m., the Annual Advent Music Celebration. All welcome to come together for an evening of music and meditation. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served afterwards.

• Dec. 8, Trail downtown, 5 p.m. Santa’s Candy Parade. Celebrate the holidays with fun-filled Christmas-themed parade.