Taves Family Farms features family circus

Dr. Von Houligan's Family Extravaganza presented in Abbotsford

Taves Family Farms in Abbotsford presents Dr. Von Houligan’s Family Extravaganza this weekened.

The show, which was also featured on April 7 and 8, takes place Saturday, April 14 and Sunday, April 15 at the farm at 333 Gladwin Rd.

There are two 90-minutes shows – one at 11 a.m. and the other at 1:30 p.m.

Experience the mystery and magic of this traditional travelling circus, which features old-fashioned stunts and performances.

Tickets are $17 for ages 13 and older, $13 for kids ages three to 12, and free for kids two and under. They are available online at tavesfamilyfarms.com.

Most Read