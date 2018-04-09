Taves Family Farms features family circus

Taves Family Farms in Abbotsford presents Dr. Von Houligan’s Family Extravaganza this weekened.

The show, which was also featured on April 7 and 8, takes place Saturday, April 14 and Sunday, April 15 at the farm at 333 Gladwin Rd.

There are two 90-minutes shows – one at 11 a.m. and the other at 1:30 p.m.

Experience the mystery and magic of this traditional travelling circus, which features old-fashioned stunts and performances.

Tickets are $17 for ages 13 and older, $13 for kids ages three to 12, and free for kids two and under. They are available online at tavesfamilyfarms.com.