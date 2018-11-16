Tarl rocks Silver Chalice Saturday

After spending summers in Hope visiting his grandmother, musician Tarl returns to rock the Silver Chalice Saturday.

Tarl Feser describes his upcoming show as ‘awesomeness’, a solo show for the artist who plans to blend his own songs in with covers from a wide range of artists from John Denver to Miley Cyrus. It’s about a 70-30 split between covers and his own music.

“It’s a Saturday night, people want to have fun and they want to hear stuff that they know and that’s what I’m there for,” he said. “I love to be able to play my original music and I like to sneak it in here and there and sneak in a brand new song here and there. But realistically I’m just the guy in the corner that, if you want to hear the song, you can stop talking and listen, if not just keep on chatting and having fun with your friends.”

Feser will also play some songs he has been working on in studio. Rather than working on an entire album, he has broken his recording into threes, spending time recording with different artists on different songs.

Tarl’s solo show starts at 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Silver Chalice Pub, 19974 Silverview Rd.