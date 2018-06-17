Tales from MusicFest: Women of the Festival

Robert Moyes

The music industry is often unkind to women, from overt sexism to diminished professional opportunities… or even just a simple lack of respect. That said, a music festival is often an enriching and supportive environment for female musicians – and a great opportunity for audiences to hear some truly excellent music that might not otherwise reach their ears.

Two very different women attending this year’s Island MusicFest have insights into some of their most exciting fellow performers.

Helen Austin, of Big Little Lions fame, is a festival favourite who’s also been a frequent emcee. And making her debut here is singer Coco Love Alcorn, a delightfully warm onstage presence whose inspired jazz-funk-blues vocals have a folky softness.

Possibly no one is a better fit for this festival than Eve Goldberg, a gifted and eclectic singer-songwriter who combines elements of country, bluegrass, blues, jazz and folk. For nearly 30 years, the clear-voiced Goldberg has eloquently expressed the heart of contemporary and traditional roots music.

“I love singing with her,” says Alcorn, herself a remarkable vocalist most famous for her work with choirs. “She’s a beautiful and genuine performer.”

And exotic Red Chamber takes us from roots authenticity to a remarkable form of world music played by an all-female quartet of Chinese-Canadians.

Performed on traditional Chinese instruments like the zheng and pipa but with an improvisatory spirit of cross-cultural fusion, Red Chamber is truly unique. These amazing virtuosos have enchanted audiences all over the world with music that’s 1,000 years young.

There’s a whole other spirit expressed by sublimely soulful English vocalist Christine Collister, who’s appearing in a duo with blues guitarist Dave Kelly.

“I met her years ago in London when she was with Clive Gregson – she was friends with my singing teacher – and I loved the storytelling aspect of the songs,” recalls Austin. “She has this lovely stage presence and a great way of bringing a song alive.”

Rather earthier is the Irish-born troubadour, Irish Mythen, who commands the stage like few others. Her mix of catchy, anthemic originals and traditional tunes has earned her gigs on important festival stages around the globe.

“People love her, they’re drawn to her … but she’s feisty,” says Austin. “She’s a solo performer, but a massive presence – she doesn’t need a band.”

Now here’s a triple threat. Three Women and the Truth, an all-star trio of veteran singer-songwriters comprising Eliza Gilkyson, Mary Gauthier and Gretchen Peters, are remarkable performers whose different perspectives and life experiences fuse into a remarkable onstage journey that can be both personal and political. Much awarded, extensively recorded and very influential, these Three Women are guaranteed to be a festival highlight.

Power of a different sort is represented by Shakura S’Aida, a thrilling and charismatic singer based in Canada who’s a veteran of the international music scene.

“Shakura is an amazing singer and performer … a powerhouse,” says Alcorn, who got to perform with her last year. “She’s bluesy, funky, and soulful, plus she’s got a killer band.”

And, briefly, here are some other “buzz” acts worth noting. Kongero is a vocal quartet from Sweden whose exquisite arrangements and flawless harmonies are a magical combination of tradition and innovation. Evocative “chamber folk” is the calling card of Winnipeg’s Raine Hamilton, a singer-songwriter-violinist who combines vocal agility and power with an otherworldly mood.

Grande Prairie, Alta.’s Celeigh Cardinal makes her MusicFest debut this summer. Photo supplied

And award-winning Métis singer-songwriter Celeigh Cardinal is a superb vocalist whose bluesy, heartfelt songs are a beguiling blend of roots, folk, and pop.

“A festival is a bit of a ‘summer camp’ for musicians and there’s a feeling of camaraderie, like being in a giant song circle,” adds Alcorn. “And part of what we do is share that backstage feeling with the audience.”

Robert Moyes is a Victoria-based arts journalist with a particular interest in music