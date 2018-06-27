Tales from MusicFest: A galaxy of guitar stars

Robert Mobles

Special to The Record

Although most people in the Comox Valley likely know Doug Cox as the producer of Vancouver Island MusicFest, fewer are aware that he’s also a superb musician whose abilities on dobro and guitar are recognized internationally.

No surprise, then, that he has many insights into the impressive array of “guitar stars” booked for this year’s festival.

“I’m excited about presenting Don Ross because he’s such a non-traditional acoustic player,” says Cox.

Known for an eclectic mix of blues, jazz, folk and classical, the award-winning Ross employs a percussive style with lots of slapping and tapping – what he drolly refers to as “heavy wood.”

Also Canadian is the very electrified Joey Landreth of the Bros. Landreth, who has recently embarked on a solo career.

“He is one of the finest undiscovered guitarists on the scene … and a killer slide player,” asserts Cox. “He deserves to be ranked in the same league as Duane Allman or Sonny Landreth.”

From the American south comes Larry Campbell, who plays guitar, pedal steel and slide in a variety of Americana genres. Most widely known for his work with Bob Dylan, he also performed extensively with Levon Helm. “He’s like a Danny Gatton – he’s one of the finest guitarists I’ve ever heard live… he just floored me,” Cox declares. “He could package himself as a guitar god but he’s more interested in interpreting songs – he’s created this Muscle-Shoals-meets-Nashville sound.”

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley. Photo supplied

Expect a different flavour of countrified Americana with the virtuosic duo of Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley. Ickes, who has won Dobro Player of the Year from the IBMA an astonishing 15 times, is the founder of bluegrass supergroup Blue Highway. Hensley, fairly new to the Nashville scene, is a crazy-good guitarist who’s also a double threat on vocals.

For nearly two decades, the blues-based trio Tri-Continental – comprising Bill Bourne, Lester Quitzau and Madagascar Slim – has performed a brilliantly original amalgam of world, Celtic, Latin, folk and African styles.

“These are three of Canada’s real guitar heroes,” says Cox. “We’re so lucky to have Madagascar Slim in this country, while Bourne is a big explorer of trance guitar, kind of world music meets the blues,” Cox adds. “And Quitzau is an amazing slide player … let’s call him Canada’s Derek Trucks.”

Britain has produced many amazing guitarists over the years and we’re getting two of the best. Martin Simpson, a folk singer, guitarist and songwriter, has recorded over 30 albums, mostly solo, and is rated one of the finest slide guitarists in the world.

“He’s one of my very favourite players,” Cox enthuses. “He’s taken Celtic phrasing and mixed it with global and blues and created his own sound.”

And Dave Kelly, a veteran of the blues scene from the 1960s, used to pal around with Howlin’ Wolf and John Lee Hooker. He’s hailed by Cox as one of England’s finest acoustic blues players, and is particularly prized for his formidable slide skills.

Guitar fans who like tradition with their hot licks should check out Shakura S’Aida – her band includes Chuck Campbell, a pedal steel superstar who comes out of the Pentecostal “sacred steel” movement.

And Terry “Harmonica” Bean, one of the torch bearers of Mississippi blues, is putting on a solo show that Cox promises will be “deeply authentic.”

Saving the best for last we have Ry Cooder, whose eclectic discography of blues, Americana and world music is a treasure trove for any guitar lover.

“Ry is one of the most expressive musicians of our time … he can make you cry with just a few notes,” says Cox. “He’s absolutely my favourite guitarist, both acoustic and electric, and I’ve been trying to get him for the festival for the 23 years I’ve done the booking.” Adds Cox, “In a way he transcends the guitar … he’s a living master.”

–Robert Moyes is a Victoria-based arts journalist with a particular interest in music.