Talented pianist returns for hometown show in Salmon Arm

Talented local pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko will be back in his home town of Salmon Arm for a concert.
Izik-Dzuko has been enrolled at the prestigious Julliard performing arts conservatory in New York City since late 2017. His shows in Salmon Arm have been well-attended and much appreciated by the local audience in previous years.
The concert will be held at the Nexus at First United Church, 7 p.m., Jan. 10. Admission is by donation.
