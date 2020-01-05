Talented pianist returns for hometown show in Salmon Arm

Jaeden Izik-Dzurko will be playing at Nexus at First United on Jan. 10.

Jaeden Izik-Dzurko performs a solo piano recital at the Nexus at First in Jan. 2019. Izik-Dzurko is returning to Salmon Arm for another hometown concert on Jan. 10. (File Photo)

Talented local pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko will be back in his home town of Salmon Arm for a concert.

Izik-Dzuko has been enrolled at the prestigious Julliard performing arts conservatory in New York City since late 2017. His shows in Salmon Arm have been well-attended and much appreciated by the local audience in previous years.

The concert will be held at the Nexus at First United Church, 7 p.m., Jan. 10. Admission is by donation.

