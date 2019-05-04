Take a trip to the 1920s with Forbidden Tales of Cabaret at Mile Zero Wine Bar

Nadine Barrett (left) with Forbidden Fruit and Jerri Rouw are getting ready to deliver a seductive and sultry performance at the upcoming Forbidden Tales of Cabaret show at the Mile Zero Wine Bar. (Submitted)

Prepare for an evening of seduction and temptation at the Forbidden Tales of Cabaret on May 11 at Penticton’s Mile Zero Wine Bar.

Featuring the sultry vocal talents of Jerri Rouw paired with sensuous dance moves of Nadine Barrett with Forbidden Fruit, the evening will take you back to the prohibition era of the 1920s. The duo have created an hour and a half show to provide Penticton with a unique experience.

READ ALSO: Penticton performance troupe to honour female rockers

“We want everyone to come in and feel like they’re back in the 1920s. We’re going to take everyone back to burlesque days and cabaret, with prohibition cocktails available and wine from Forbidden Fruit Winery,” said Rouw. “There’ll be a lot of interacting with the crowd.”

Barrett added, “We’ll have lots of cool props, we even have a fun martini glass coming!”

This is not the first collaboration Rouw and the dancers with Forbidden Fruit have undertaken, with both featuring in the recent cabaret hosted at the Craft Corner Kitchen. Barrett said she hopes to turn this production into an ongoing series, partnering with local venues and other performers to bring a new style of entertainment to the city.

“Heather (McKerchar, dancer with Forbidden Fruit) and I have been talking about doing this style of show for ages,” said Barrett. “When we met up with Jerri we all started brainstorming together and realized we’re all on the same page. So we said ‘Let’s just make this happen.'”

READ ALSO: Jerri & the Cheap Dates take the stage at Nest & Nectar

Rouw said not all of the music will be from the 1920s, but the more modern songs will have a 1920s feel to them. She said this is an homage to Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, a collective of singers and musicians that perform newer songs with an old style.

Call 250-488-7944 to schedule your reservation for the evening, admission is $15 and tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. This event is 19 years and older.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.