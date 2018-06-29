Symphony of fireworks in Osoyoos for Canada Day

Osoyoos boasts that they have one of the largest Canada Day firework displays in Western Canada.

The all-day party in Osoyoos, celebrating not only Canada Day but the Cherry Fiesta’s 70th year, will go out with a bang.

Touted as the largest fireworks show in Western Canada, the $85,000 cost for the display is all raised locally and co-ordinated by Frank Zandvliet.

“The person that does our fireworks is a pyrotechnician that does this sort of thing all over Western Canada so he knows the amount of firepower he uses and it is bigger than anyone else,” said Jackie Frederick, marketing director with Destination Osoyoos. “From what I heard, Ottawa and maybe a handful of others might only be a bigger show than in Osoyoos. And, it would just be wrong to outdo our capital on Canada Day.”

Cherry Fiesta events kickoff with the Rotary Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. That is followed by the parade on Main Street.

Organizers said Osoyoos will be hopping with live entertainment (including Gypsy & the Rose, Cindy Doucette, Uncorked, Timbre Wolves and more), a beverage garden, craft and food vendors, children’s activities on the beach and a cherry pit spit competition (4:15 to 4:45 p.m. in Gyro Park).

For a full schedule of the Cherry Fiesta events visit www.destinationosoyoos.com.