Symphony at the Sid series concludes Feb. 17

The Vancouver Island Symphony returns to the Sid Williams Theatre for its final Symphony at the Sid performance for this season is entitled, Escape! with Mozart.

The Vancouver Island Symphony returns to the Sid Williams Theatre for its final Symphony at the Sid performance for this season is entitled, Escape! with Mozart.

“This is the second season that our symphony has been able to offer the Symphony at the Sid Series in Courtenay,” said Pierre Simard, artistic director. “Comox Valley audiences are so enthusiastic and we can actually feel this from the stage in the intimate setting of the Sid Williams Theatre.

“Our one-hour concerts are a chance to escape from everyday life for an hour of listening to great music, and then time to mingle with friends and our musicians following the performance. I invite symphony fans to come and say hello following the concert at the reception”.

Escape! with Mozart takes place on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. featuring one of the best-loved Mozart symphonies – Symphony no 40 in G minor, KV 550 and Schubert’s Overture in the Italian Style. There is a reception to follow – a chance for the public to meet conductor, Pierre Simard, and the musicians.

“Thank you to our series sponsor – Coastal Community Private Wealth Group for helping to bring the symphony at the Sid to the Comox Valley.”

Tickets can be purchased through the Sid Williams Theatre online at www.sidwilliamstheatre.com, by phone at 250-338-2430 or in person at 442 Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay.