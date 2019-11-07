Symphony at the Sid returns to Courtenay for a third season

The Vancouver Island Symphony's (VIS) Symphony at the Sid is back for a third season and is presenting three one-hour concerts and receptions at the Sid Williams Theatre, on Nov. 17, Jan. 15, and Feb. 15.

The Vancouver Island Symphony catches the essential qualities of the art of music-making.

This is an especially exciting season, as VIS is celebrating its 25th season.

“More than ever, we remain true to our belief that music – of all kinds and all eras – belongs to everyone,” says Pierre Simard, artistic director. “That means we encourage everyone to come check us out, no matter what your musical tastes or sensibilities, and help us celebrate 25 years of keeping music live.”

Even though there is a celebratory atmosphere this season, their 25th anniversary celebration performances do not require party clothes.

Concert-goers are invited to come dressed in anything from jeans to suits, gowns to Blundstones. It’s all part of the VIS approach of “Classical and Casual.”

Adds Simard, “It’s a more casual approach to performing and bringing live music to the Comox Valley with plenty of enthusiasm, passion, commitment and talent. It’s been our honour to perform for and get to know the people in the Comox Valley Community, and for us it has become one of the highlights of our season.”

With concerts being just one hour long, it’s an easy way to introduce someone to classical music for the first time, or indulge in a long-standing passion, with a shorter time commitment.

Afterwards, concert-goers are invited to meet and mingle with Simard and the members of the symphony, and find out more about the music and instruments, or just join friends for some post-concert refreshments. Tickets for all three performances are just $99 and single tickets are

$38 ($19.50 for students).

The three Symphony at the Sid concerts include:

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m.: Symphony Serenade

Mendelssohn Sinfonia no. 6 in E-flat major, Glenn Buhr Chant of Water and Sky, Dvorak SkySerenade.

A celebration of strings. A true celebration of strings – more than a hundred in total. The crown jewel of the concert, Dvorak’s Sky Serenade, has been described as “pure, cloudless goodness.”

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2 p.m.: The Waltz

Johann Strauss – Waltzes: selections by Lehár, von Suppé, Waldteufel, and more.

A program of waltzes, polkas, and Viennese bonbons, with the best of the “oom-pah-pah” treasury.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m.: Celebration 25

Prokofiev Classical Symphony, op. 25

Haydn Symphony no. 25 in C major

Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite

On this occasion, Prokofiev, Haydn and Copland provide spectacular and happy works, chosen by our musicians, in a concert where we also play on the number “25” itself.

Symphony at the Sid is sponsored by Coastal Community Private Wealth Group, who have sponsored this series from the beginning. Vancouver Island Symphony would also like to acknowledge our performance sponsors: Berwick Comox Valley Retirement Community; The Comox Valley Record and VEEVA Systems.

Tickets are available by calling Sid Williams Theatre at 250-338-2430 ext. 1 or visiting www.sidwilliamstheatre.com.