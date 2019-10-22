Sympatico plays for Comox valley jazz fans

After last week's memorable NMA big band concert, jazz at The Avalanche Bar and Grill shifts to one of the finest local jazz groups on Thursday, Oct. 24 when the Sympatico returns.

Sympatico Jazz is coming to Courtenay to play for the Georgia Straight Jazz Society, Oct. 24. photo supplied

Since last year’s performance for the Georgia Straight Jazz Society (GSJS), Sympatico has gone on to play to great acclaim at the Nanaimo Jazz Festival, Simms Park and most recently at the Filberg Festival.

Sympatico is led by Don MacKay on five-string bass and Michael Eddy on keyboards with Rachel Cooper on saxes, clarinet and EWI, Jay Havelaar on trumpet and flugelhorn, Rick Husband on guitar and Aaron Amar on drums. These well-known Vancouver Island musicians play an exciting Latin infused program that recognizes the incredible talent of composers such as Chick Corea, Russell Ferrante and Pat Metheny.

Expect to hear some classic Chick Corea including “Spain”, “Armando’s Rhumba” and “Windows” and Husband’s interpretation of Pat Metheny’s “Better Days Ahead” and “It’s Just Talk.”

Rachel and Jay will also demonstrate their uncanny ability to play so well together with a bit of flugelhorn and electric wind instrument (EWI) in renditions of an original tune called “Galleon, “and Chick Corea’s “Crystal Silence.”

With the addition of drummer extraordinaire Aaron Amar and some percussion from Jay and Rachel, Sympatico is ready to energize and delight you with their upcoming two-session program at 7:30 pm.

Sympatico is an energetic infusion of talent, conceived to be unique and enjoyed by all. If you are new to the Valley and love jazz music, or just getting into it, this will be a great night to come down and discover the safe and social atmosphere at The Av, and why it is that Comox Valley has created the most enviable jazz scene in B.C.

Admission to this show is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. For more info on the band please see www.Sympaticojazz