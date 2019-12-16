Swing Set to perform Christmas concert in Comox

Swing Set members Wendy Nixon Stothert, Jenn Forsland, Michelle Weckesser and Dale Graham will perform aa Chrsitmas concert at the Little Red Church in Comox. Photo supplied.

Swing Set returns!

This well-loved a cappella jazz group features Jenn Forsland, Wendy Nixon Stothert, Michelle Weckesser and Dale Graham. Their honey-sweet blend, playful and passionate delivery, and gorgeous repertoire are certain to add magic to your Christmas season. On Saturday, Dec. 21, they will appear at the Little Red Church, for their first Christmas concert since 2015.

Forsland directs the Celebration Singers and Island Voices, fronts the Jenn Forsland Group, teaches music privately and in the school system, and is an in-demand adjudicator for music festivals.

Nixon Stothert directs the Just In Time Choirs and the Canadian Military Wives Choir Comox, and produces Choral Valley retreats, workshops, and festivals. Nixon Stothert’s passion and commitment are her musical trademarks.

Weckesser is a stunning soloist with classical as well as jazz credentials. Her 2011 move to Cowichan Bay has not deterred her from return engagements with Swing Set. In her new community, she directs the high school choir and teaches private voice lessons.

Graham has been a presence on local stages for two decades. Her early work was in the folk and Celtic genres, but she is now best known for her jazz material. She appears regularly with Indigo Jazz Trio and Quintet.

Together, these women represent some serious talent and experience. Their four-part crisp and clean a cappella blend anchors the show, but piano and solo vocals make an appearance in each performance. Their show blends straight-ahead Christmas repertoire with heart-warmers from the classical and pop realm.

The beautiful harmonies and poignant lyrics of True Colours and In My Life move listeners to tears, while the quartet’s rendition of Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy inevitably draws gales of laughter. Christmas favourites include Winter Wonderland, The Holly and The Ivy, and I’ll Be Home For Christmas.

In years past, Swing Set Christmas shows have drawn over-capacity crowds, so get your tickets early! There will be two shows at the Little Red Church on Saturday, Dec. 21. Catch the matinee at 2 p.m. or the evening show at 7 pm. Tickets are $20, available at the door or in advance at Benjamin Moore House of Color, 249 5th Street in Courtenay, or online at swingset.tickit.ca.