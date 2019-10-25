Swing is the thing for Halloween

Suburban Swing holds its 19th annual Monster Mash Dance on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Matsqui Community Hall. Submitted photo

Suburban Swing holds its 19th annual Halloween Monster Mash Dance with live music by the Lounge Hounds on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Doors open at 7 p.m. at Matsqui Community Hall, 33676 St. Olaf Ave. Beginner dance lessons run from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., and the dance takes place from 8:30 to 11 p.m.

Costume prizes will be awarded in the following categories: best costume, cutest costume, super hero or villain, best couple, best group, Riley’s choice and scariest costume.

Tickets are $15 at the door or online at suburbanswing.com.

Also, Suburban Swing has classes starting on Sunday, Nov. 3. “How to Swing” beginner classes run Sundays until Dec. 8 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Matsqui Hall.

Informal drop-in lessons occur every Sunday from 7:45 to 8:30 p.m. at the hall.

Visit the website for registration information and details about other classes or call Jason at 604-308-3662.

The volunteer-based Suburban Swing began in 1998 at University of the Fraser Valley, and was at the Abbotsford Social Activity Association hall for 19 years before moving to Matsqui Hall this season.