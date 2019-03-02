Sweet SantaFe beats the winter blues in Cumberland

Winter driving you mad?

Sweet SantaFe is turning the page on winter. Do yourself a favour and pull yourself out of the blues by joining them at Studio Live in Cumberland on March 9.

Michel Rivero and Christine Baxter make up the duo, Sweet SantaFe. Together they write, collaborate, and compose some of the sweetest music with a touch of Cuba and a dab of Canadian vibe.

The infectious Cuban-trova stylings will have you grooving in your seat and the lyrical stories will draw you into their world.

Be the first to experience Sweet SantaFe’s original music from their up and coming second CD, Fortunate Soul. Help them kick off their latest tour that starts March 9 in Cumberland, then travels to the interior of British Columbia and winds up in northern Alberta. You will not be disappointed.

Sweet SantaFe had the pleasure and honour of performing at Vancouver Island Music Fest 2018. Plus, their debut CD, SantaFe ranked No. 23 on the 2018 World Music charts on radio station CFBX. And, as exciting, they were featured on the first 2019 playlist for the Songwriters Association of Canada.

Not yet convinced to get your tickets? Here is what the fans are saying.

“Combine the Caribbean rhythms with two sweet and beautiful voices, great original tunes, great harmonies, and Michel’s rock solid guitar work and it transports you to a sunny beach with a gentle breeze drifting off the azure ocean. ‘Dos cervezas por favor’ Had to check to see if I had a tan afterwards. Don’t pass up a chance to see these two.”

– Scott L

March 9 at Studio Live, 2679 Beaufort Avenue, Cumberland. Doors open at 7 p.m. Music at 7:30 p.m. Advanced tickets $15 available at Bop City Records, Courtenay or Rider’s Pizza, Cumberland, or e-transfer to studiolivestudio@gmail.com. Tickets $20 at the door.