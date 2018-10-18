Sweet meets seductive for Vernon’s final Rocky Horror Show

Rocky Horror Show Craig Howard as Brad Majors (back left), Melaney Campbell as Janet Weiss, Brian Martin as Dr. Frank N. Furter, Harrison Coe as Riff Raff, Charlotte Backman as the ushurette, Keyanna Burgher as Magenta (front left), Amelia Sirianni as Columbia, Richard Chippendale as Rocky and Peter Byrnes as Eddie star in the fifth and final time warp at O'Keefe Ranch Oct. 18-27. (Camillia Courts Photography)

On the surface, it’s a cult homage to sci-fi and horror B flicks of mid-century western culture.

But The Rocky Horror Show brought to the O’Keefe Ranch stage by Melina Schein’s Big Apple Productions is more than that.

Written for the London stage by Richard O’Brien in 1973 and later translated into the cult-classic 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show featuring Tim Curry as our lead mad scientist Dr. Frank N. Furter, The Rocky Horror Show follows a young couple brought to life on the Vernon stage by Craig Howard and Melaney Campbell and their trials and tribulations through what can only be described as a modest couple’s worst nightmare meets twisted dream come true.

Charlotte Backman as the usherette kicks off the late-night double feature picture show with her on-point sharp tones that could shatter glass.

Brad Majors (Howard) melds his iconic college fraternity prep hero aesthetic with his fiance Janet Weiss’ girl next door charm to create the cringe-worthy yet relatable couple put through the works. To that end, Howard, an instructor by day, embodies the role of Brad deftly with his soothing tones that add bass to Campbell’s expertly attacked vocals.

After getting caught with a flat, the couple finds themselves at the beck and call of Furter’s right-hand man Riff Raff. Harrison Coe, a professional actor and Toronto transplant, embodies the hunchbacked henchman, his ghoulish gaze a foreshadowing of the horrors to come. Coe takes an outwardly difficult character in Riff Raff and makes it seem effortless. Coe’s wife and fellow professional actress, Amelia Sirianni, boasts a similar stage presence when she dons the vibrant blue garb of Columbia.

Any other actress unlucky enough to snag the role of Magenta would be at wit’s end in an attempt to keep up with the power couple, but Keyanna Burgher is on par with the professionals, a talent she proves in the first time warp when she far surpasses the vocal track put down by Patricia Quinn in the 1975 cult flick. Burgher lays down Magenta’s pivotal lyrics with panache.

Local gym owner and muscle man extraordinaire Richard Chippendale is the obvious choice for our titular character, Rocky. However, it’s not just because of his deltoid, bicep, hot groin and tricep, but because Chippendale proved his authoritative ability when he took on the role for his stage debut last year. This year, Chippendale took the tricks he learned from an honourable performance last year and switched it into high gear. While this may be the final year for Big Apples’ Rocky Horror Show, Chippendale has more than earned his acting stripes.

Peter Byrnes returns this year as Dr. Everett Scott and Eddie for a performance that blends Meat Loaf with Elvis and the zest of Sex Pistol Sid Vicious.

All Rocky Horror Show performances were noteworthy for this, the final time warp, but the star of the show is Dr. Frank N. Furter, brought to the Vernon stage for five years straight by on-air radio personality Brian Martin.

Over his tenure, it’s clear that Martin has poured his everything into the show’s chief role. In his fishnets and tight leathers for the last time, Martin left it all on the stage for an understandably bittersweet performance. The Rocky Horror Show would have a difficult, if not impossible, time returning to the North Okanagan without Martin.

Like the actors and actresses peel away layers of clothing, the deeper one delves into the script the more meaning is uncovered.

Yes, the production is full of horror and sci-fi tropes. It’s supposed to be. Beyond that, however, is an unparalleled message of inclusion well ahead of its time. The Rocky Horror Show isn’t needlessly risque. It’s a tale of sexual revolution and relationships.

Like Schein says, it’s a place to “let your freak flag fly.”

Tickets are available for $40 through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca. Performances are Oct. 18-19 at 8 p.m., Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Oct. 25-26 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Drinks before the show provided by The Italian Kitchen Company.

