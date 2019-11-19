A view of Surrey’s annual Tree Lighting Festival in 2018. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey’s tall Christmas tree to be lit at daylong festival

Ninth-annual event Satuday at Surrey Civic Plaza

Surrey’s 60-foot Christmas tree will be lit at 6:30 p.m Saturday (Nov. 23) during an annual event at Surrey Civic Plaza.

Admission is free at the appropriately named Tree Lighting Festival, to run from noon to 8 p.m.

New light and interactive displays include an illuminated Light Tunnel, Enchanted Forest, North Pole Stage, a Candy Cane Dance Tent with LED floor and an expanded Holiday Market and Village.

The ninth-annual festival will feature pop-up breakdance performances and dance showcases, held in partnership with Surrey Youth Dance Services. A 30-minute breakdance battle with a live DJ set will take place at 4 p.m. at the Candy Cane Dance Tent, where youth can win prizes.

Located on University Drive, the North Pole Stage will showcase a mix of hip-hop acts alongside cultural dance performances. Main Stage performers include Canadian pop singer Begonia, the Fleetwood Mac tribute band Dreams and alternative-rock band Hotel Mira.

Other event attractions are a Ferris wheel, live music, amusement rides, inflatables, family activities, road hockey, children’s crafts and cookie decorating at the Just Cakes Treat Zone, located in the Holiday Market & Village Tent.

For performance schedules and more, visit surrey.ca/treelighting.

