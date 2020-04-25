Surrey’s FVDED in the Park rescheduled for 2021, new lineup to be announced

The FVDED in the Park stage at Holland Park in 2018. (File photo)

The organizers behind Surrey’s FVDED In The Park have announced that the event has been rescheduled for 2021.

In a post to social media on Friday, it states the new dates will be July 9 and 10, 2021.

FVDED is presented by Blueprint Events and Live Nation Canada.

“We’re coming to you today to announce that FVDED In The Park will no longer take place this summer, in accordance with the latest government guidelines,” the post reads.

A new lineup will be announced “when the time is right.”

This year’s lineup included Flume, G-Eazy and Illenium as headliners.

Alesso, Alison Wonderland, Black Tiger Sex Machine and Gucci Mane were also among the dozens of artists booked for the annual festival, which draws close to 45,000 ticketholders to Holland Park.

Organizers say the festival passes for 2020 will be honoured for the new dates and “those loyal fans” who keep their current pass will be “rewarded” with the “FVDED Legend Pack.”

But for those who would like a refunds, FVDED will be giving refunds to people on payment plans as well as full refunds to festival pass holders.

“This is an unprecedented time for the industry and our teams will be working hard to fulfill requests and answer your questions.”

– With files from Tom Zillich

Surrey Now Leader