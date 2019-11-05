Surrey talent rocks ‘Green Day’s American Idiot’ in URP show

Some talent from Surrey is rocking North Vancouver’s Centennial Theatre in a production of Green Day’s American Idiot.

The punk-rock musical is on a short run of seven performances from Tuesday to Sunday (Nov. 5-10).

Of course, the show features songs from Green Day’s massive American Idiot album from 2004.

“Although the album (and musical) were a response to the Bush administration in the years after 9/11, URP is updating the setting to reflect today’s political situation,” the theatre company says in a release.

“While American Idiot is the coming-of-age story of three suburban friends, the backdrop of youthful angst and fighting against what their country has become is what makes the show so relevant right now.”

The show’s choreographer is Emily Matchette, who grew up in Surrey, local talent Kerry O’Donovan plays St. Jimmy and Argel Monte de Ramos, who is in the ensemble, is a former Surrey resident.

The show also features Colin Sheen, Tanner Ford, Nick Heffelfinger, Erin Palm, Ali Watson and Jenaya Barker.

Winner of two Tony Awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, American Idiot is “the story of three boyhood friends, each searching for meaning in a post 9/11, Trumpian-suburbia, discovering love, loss, drugs, sex, and rock and roll along the way,” says a post at urp.ca.

The URP company, formerly Uncle Randy Productions, has produced musicals in Vancouver since 1995, and American Idiot marks the company’s 26th production.

Centennial Theatre is located at 2300 Lonsdale Ave., North Vancouver. For show tickets ($25-$45) and more info, visit urp.ca or call the box office, 604-984-4484.

