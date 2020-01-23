SURREY EVENTS: Movies, concerts, plays and more, for Jan. 23 and beyond

Christian Bale (foreground) and others gear up in the racing drama “Ford v Ferrari,” now playing at Hollywood 3 Cinemas in Newton. For show times visit hollywood3.ca.

CONCERTS

Blues for the Bank: Annual fundraiser for Surrey Food Bank featuring dance music by the band Agent C and Top Secret, on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, 15269 104th Ave. All proceeds go to the food bank’s Tiny Bundles program. Tickets are $35 at 604-501-5566 and at bluesforthebank.com.

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events from September to June, on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. Jan. 26: Wild Blue Herons Quintet (Bill Sample, Darlene Cooper, Rene Worst, Tom Keenlyside, Buff Allen).

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub/band-calendar.

Dublin Crossing: Live music and more at Irish-themed bar, 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com.

The Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ/dance nights (Thurs.-Sat.), live music (Sun./Tues.), karaoke (Wed.), trivia (Mon.). Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasinosurrey.com.

OPEN MIC

The Grind open-mic coffee house: Event held on the last Friday of every month at Bethany-Newton United Church from 7 to 9 p.m., with music, poetry and more in a relaxed setting, with featured guests to start the evening. At 14853 60th Ave, Surrey.

COMEDY

Fraser Valley Comedy events held monthly at Elements Casino Surrey. For dates and info, visit facebook.com/fvcomedy.

Ron James: Nova Scotia-raised comedian brings “Full Throttle” comedy tour to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on May 1. Tickets are $60 via ronjames.ca, or call 604-507-6355.

CULTURE

Chinese New Year Gala hosted by Fraser Valley Chinese Cultural Association on Jan. 26 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, 7 p.m., 6250 144th St., Surrey, in support of the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation, featuring traditional and modern dance, opera, pop, rock’n roll, comedy, and more. Tickets $20, 604-507-6355.

CRAFTS/SALES

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

THEATRE/STAGE

“The Shoplifters”: An Arts Club Theatre Company production written by Morris Panych, at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage from Jan. 15 to 25. “Meet Alma, a career shoplifter who prefers the ‘five-finger discount’ over any senior citizen’s deal. When a grocery store theft goes awry, her elaborate life of petty crime is halted by an overzealous security guard and his affable mentor.” Tickets and info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“The Late Christopher Bean”: Surrey Little Theatre stages the Sidney Howard play from Jan. 23 to Feb. 22. “A family who rented a room to a struggling artist finds out that his art is posthumously valuable. Hilarity and misunderstandings and greed take centre stage as they gather the paintings that could sell for millions. Only the housekeeper seems to have genuinely appreciated Bean.” Show times Thursdays to Saturday at 8 p.m., 2 p.m. Sunday matinees. Tickets $20, surreylittletheatre.com. At 7027 184th St., Surrey.

“God is a Scottish Drag Queen 2”: Scripted comedy featuring award-winning comedian Mike Delamont’s irreverent alter ego, at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Friday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m. “Dressed in your favourite floral power suit, God descends once more to deliver a new testament.” Box office: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

“The Cheesecake Burlesque Revue”: At Surrey Arts Centre’s Main stage on Saturday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m. Award-winning show has toured the world. “Armed with a sassy-silliness and a g-force of glitter, these girls pack a sparkly punch that will make your heart happy and leave you loving the skin you’re in.” Box office: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

“Kim’s Convenience”: Ins Choi’s corner-store comedy tours to Surrey Arts Centre in an Arts Club Theatre production, from Feb. 19 to 29. “Choi’s hilarious and touching debut play inspired the hit TV show of the same name.” Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“You Will Remember Me”: Francois Archambault script performed by Naked Stage Readers Theatre company at Newton Cultural Centre from Feb. 28 to March 1. “A play about memory and change, and the role memory plays in our relationships at all stages of life.” Directed by Heather-jean Robinson. Tickets and info: nakedstage.net.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88th Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

OPEN HOUSE

KPU Surrey Open House on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 12666 72nd Ave., Newton. “Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) provides learning opportunities for domestic and international students. At Open House, guests will be given the opportunity to freely explore our campuses, enjoy interactive exhibits, and win prizes. They will also engage in dialogue with faculty, staff, and current students.” Info: 604-599-3030, kpu.ca/openhouse.

LIBRARIES

Surrey Libraries EXPO: Spark Your Curiosity event Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Guildford Town Centre mall, 10355 152 Street (North Centre Court), for all ages. “Join us to celebrate Family Literacy Day with hands-on activities for everyone, including crafts, Dot & Dash, Stop Motion Animation, Green Screen Photo Area, Family History, Pop-Up Library and more.

Surrey Libraries Reading Buddies: “A time to practice reading together, for kid readers and teen volunteers. Children are paired with a teen volunteer who will spend time reading together in a safe, supportive environment. Reading Buddies happens twice a year, in the spring and fall.” Program is not designed to teach children how to read. Info: surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/reading-buddies.

FILM

“Because We Are Girls”: Acclaimed documentary about abuse of B.C. girls to be screened at KPU Surrey on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Conference Centre, 3:30pm to 7:15pm. “This is a free screening and open to the public but attendees must reserve a seat.” Special guests to include Jeeti Pooni, Kira Pooni, Salakshana Pooni and documentary director Baljit Sangra, plus keynote speaker Karen Snowshoe. Info: kdocsff.com.

REUNIONS

Reunion of volunteer firefighters from Hall 3 in Surrey, from the years 1985 to 2000, on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Delta Lion Pub in North Delta, from 1 to 4pm. Email jimgabe@hotmail.com to confirm attendance.

PETS/ANIMALS

Urban Safari Rescue Society’s Nature Club, for kids aged 6 to 12 years old, begins a new session on Sunday, Jan. 26. to March 8. “Every Sunday for 2 hours your child will go on an adventure through the animal world introducing them to concepts involving animals such as different habitats, why are reptiles different from mammals, how do animal defend themselves, why we need to protect animals and much more.” Info: urbansafari.ca or call 604 531-1100.

SPORTS/REC

U14 Girls Jr NBA Team ID Camp: On Saturday, Feb. 8, AthElite Basketball Academy, in affiliation with BC United Basketball, will hold ID Camp open to all current grade 7 & 8 female athletes (born 2006 & 2007). “Players selected from ID Camp will train and compete together for 4-5 weeks with the final roster to be announced in early March.” Event from 2 to 4 p.m. at Johnston Heights Secondary, 15350 99 Ave, Surrey. Info: athelitebasketball.com.

Surrey Rebels minor lacrosse: 2020 box lacrosse registration is now open at surreylacrosse.com, for Mini-Tyke to Midget divisions. “We are offering a complementary lacrosse stick to any Mini-Tyke, Tyke, Novice or Female player that has never played lacrosse for our association before.” Pre-season training sessions start in January.

Surrey Sharks Field Hockey Club: Regular registration will open Jan. 6. Registration includes your player’s annual FHBC membership. Info: surreysharks.ca. Club’s open house is planned for Saturday, Feb. 1 in conjunction with men’s and women’s games at Tamanawis.

2020 BC Wheelchair Curling Championship hosted by Curl BC at Cloverdale Curling Club from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, featuring the best wheelchair curling teams in the province. The winner of the event will get the chance to play at nationals in April at Club de curling de Boucherville in Boucherville, Que.

Surrey Eagles: Junior A hockey club, a BCHL franchise, plays home games at South Surrey Arena on various dates, at 2199 148 St. Schedule and ticket info at surreyeagles.ca, or call 531-GOAL (4625).

Surrey Knights: Junior B hockey club, a PJHL franchise, plays home games Thursday nights, 7 p.m. start, at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, 10950 126A St. Info: surreyknights.ca.

WORKSHOPS

Vocal Performance Workshop with Heidi McCurdy on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Roland Inspiration Centre in Surrey, at #204-9900 King George Blvd., from 4 to 7 p.m. Free admission. “In this highly experiential workshop, you will learn warm-ups to empower your voice, practice mic technique, and explore your unique expression. Bring a song to share or simply sing with the group. Suitable for all levels.” Info about the Surrey-area artist: heidimccurdy.com.

FAMILY

Family Fun Nights held on various dates at Cloverdale Recreation Centre, Don Christian Recreation Centre, South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre and Kensington Prairie Community Centre. For dates and more info, call 604-501-5100 or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/23500.aspx.

AWARDS

Shakti Awards and gala dinner Saturday, March 7 at Bollywood Banquet Hall, Surrey, to honour women who have displayed strength and excellence in six fields (Academic, Artistic, Entrepreneurial, Sports, Public Service and Resilience). Tickets $50 each. For tickets, donations and sponsorship inquiries, Call 604-307-8796. Call for nominations in six categories, deadline Feb. 23, email to shaktisociety2000@gmail.com. Info: shaktisociety.com, or call 604-307-8796.

AUDITIONS

“Anything Goes”: Fraser Valley Gilbert & Sullivan Society host play auditions on Jan. 19 and 21, with callbacks on Jan. 23, for show staged at end of April/May. “Please prepare two contrasting Broadway Musical songs to sing (32 bar cut – verse and chorus). Please bring sheet music (hole punched and in binder) NO acapella and NO recordings please. You will also be required to attend a dance call either prior to or after your audition time.” To book your time slot, email Sydney at fvgssproducer@gmail.com. Sunday and Tuesday auditions will be held at Valleyview Funeral Home; Thursday auditions will be held at St. Cuthbert’s. “Due to the nature of the show we will only be accepting auditions to performers 16 and older.”

TALKS

Third Age Learning at Kwantlen (TALK) offers “creative and stimulating educational activities for adults over 50,” with special evening events at KPU campus in Surrey. Info: kpu.ca/talk.

NETWORKING

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Holy Cross Ukrainian Church (13753 108th Ave., Surrey) can provide pyrogies and cabbage rolls for your large family gathering or reunion any time. Sales are held on the last Saturday of every month, except for December, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For big orders, call 778-707-9105. Can deliver.

FORUM

Newton Talks events hosted by Newton BIA offer dialogue about events and issues in the community. Info: 604-593-2294, newtonbia.com.

FUNDRAISERS

Surrey Hospital Foundation’s fifth annual Celebration of Care Gala at Aria Banquet Hall on Feb. 22, with Virgin Radio host Nira Arora, and emcees from CTV, Keri Adams and Jason Pires.Gourmet Peake of Catering dinner, raffle prize of a car courtesy of Surrey Honda, live auction with showman Fred Lee, and dance party with Dr. Strangelove Band. Tickets and info: surreyhospitalfoundation.com.

BUSINESS

Surrey Board of Trade’s annual New Year’s Reception on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at its offices (#101-14439 104 Ave, Surrey) from 5-8 p.m. “We hold this event every January to celebrate the successes of the past year in business, and to wish all our members a Happy New Year. This year’s event is generously sponsored by the Tien Sher Group of Companies and Secure Defence Corporation.” Info: businessinsurrey.com.

2020 Surrey Entrepreneur Showcase Series: The Entrepreneurial Journey – What Worked and What Didn’t: Surrey Board of Trade and StartUp Surrey present the first event of the series, featuring Surrey business leaders in different industries and business sizes, 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31 at Civic Hotel (13475 Central Ave., Surrey). Panelists include Charan Sethi (Tien Sher Group of Companies), Dr. Ryan D’Arcy (HealthTech Connex) and Sara Forte (Forte Law). To register, call 604-581-7130.

Surrey Board of Trade 2020 Economic Forecast Lunch on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Civic Hotel Autograph Collection with keynote speaker Pierre Cléroux, Chief Economist of Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC). “You will hear what’s expected for our local, provincial, federal, and international economies and what this means to your business or not-for-profit association.” Tickets and more info: businessinsurrey.com, 604-581-7130.

Surrey Women in Business Awards: Nominations sought for 11th annual event, to feature keynote speaker Erin Brockovich on March 12. Nomination deadline has been extended to Jan. 6, in seven award categories. Info: email rhona@businessinsurrey.com or call 604-634-0344.

EDUCATION

Preschool Open Houses at several sites in Surrey from Jan. 18 to 29. “Drop by a free preschool open house, meet our staff, and tour a facility near you to see for yourself why people choose the City of Surrey for their child’s care.” Registration for preschool programs opens Monday, Feb. 3 at 8:30am. Open houses include Thursday, Jan. 23 at both Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre and Guildford Recreation Centre (both 5:30-7:30pm). Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/30418.aspx.

Free Family Education Series every Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Newton area. Contact Semone Trautman for location details (semone.trautman@fraserhealth.ca, 778-240-5431). “This is a free education series for families/natural supports who are supporting an adult loved one with a mental illness.”

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

HEALTH

Brain Health Forum at Fleetwood Community Centre (15996 84 Ave.) on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Gain the secrets of brain longevity to give you workable strategies for maintaining your quality of life.” Keynote speaker is Gary Anaka, Brain Coach. Light lunch provided, door prizes. Event presented by City of Surrey’s Age Friendly Strategy for Seniors in collaboration with Alzheimer’s Society of BC and BC Response Network. Contact: Sahra-Lea Tosdevine, 604-591-4186.

“Dementia: Is it possible to slow down or prevent cognitive decline?”: A free talk on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Elim Village (Harrison West Chapel), 9025 160th St., from 6 to 7 p.m. “Michelle Hebert DC, MPH, CPH will present an overview of the latest research and what evidence indicates on the topic of maintaining and improving cognitive function as we age.” Registration appreciated by calling 604-583-3546, or search event title at eventbrite.ca.

No Longer Alone Nar-Anon events Tuesday evenings, from 7:45-8:45 pm, at Newton Bethany United Church, 14853 60th Ave. Free. “The Nar-Anon Family Groups is primarily for those who know or have known a feeling of desperation concerning the addiction problem of someone very near to you.” Info: naranonbc.com.

Next Steps walking program for stroke survivors held Tuesday mornings at the food court of Central City Shopping Centre, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 10153 King George Blvd., Surrey. “A fun, friendly, easy walking group for stroke survivors. Weekly participation can help you to set goals and stay motivated. Participants walk at their own pace and distance in a safe environment with easy access to washrooms, seating areas and other amenities.” Info: nextstepssurrey@gmail.com, 778-926-8341.

Peer Family Support Group meets on the first Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 pm at 9803 140th St., Surrey (Newton area). 19+, free. “This is a free support group for families/natural support people who are supporting an adult loved one who struggles with mental health.” For details, contact Jennifer Hopkins (jennifer.hopkins@fraserhealth.ca, 778-241-6825).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

NATURE

World Wetlands Day Celebration at Surrey Nature Centre (Green Timbers Park, 14225 Green Timbers Way), on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. Free admission. “Learn about the importance of our urban wetlands with presentations by local experts. Take a guided walk to Green Timbers Lake and discover their value for yourself. Finish with a chat and warm drink.” Keynote speakers are Neil Fletcher (Manager of the Wetlands Education Program with BC Wildlife Federation) and Megan Winand (Ducks Unlimited Canada). Event presented by Surrey Parks and Friends of Semiahmoo Bay Society.

Nature Work Parties held at Hazelnut Meadows Community Park, 14069 68 Ave., on select dates including Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon. “Join others in caring for Surrey’s unique urban forest by removing invasive plants and litter from our parks. Everyone is welcome to participate – no experience is required. Tools, training and light refreshments are provided. These events are drop-in, rain or shine.” Contact stewardship@surrey.ca or call 604-590-7242 with questions.

Birding Walks at various parks in Surrey hosted by Surrey Nature Centre (604-502-6065, environment@surrey.ca). Free to attend. “Join a local naturalist for a series of free monthly walks (September through May) to discover Surrey’s birds.” Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24773.aspx.

ART/GALLERIES

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “How Green Is Your Muse?” to Feb. 2, also “Steve DiPaola: Pareidolia.”

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. Feb. 6: Victoria Mitchell on “Returning to Your Creative Passion.”

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists in gallery at 13530 72nd Ave, Surrey. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca.

MUSEUMS

Lunar New Year event at the Museum of Surrey (17710 56A Ave.) on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Free admission. “Cheer on the dragon and lion dances, sample food and make festive crafts. Sample Chinese Lunar New Year cuisine and sip from the Teapressu Bubble Tea Food Cart. Performances will take place at 1pm and 2pm. There will also be craft tables for children. This event is in partnership with the Chinese Village Club.” Info: 604-592-6956.

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956. “Being Punjabi: Unfolding the Surrey Story,” shines a light on Surrey’s Punjabi community, to Feb. 23.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

DANCES

White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club events at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey, on Wednesday evenings weekly, starting at 7 p.m. “Beginners, singles and couples welcome. Lively music,fun and good exercise. Info: Call 604-586-1367 or visit wrscdc.org.

Pre-teen Dances at six locations across Surrey on select dates. “We have great concession, awesome light shows, and music that you and your friends will love to dance to.” Info: 604-501-5100, surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20955.aspx.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre, 6220 184th St., Surrey, on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4. Call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Christian Life Assembly Church, #110-12332 Patullo Place, Surrey. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

SENIORS

Jamming at Fleetwood: Those aged 55+ are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

GARDENING

North Surrey Horticultural Society meets at 7:30 p.m. on third Monday of the month, March through October, in the basement of Grace Community Church, 14618 110th Ave. “We have guest speakers on a wide variety of topics, a show bench, a sharing table, and like to get together and have fun and learn about gardening. We welcome all who are interested in gardening. Come by and drop in to a meeting and join us for coffee.” Info: 604-588-8977.

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Navy League of Canada Cadets program welcomes boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 11 to learn good citizenship, leadership, a sense of duty, self-discipline, teamwork, healthy living and respect for others. “Come join us. We parade every Thursday,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 1284 184th St. Small administration fee. Contact Ryan Martin, 151cormorant@gmail.com, 778-985-5597.

Ubuntu Ogogo (Compassionate Grandmothers) brings support to grandmothers in Africa who are raising millions of children orphaned by AIDS, by fundraising and increasing awareness in our local community. “We meet the second Wednesday of each month at Fleetwood Villa, 16028 83rd Ave., Surrey, from 11 am to 1:30 pm. New members are welcome and if you would like to attend a meeting, please contact Kathy Cuthbert at kcuthber@telus.net or 604-319-1195.”

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a smaller group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling and dancing, picnics, etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome.” Please call either Lyla at 604-594-2860 or Bob at 604-594-3773.

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

CALLS

Soul of the World Choir: “Sing for the joy of it! Free your voice and express your heart and soul through music. Award-winning singer, songwriter, and expressive arts therapist Heidi McCurdy leads uplifting, contemplative songs and chants from around the world in a relaxed atmosphere. Registering now for Winter 2020. Thursdays 7 pm at Alexandra Neighbourhood House. All levels welcome, no auditions.” Info: heidimccurdy.com, 778-836-7172.

The Versatiles seek retirees to join their ranks – those who like entertaining, singing, dancing or just acting out. Call 604-613-3116 for more information on the group, and for time and locations of rehearsals.

Peace Arch Women’s Chorus rehearses Wednesdays at Newton Cultural Centre from 7 to 10 p.m., 13530 72 Ave. “We are a women’s singing group – we perform a cappella, barbershop style. Visitors, guests, and interested women of all ages are welcome to drop in. Come watch us sing, warm up with us on the risers, find out if you are a Sweet Adeline in waiting.” Info: peacearchsings.com or contact Jude, 604 892 4997.

The Vaudevillians senior’s entertainment troupe rehearses Mondays at Surrey Free Methodist Church on 96th Avenue. Contact Alannah Jacques at 604-594-6645 or ajacques@dccnet.com.

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members (19+). With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. (at back of the school, near grass field). Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604-595-6029.

VOLUNTEERS

Surrey RCMP is accepting volunteer applications from those “with a keen interest in public safety and making a positive difference through community and crime prevention programs.” Applications accepted from Jan. 6 to Feb. 28 through the Surrey RCMP website (surrey.rcmp-grc.gc.ca). “Volunteers participate in a variety of crime prevention programs and play a key role at events across the city, hosting Surrey RCMP information booths and providing public safety information.”

Crime Stoppers is looking for volunteers in Surrey to support ongoing anonymous tips program and crime prevention activities in the area. Interested volunteers may email Anissa Lau at alau@solvecrime.ca.

Whalley Better at Home program seeks volunteers to assist in transportation, grocery shopping and friendly visiting. “This program is designed to help seniors live in their own homes by providing non-medical support services. People with clean criminal background and clean driving record can apply. The selected volunteer will transport seniors to/from their appointments and will help them in grocery shopping. Volunteers must agree to work for at least 6-8 hours per month. Mileage cost will be paid and volunteer training will be provided.” Info: 604.596.7722, pics.bc.ca.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization seeks drivers in North Surrey/North Delta and other communities. “We have over 100 volunteer drivers but need more to meet the increasing demand for service to cancer patients.” Info: volunteercancerdrivers.ca or phone 604-515-5400.

Guildford Lions Club seeks new members for its work in the community. Club meets on second and fourth Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., at Boston Pizza restaurant, 15125 100th Ave. For info, email guildfordlions@outlook.com or contact Joe Brown, 778-319-9606.

Surrey Hospice Society: “Gain confidence by giving back to your community, develop skills for working in Social Work, Counseling, Mental Health professions. We have opportunities for you to join our expanding palliative and bereavement programs.” Info: surreyhospice.com.

Volunteer docents sought at Surrey Art Gallery: Volunteers needed to lead weekday school group tours of gallery’s contemporary art exhibitions. Info: surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Co-ordinator, at artsvolunteer@surrey.ca or 604-501-5198.

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: options.bc.ca/program/fraser-health-crisis-line, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.