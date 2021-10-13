SURREY EVENTS: Halloween happenings, theatre shows and more, for Oct. 13 and beyond

This week, Royal Canadian Theatre Company returns to Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage with a production of the Noel Coward-written comedy “Blithe Spirit,” starring Ellie King. For details visit tickets.surrey.ca or call 604-501-5566. See listing under Theatre/Stage. (submitted photo)

HALLOWEEN

“Monster Express” rides aboard Surrey’s Heritage Rail in Halloween-themed attraction on Oct. 16-17. “Join us as we travel to Transylvania searching for monsters while our Superheroes keep watch. This is a journey of fun, music, and songs (kid friendly event, not too sc ary!). Dress up as your favourite Monster or Superhero. Four trips daily. All tickets must be purchased online, link at www.fvhrs.org. Masks required.

Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors: Newton-area Halloween “haunted houses” return to garden shop (formerly Potter’s) for the month of October. Details about the attraction, along with pandemic-related safety measures and ticket information, online at cougarcreekhouseofhorrors.com.

Halloween Scream Train operates at Surrey’s Bear Creek Park from Oct. 16-31. “Dare to come through the Haunted Forest with our creepy, scary actors! Don’t let Chainsaw Charlie get you.” A more kid-friendly, daytime Pumpkin Train runs from Oct. 9-31. For times, admission rates and more, visit bctrains.com or call 604-501-1232.

MARKETS

Spooktacular Halloween Market at Shannon Hall on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, 6050 176 St. Costumes encouraged, admission by donation to Surrey Hospitals Foundation. “This is family-friendly Halloween event featuring 50 artisan food vendors, 1 food vendor, Halloween bounce house, free face painting, balloon twister, photo-op stations, free cotton candy and raffle,” with appearances by Chase from Paw Patrol, Mario from Nintendo and Storm Troopers.

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market: At Clayton Heights Secondary School Parking Lot (7003 188 St.) every other Sunday until Oct. 24, featuring dozens of vendors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For dates and more, visit claytonfarmersmarket.org.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Blithe Spirit”: Ellie King stars in Royal Canadian Theatre Company production of the Noel Coward-written comedy, at Surrey Arts Centre from Oct 15-17, followed by a run at New Westminster’s Anvil Centre Oct 22-23. Tickets range from $24.99 to $34.99 on rctheatreco.com. For Surrey show dates, visit tickets.surrey.ca or call 604-501-5566.

“Josephine: A Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play,” Oct. 30 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage. Combining cabaret, theatre, and burlesque, this one-woman musical tells the story of Josephine Baker, the first African American international superstar, and one of the 20th century’s most formidable icons. “Audience Advisory: Intended for adult audiences, as the show contains adult content and nudity.” Tickets $39, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“The Fighting Days”: Surrey’s Naked Stage theatre company presents reader’s theatre production of play written by Wendy Lill, directed by Simon Challenger, from Nov. 12-14 at Newton Cultural Centre, 13530 72 Ave., Surrey. “Set in Winnipeg during 1910-1917, the play focuses on the life and work of Francis Marion Beynon, a Manitoba journalist and political activist.” Auditions held 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2 (email kellyinva@gmail.com). Info: nspsociety.com.

“O Christmas Tea”: A British comedy hits stage at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Dec. 12, 8 p.m. “When catastrophe strikes at James and Jamesy’s Christmas tea party, flooding the world with tea, the friends leap into action, finding innovative and hilarious solutions to keep them afloat.” Show info: 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

CONCERTS

An Evening with The Piano Men: Concert on Friday, Oct. 15 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 8 p.m. “Let musical wizards entertain you with an energetic show filled with musical magic. Putting their own, unique spin on time-tested musical favourites, Richard Sera and Andre Kunkel take dueling pianos to a whole new level.” Tickets $25, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Opera Vignettes: Famous Moments in Opera”: virtual performance presented by Surrey-based Young People’s Opera Society of BC, Oct. 15-31. “YPOSBC presents some of opera’s most beloved scenes and most memorable music of all time,” in two-hour show. Ticket prices are “Pay what you want” ($20 suggested), on yposbc.org.

“Robert Silverman plays Bach” with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Sunday, Oct. 24 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre, 7 p.m., as part of the VSO’s “Surrey Nights” series. Concert info: 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

Tom Jackson: Stories, Songs and Santa Causes, Nov. 19 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage, 8 p.m. “Tom Jackson kickstarts the holiday season with grace, style, and quirky festivity that many have enjoyed for decades. Expect an evening of original music, sing-along tunes, and signature Christmas music from this master storyteller.” Tickets $39, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir: “Sing We Now of Christmas” concert Dec. 7 at Surrey Arts Centre, tickets $29. A Surrey Christmas tradition for over 30 years, the choir returns to “lift your spirits and hearts with some seasonal cheer.” Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Coffee Concert: “Music for 17 Pedals and 287 Strings” concert Dec. 10 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, 11 a.m. start with pre-show social hour. “Spend a morning listening to the melodic sounds of the harp and piano.” Presented by Surrey Civic Theatres. Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

STORYTELLING

The Flame: Hope Springs Eternal Edition: From Oct. 15-22 online, “tune in for a night of uplifting stories filled with the fresh hope of spring from a variety of accomplished, local storytellers, hosted by award-winning actor and one of the creators of Mom’s the Word, Deborah Williams. Free, at surrey.ca.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Lights: Free illuminated nature trail experienceruns Nov. 5 to 19, 4:30 to 9:30pm. “Bring your friends and family to experience nature by night at Bear Creek Park Lights. Follow along an illuminated nature trail where you’ll enjoy stunning light displays that enhance the natural landscape. Free ticketed event runs nightly (with the exception of Nov. 11 for Remembrance Day). Pre-book tickets starting Oct. 19, via surrey.ca or 604-501-5100.

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88th Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com. Halloween-themed train rides during month of October.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

LIBRARIES

Envision Financial Reading Buddies: Surrey Libraries is inviting emergent readers in grades 2 to 4 to sign up for this popular, which pairs teen volunteers to mentor younger children to help build their “Little Buddies'” literacy skills. Register at surreylibraries.ca/reading-buddies. Program runs for 6 weeks, October through December, and is open to children living in Surrey. Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events.

FESTIVALS

Virtual Surrey Fusion Festival celebration to Oct. 24 as part of B.C. Culture Days. “Watch on Instagram, Facebook & YouTube. This year’s digital concert series will be hosted by CBC Vancouver’s Anita Bathe and feature multicultural and Indigenous performers such as Babylung, Desiree Dawson & Francis Arevalo, Mini Freeman, and Madelaine McCallum. The online event will also feature a four-week cultural cooking challenge where you can watch your favourite influencers for cuisine inspiration.”

COMMUNITY

Art’s Nursery’s Annual Scarecrow Stroll: 7th annual event runs until Oct. 31. “Scarecrow Stroll is a fun, family-friendly community event in support of local charity. Over 60+ creative and crazy scarecrows, sponsored by local companies, will be on display throughout the nursery for you to find. These are not your average scarecrows – Super Mario, Cruella, Little Mermaid, Alice in Wonderland, King Kong and so many more.” Info: artsnursery.com. “Our creative scarecrow “take & make” kits will be available for purchase so that families can have fun together making their own scarecrow to decorate at home.”

FUNDRAISERS

Umoja Virtual Gala: From Newcomer to Neighbour: “Join Umoja Operation Compassion Society in supporting newcomer refugees and immigrants for an intimate evening of personal stories, a silent auction, guest speakers, prizes, and more,” on Saturday, Oct. 23 via Zoom, 6:30 p.m. start. Tickets by donation, online: umojavirtualgala2021.eventbrite.com.

AWARDS

Surrey Business Excellence Awards on Thursday, Nov. 4, with awards in several categories to recognize excellence in innovation, environmental business practices, and international trade. Info: businessinsurrey.com.

ART/GALLERIES

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. Fall exhibits, to Dec. 11: “Sandeep Johal: What If?” plus “Phyllis Atkins: Divine Connection,” “PICS: Seven Stories” photographs, “Manuel Piña: Naufragios” and “Atheana Picha: Echoes.”

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight, from fall to spring (does not operate in summer). Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. This fall: Flavourcel’s “I Spy a City.”

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. On view this fall: “Bees!,” a collaboration exhibit between MOS and the Honeybee Centre, from Oct. 5 to Dec. 19. “Learn about our buzzing friends through six interactives.” Also this fall: “The Indo-Fijians: Surrey’s Pocket of Paradise,” a Community Treasures exhibit.

MEETINGS

Arts Council of Surrey annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, Oct. 12 via Zoom conference, 7 p.m. start. Pre-registration required by 5 p.m. Oct. 8 by email to info@artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Art Gallery Association hosts Annual General Meeting Oct 19th 7pm at the Surrey Art Gallery, 13750 88 Ave. “If you are interested in joining SAGA as a Board Trustee and would like more information on being a part of the team, please contact president@sagabc.com.”

CONFERENCE

Surrey International Writers Festival: Pandemic-triggered “SiWC at Home” online conference runs from Oct. 22-24 this year, with master classes on Oct. 20 and 21. Info on siwc.ca/registration. Keynote speakers are Liz Hara, Ivan Coyote, and Karen Lord.

FILM

Shakti Film Festival: Surrey-based festival runs Oct. 15-16 online, in celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child and “to increase and acknowledge women’s contribution to our society and their representation in film.” Film submission deadline was Sept. 15, $100 prizes for winning entries. More info: filmfreeway.com, contact Sonia at 604-307-8796 or Niti at 604-506-0953, or email shaktisociety2000@gmail.com.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

KIDS/YOUTH

Band-Aid Musician Workshop: Virtual event offers musician development and mentorship for local youth singers, songwriters, solo artists, bands and DJs, Oct. 14 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Band-Aid is presented in partnership with Surrey Civic Theatres, Surrey Youth, and Healthy Communities. Presenting Sponsor: Envision Financial. To register, search “Band-Aid” on surrey.ca or email youth@surrey.ca.

Online Youth Nights hosted by City of Surrey: “Youth Leadership” session with members of the Surrey Leadership Youth Council (SLYC), a group of local youth passionate about helping youth speak up and having their voices heard, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 7-8pm, for ages 10-18. Also “Environmental Stewardship” session Thursday, Dec. 9, 7-8pm, ages 10-18. Free. Email youth@surrey.ca for info or visit surrey.ca.

HERITAGE

Surrey’s Heritage Rail operates with a modified schedule for rides. “The 1225 Interurban will run four trips each Saturday from Cloverdale Station to Sullivan Station and back. This is approximately a 50-minute ride. In addition, you can also ride the Speeder on our Spur line.” Halloween-themed rides on Oct. 16-17. Info: fvhrs.org.

Guided Tours of the Historic Stewart Farm to Oct 24 as part of BC Culture Days: “Join a group for a tour through the 1894 Victorian house to see how a local family would have lived some 100 years ago, then head outside to check out the Historic Pole Barn.” Tours Wednesday to Sunday from 1-2pm and 3-4 pm. Info: culturedays.ca.

Cemetery Tour on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2-3:30pm as part of BC Culture Days. “Bundle up and enjoy an informative tour with local historian Sue Bryant while she reveals the fascinating stories that lie beneath the headstones of the Surrey Centre Cemetery.” Info: culturedays.ca.

“Community Histories: Guildford” talk Thursday, Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m. Surrey Archives hosts free online talk via Microsoft Teams. “This time around, they’ll delve into the historical Port Kells, Port Mann and Guildford neighbourhoods. Get ready to explore the past through photographs, oral histories and more. Registration is required. Register online (surrey.ca) or call 604-501-5100.”

VOLUNTEERS

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.

SENIORS

Recycle Right for Seniors: Online event Friday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to noon, as part of Surrey’s Focus on Seniors Webinar Series, on surrey.ca. “Join us for this free webinar to find out where our recyclables go, helpful tips for Surrey residents, and explain the difference between plastics that can and cannot be recycled so we can all do our part as consumers. We will share the services available to Surrey residents such as Large Item Pickup and Return It Depots.” Info: 604-598-5708, email Camilla.Daoud@surrey.ca. Nov. 17 event: Fall Prevention.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information abou t the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

NATURE

Releaf tree planting events: “Help plant at different parks each spring and fall.” Fall planting opportunities at various parks on select dates, until Oct. 30. “Help grow Surrey’s urban forest by planting shrubs and trees in Surrey parks and along boulevards. We provide the plants, shovels and instruction.” Visit surrey.ca or email stewardship@surrey.ca to get involved.

WALK/RUN

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks web page (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society‘s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

HEALTH

Recovery International: “Feeling anxious or depressed? Join our virtual peer support group. Recovery International is a free, peer-led, self-help, cognitive behavioural support group for people experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression. We think our virtual meetings could benefit individuals during this unprecedented and challenging time.” Call or email Gilles at (778) 872-8069 or gilber005@yahoo.ca for more info, or visit recoverycanada.org.

