SURREY EVENTS: ‘Drop Zone’ fundraiser at Central City tower, and more

The Easter Seals Drop Zone event comes to Surrey’s Central City tower for the first time on Monday, Sept. 16. See listing under Fundraisers. (Photo: youtube.com)

CONCERTS

R&B Triple Bill Extravaganza concert presented by Cloverdale Concerts, on Friday, Sept. 27 at Shannon Hall, Cloverdale Fairgrounds, featuring The Crackerjacks, Billy Dixon and his Soul Train Express and Big City Soul. “”This will be a night of motown, soul and rock and roll!” Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8, at 6050 176 St, Surrey. Info: showpass.com/rb-triple-bill-extravaganza.

Orange & Lemons: “One of the most popular Filipino crossover indie pop/alternative rock band of the 21st century” to play Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sept. 28, on a first tour of Canada. Info: 604-507-6355.

“Screaming For Tributes” concert to feature the bands Priest the Tribute (Judas Priest songs) and OC/DC (AC/DC) at Shannon Hall in Cloverdale on Saturday, Sept. 28. Tickets $20 online, cloverdaleconcerts.com.

Tiller’s Folly performs at “Come Dancing Around the World” series event at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre on Friday, Sept. 28. “The award-winning acoustic roots group comprised of Bruce Coughlan, Nolan Murray, and Laurence Knight weave adventurous stories of the Pacific Northwest through their rousing rhythms and breathtaking ballads.” Tickets: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566. Venue at 13750 88th Ave., Surrey.

“Pianopoly: The Canadian Piano Quartet” concert kicks off Surrey Civic Theatres’ Coffee Concerts series Thursday, Oct. 3 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, 11 a.m. “The Duo Turgeon and Bergmann Duo join together in a playful pianistic display featuring works for multiple pianists. Arrive early to enjoy a social hour with coffee, tea, and delicious goodies, starting at 10am.” Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Sing!” concert by Westcoast Harmony Chorus at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Oct. 19, for two shows (2 p.m. and 7 p.m.), also featuring guest performers The Newfangled Four, Young Singers in Harmony. Tickets range from $15-25 at 604-507-6355 and bellperformingartscentre.com.

Abracadabra: A Tribute to ABBA concert at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Oct. 25. “Featuring a live band & powerful vocals, this all-ages stage show will have you dancing & singing along to all of your favourite ABBA songs.” Tickets range from $39.55-$55.55 at 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

Salsa in Surrey: La Orquesta Santa Lucia LFR performs at “Come Dancing Around the World” series event at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre on Oct. 26. “Unique Latin sensibilities with plenty of rock, a shot of salsa, a shed load of funk, and some high-speed Nicaraguan cumbia. The evening starts with a mini salsa lesson.” Tickets/info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events from September to June, on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. Sept. 22: Doc Fingers Quintet; Oct. 13: Brentwood Musickers”; Oct. 27: Nick Apivor & Artie Devlin Quintet; Nov. 10: Linda Szentes & Jazzlinks; Nov. 24: Deanna Knight TREE-O; Dec. 8: We Three Queens & Brad Turner; Jan. 12: Kristian Alexandrov & Shannon Gaye Quartet.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub/band-calendar.

Dublin Crossing: Live music and more at Irish-themed bar, 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com.

The Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ/dance nights (Thurs.-Sat.), live music (Sun./Tues.), karaoke (Wed.), trivia (Mon.). Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasinosurrey.com.

OPEN MIC

The Grind open-mic coffee house: Event held on the last Friday of every month at Bethany-Newton United Church from 7 to 9 p.m., with music, poetry and more in a relaxed setting, with featured guests to start the evening. At 14853 60th Ave, Surrey.

COMEDY

“All in Good Fund” night of standup comedy featuring Simon King in benefit show for Surrey’s Royal Canadian Theatre Company, on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Elements Casino in Cloverdale, 7 p.m. start. Tickets are $20 in advance via eventbrite.ca, or $25 at the door. Info: rctheatreco.com.

Red Green: “This Could Be It!” comedy show to feature the duct tape-loving character played by Steve Smith, Oct. 1 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre, 6250 144th St. Tickets $67.25 at 604-507-6355.

Sugar Sammy: Montreal-raised comedian booked to return to Surrey this fall as part of a cross-Canada tour, at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, Oct. 5. Tickets range from $39.99 to $54.99, plus taxes and service charges, at sugarsammy.com.

“Just for Laughs” Comedy Night in Canada event to feature Rick Mercer, Ivan Decker, Debra DiGiovanni and Ali Hassan at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Nov. 17, as part of national tour. Tickets are $60.50, plus facility and service charges, at ticketmaster.ca, also hahaha.com/en/comedytour.

HALLOWEEN

Potter’s House of Horrors: All-ages Halloween attraction is back with the all-new haunted house, “Death Valley Motor Inn,” and more, from Sept. 27 to Nov. 2. Preview nights: Sept. 27-28 (50% off all tickets), followed by regular run from Oct. 4–Nov. 2 (closed Monday, Oct. 14, for Thanksgiving), at Potter’s Farm & Nursery, 12530 72nd Ave., Surrey. Info: pottershouseofhorrors.com.

ANTIQUES

Cloverdale Antique & Collectible Show on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9am to 3 pm at Shannon Hall & Alice MacKay Buildings, Cloverdale Fairgrounds, 17798 62 Ave. Admission is $5, kids under 12 free. “This event is a must for any collector looking for glassware to records, home decor, toys to advertising. There is a great selection of all types of interesting collectibles and antiques.” Info: 778-347-6794, cacsgroup.com.

SALES/CRAFTS

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Yatra”: Nritya Manjaree School of Kathak presents a dance drama at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 13750 88 Ave. “14 talented Kathak Dancers exploring dance forms and styles from all the world. They do this by travelling around the globe and fusing their own art Kathak. Dance is presented as a form of language that transcends not only cultures but ideas and feelings, thus universal.” 604-501-5566.

“Women Who Named the Unnamed” event celebrates 15 noted women in three-hour stage show, on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Centre Stage, city hall, featuring “short videos and props to communicate the ‘feel’ of women’s work and contributions to our cultures and societies.” Info: pakistanswomenheroes.wordpress.com, 604-501-5566.

“Bed & Breakfast”: Arts Club on Tour production at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage from Oct. 9 to 19. “A charming comedy about being out and finding home” written by Mark Crawford. “When Brett inherits a family estate, he and his partner, Drew, move to a quiet little tourist town to set up a B&B. But will these big city boys face friction in their new community? With dozens of hilarious characters all portrayed by two actors, it’s a heartfelt comedy about ‘being out,’ skeletons in the closet, and finding a place to call home.” Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

ATTRACTIONS

Bose Corn Maze: “Come get lost in the corn, through the many turns and arches, as you answer the trivia questions at each numbered post in the maze” at Cloverdale-area attraction, to Oct. 8 at 64th Avenue & 156th Street. General admission $7.50, or $6 for seniors, $25 for family of four. Kids four and under are free. Open rain or shine. Hours: Friday night 6-8 pm, Saturday 12-8pm, Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday noon to 4pm. Info: 778-578-5450, bosecornmaze.com.

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88th Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

OPEN HOUSE

Back to Arts: Pardalis Studio’s Open House on Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to noon, at Pardalis Studio’s satellite location, 11706 96th Ave., Surrey. Free admission for all ages. “Pardalis Studio is excited to do another open house on our official back to arts day! We welcome all of our students (past and present) and their friends to come for games and food while mom and dad get to know all of our teachers better and learn more about our different programs.” Games, hot dogs, ice cream. Info: pardalisstudio.com, 604-783-4091.

LIBRARIES

Surrey Libraries Reading Buddies: “A time to practice reading together, for kid readers and teen volunteers. Children are paired with a teen volunteer who will spend time reading together in a safe, supportive environment. Reading Buddies happens twice a year, in the spring and fall.” Program is not designed to teach children how to read. Info: surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/reading-buddies.

MOVIES

“Because We Are Girls”: Acclaimed documentary about abused sisters screened as part of Surrey Civic Theatres’ new series of documentaries and short films, on Friday, Sept. 27 at Surrey Arts Centre, 7:30 p.m. start. Tickets are $12, tickets.surrey.ca. “Prior to the screening there will be a display of artworks on the theme of sexual abuse. After the film Sahara Services moderates a panel discussion with a Q&A. Counsellors are available for emotional support.”

HERITAGE

Filipino Celebration at Museum of Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. “A day filled with Filipino dancing and music, special performances and tasty Filipino cuisine. The event is in partnership with the Surrey Public Libraries and Surrey Options Community Services.” Free vaccinations will also be conducted onsite by Pharmasave DTS in partnership with Fraser Health. At 17710 56A Ave, Cloverdale.

EMPLOYMENT

Black Press Extreme Education & Career Fair on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Shannon Hall, Cloverdale Fairgrounds, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Black Press Media is committed to successfully connecting BC residents with prospective employers and educational institutions across British Columbia and Western Canada. Whether you are a job seeker, career changer, student, or lifelong learner, we encourage you to join us to meet with exhibitors, learn more about their organization, the positions they have available, and how you can engage with their team.”

SPORTS/REC

Punch And Pie Roller Derby Info Night on Sunday, Sept. 22, 7:30-10 pm at Alice McKay Building, 6050A 60th St., Cloverdale Fairgrounds. “Join us at our once a year Q & A demo night. Looking for skaters, refs and volunteers to join the Greater Vancouver Roller Derby Association. No experience necessary. Yes, looking for beginners! Loaner skates and protective gear are available to try. Let’s get you rolling! Punch and pie will be served. Must be 18 yr+ to join.”

FAMILY

Family Nights in Cloverdale: “Looking for plans on Friday nights? Join us for an evening filled with family-fun at recreation facilities in Cloverdale. All events are free to attend,” at Don Christian Recreation Centre, Cloverdale Recreation Centre and Clayton Hall. For dates and other details, call 604-598-7960 or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/23500.aspx.

FESTIVALS

Annual Scarecrow Festival at Art’s Nursery (8940 192 St., Surrey) from Sept. 21 to Oct. 31. Admission by donation for “fun, family friendly event” in support of local charities and groups – O.W.L. (Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society), Inclusion Langley Society, and The Versatile Society of Entertainers. Event kicks off with a full day festival on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10am to 4pm, and includes a DIY Build-a-Crow station, live music, scarecrow scavenger hunt, crafts and activities, speakers & demos, hayrides, food trucks and more. Sponsored scarecrows displayed throughout the nursery. Info: artsnursery.com.

Olde Harvest Fair at Historic Stewart Farm (13723 Crescent Rd, South Surrey) on Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Ring in fall like locals did for the first annual fall fair held in 1888! Celebrate the harvest with food, neighborly competitions and music. While the kids play in the hay, enjoy local vendors and artisans, live music with dancing, warm apple cider, Surrey’s re-enactment troupe The Re-Enactors, potato sack races, Scarecrow Relay and Needle in a Haystack,” and more. To discuss being a vendor at this event, email us at stewartfarm@surrey.ca. Info: 604-592-6956.

TALKS

Gulzar: Award-winning Indian film director, lyricist and poet (aka Sampooran Singh Kalra) in Surrey for “An evening of poetry, Ghazal and music” Sept. 15 at Bell Performing Arts Centre. Tickets ($35 -$100 & VIP) and info: vtixonline.com, kvpentertainers.com, 604-507-6355.

“Climate Change and Culture: From the Milpa Maya to the Tren Maya in Southern Mexico”: KPU Arts Speaker Series event Monday, Sept. 16, noon to 1:30 p.m., at Cedar Boardroom 2110, KPU Surrey Campus, 12666 72 Ave. Free admission. Guest speakers are Dr. Julia Murphy and Alex Stark. Info: kpu.ca/arts/speakerseries, 604-599-2626.

State of Newton address by Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Newton BIA’s office, 4th floor, 7327 137th St., from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Event is presented by Newton BIA and Surrey Board of Trade as “an opportunity for the business community to engage in a dialogue that showcases the upcoming investment opportunities for Newton. The presentation outlines the Newton BIA’s proposals and policy directions for the upcoming year, as well as a detail of the achievements of 2019.” Info: newtonbia.com.

An Evening with Caroline Myss at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Oct. 27, for “Insight, Transformation, and Truth – The Power of Prayer.” Tickets from $57-$177, 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

Third Age Learning at Kwantlen (TALK) offers “creative and stimulating educational activities for adults over 50,” with special evening events at KPU campus in Surrey. Info: kpu.ca/talk.

NETWORKING

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.

COMMUNITY

Repair Event at City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Free. “Repair items, save money, and learn something new. As a part of the City’s Love Where You Live initiative to create a cleaner, greener and healthier community, Engineering Operations: Solid Waste team and Surrey Libraries have partnered to host our inaugural Repair Event at the City Centre Library. Give your broken household items a new lease on life after a simple repair.” Maximum of 3 items. You must stay with the experts during the repair. Unattended items will not be repaired. Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/29657.aspx.

Phoenix Society Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11 am to 3pm at 13686 94A Ave (across from Surrey Memorial hospital), in celebration of “30 years of initiating meaningful connections and solutions to addiction and homelessness in the community.” Crafts, games, face painting and numerous activities for all ages to enjoy. Tours of the facility will be conducted. Info: phoenixsociety.com.

SurreyCares 2019 grant celebration at Surrey Arts Centre on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. “Connect with local non-profits and learn about some of the extraordinary charitable work that’s taking place in Surrey. Ceremony to include a celebration of SurreyCares’ 25th anniversary. At 13750 88th Ave.

FOOD/DRINKS

Surrey Urban Farmers Market is held every Saturday, to Oct. 5 at Surrey Civic Plaza from 10 am to 2 pm, 13450 104 Ave. “We are a vibrant, multi-cultural Farmers Market, promoting local farmers both big and small, food producers, artisans and entertainers for the benefit of our diverse community,” with live music, workshops, kids activities, more. Info: surreymarket.org.

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Holy Cross Ukrainian Church (13753 108th Ave., Surrey) can provide pyrogies and cabbage rolls for your large family gathering or reunion any time. Sales are held on the last Saturday of every month, except for December, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For big orders, call 778-707-9105. Can deliver.

FORUM

Newton Talks events hosted by Newton BIA offer dialogue about events and issues in the community. Info: 604-593-2294, newtonbia.com.

FUNDRAISERS

Drop Zone fundraising event for Easter Seals charity at Surrey’s Central City office tower on Sept. 16. “This adrenaline-pumping fundraising adventure will have participants rappelling down Surrey’s Central City office tower to raise funds for individuals with diverse abilities who benefit from Easter Seals programs and services.” Registration $50, plus fundraising commitment of $800. Info: dropzonebc2019.ca.

WORDS/LIT

Authors Among Us event at Guildford Library on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m., at 15105 105th Ave. Free admission. “Come to meet and hear our local writers. Our theme is Be Quick: Short Stories & Poetry. Refreshments will be provided. Authors will be selling books at the end of the event (if you’d like to purchase – bring cash). Adults and teens are welcome.” Info: 604-598-7366 or register in person at the Guildford Library.

ART/GALLERIES

UrbanScreen Community Art Night at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, 13458 107A Ave, on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Free admission. “An evening of digital art! See screenings of films made by local youth, animations made by participants in the Gallery’s Art Together program with artist-in-residence Cindy Mochizuki, and a live, interactive version of Faisal Anwar’s CharBagh project.” Info: 604-501-5566.

“Garden in the Machine” artist conversation & Fall Opening Reception at Surrey Art Gallery on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Free admission. “We’re marking twenty years of digital art programming with a group exhibit of leading digital artists in Canada titled ‘Garden in the Machine’. Large photographs, videos, sculptural installations, and a VR project take over the entire Gallery space, inviting you to examine the complex relationships between computer technology and the natural environment. At Surrey Art Gallery, 13750 88 Ave. 604-501-5566, artgallery@surrey.ca.

Art at Work: Artists’ Talk with Laara Cerman and Chito Maravilla at Fleetwood Library (15996 84 Ave.), on Sept. 28 from 2 to 3 p.m. “Get to know your local artists and welcome two new artworks to the Fleetwood neighbourhood. All ages welcome.

Art Together gatherings at Surrey Art Gallery: “Make art, meet friends, and share your ideas. If you’re a young person, the gallery wants your help planning upcoming projects, programs, and events. This is a unique opportunity to create do-it-together art projects and learn a range of art media shoulder-to-shoulder with emerging to established mentoring artists.” Twice-month events, typically, at gallery. Email artgallery@surrey.ca to get involved, or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/21721.aspx.

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “The Nature of Things: ArtsWest Society,” to Nov. 9. “Steve DiPaola: Pareidolia,” to February 2020.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. Oct. 3: Ron Long on “The Art, Technique, and Challenge of Nature Photography.”

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists in gallery at 13530 72nd Ave, Surrey. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956. “Worlds of Wonder” exhibit made of LEGO on view to Sept. 8, in collaboration with Vancouver’s Community for Adult Fans of LEGO; also “Of Import – Filipino Textile Traditions,” to Sept. 22.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

DANCES

White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club events at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey, on Wednesday evenings weekly, starting at 7 p.m. “Beginners, singles and couples welcome. Lively music,fun and good exercise. Info: Call 604-586-1367 or visit wrscdc.org.

Pre-teen Dances at six locations across Surrey on select dates. “We have great concession, awesome light shows, and music that you and your friends will love to dance to.” Info: 604-501-5100, surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20955.aspx.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre, 6220 184th St., Surrey, on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4. Call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Christian Life Assembly Church, #110-12332 Patullo Place, Surrey. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

SENIORS

Seniors Transportation Forum at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104 Ave., on Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Join us for a day on transportation topics for seniors including City of Surrey’s Transportation Plan updates, Vision Zero initiative, accessible transportation in Metro Vancouver, and pedestrian and personal safety. This event is part of the Age Friendly Strategy for Seniors, supporting healthy active aging in Surrey and in collaboration with the 2019 MOSAIC Multicultural Seniors Day event. Lunch and door prizes included.” To register, call 604-501-5100 (reg #4674297).

Try-it Day and Free BBQ for seniors at Cloverdale Recreation Centre (6188 176 St.) on Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Join in on a free day of fun while you try out seniors services and activities. You’ll also get to enjoy a free BBQ sponsored by the Cloverdale Seniors Advisory Board.” Activities include bingo, table tennis, pickleball, woodcarving, more, plus choir performances by the Silvertones Choir, Ukulele Group and Blue Grass & Roots Group.” Free, no registration required. Info: 604-598-7960.

Free luncheon to honour age 90-plus seniors from the Surrey area at Fleetwood Community Centre on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 12:30 p.m., 15996 84th Ave. “We invite seniors aged 90-plus to come for a free lunch and fabulous entertainment by the Beauty Shop Dolls. You are welcome to bring a companion if needed.” Registration required, deadline Sept. 20. Call 604 501-5030.

Jamming at Fleetwood: Those aged 55+ are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

KIDS/YOUTH

Urban Safari Rescue Society is holding a Junior Zoo Keeping course for kids aged 13 to 17yrs, starting Saturday, Sept. 21, in seven-week course from 10 a.m. to noon. “Is your teenager interested in animals or a career working with animals? They will learn about careers working with animals, animal behaviour, safety around animals, animal husbandry and more.” Info: 604 531-1100 or email: info@urbansafari.ca.

WORKSHOPS

“Introduction to Expressive Arts Workshop” on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 1pm to 4 pm, in Cloverdale at 6086 174A St., Surrey. “Find joy and peace in releasing feelings and emotions by getting in touch with your creativity. The Expressive Arts helps us gain insight into our problems and helps us tap into our most resilient selves. No previous experience required. Supplies will be provided. Space is limited.” Registration is required by email sent to Tracey Gramm, tgramm@gmail.com. Workshop fee is $45. More info: 778-389-9234, innerwisdomexpressivearts.com.

BUSINESS

“Entrepreneur Morning Showcase” co-hosted by Surrey Board of Trade and StartUp Surrey, on Friday, Sept. 13 at Civic Hotel, Autograph Collection (13475 Central Ave., Surrey). “Join us for insightful conversations with Surrey entrepreneurs and industry experts. Whether you are a new or established entrepreneur, there is still much to learn from them.” Breakfast event features panelists Marissa Bergeron (Eat the Dishes), Dale Lutz (Safe Software) and Ryan Moreno (Joseph Richard Group). For tickets ($40, $55), call 604-581-7130.

Surrey Environment & Business Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel featuring guest speaker Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Tickets for luncheon are $175 each or $1,925 for a table of 11. Info: businessinsurrey.com or 604-581-7130.

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond to discuss transportation investments in Surrey along with Jonathan Cote, Chair Mayor’s Council, at Surrey Board of Trade-hosted luncheon event on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. Tickets and info: businessinsurrey.com, 604-634-0342.

2019 Surrey Business Excellence Awards: Annual event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade on Nov. 13 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. Info: businessinsurrey.com, 604-634-0341.

EDUCATION

Band-Aid: Youth Musician Development Day at Surrey Arts Centre (13750 88 Ave.) on Saturday, Sept. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., in a free musician development day for local singers, songwriters, solo artists, bands and DJs between 12-22 years of age. “During Band-Aid, young musicians join music industry mentors for a jam-packed day of workshops followed by a jam that goes into the night.” To register, call 604-501-5100 (course 4679458). More info: surrey.ca/community/29796.aspx.

“Kwantlen Improv” drop-in workshop Mondays at KPU Surrey from 5 to 7 p.m., 12666 72nd Ave. “Kwantlen Polytechnic University students and members of the public are invited to laugh and learn with Daniel Chai every Monday in Birch 250! Come and learn theatre games, communication techniques, make new friends and have fun! No experience necessary.” Free for current students, $5 for alumni & KPU Staff, and $10 for public. Info: thefictionals.com.

Free Family Education Series every Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Newton area. Contact Semone Trautman for location details (semone.trautman@fraserhealth.ca, 778-240-5431). “This is a free education series for families/natural supports who are supporting an adult loved one with a mental illness.”

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

GARDENING

North Surrey Horticultural Society meets at 7:30 p.m. on third Monday of the month, March through October, in the basement of Grace Community Church, 14618 110th Ave. “We have guest speakers on a wide variety of topics, a show bench, a sharing table, and like to get together and have fun and learn about gardening. We welcome all who are interested in gardening. Come by and drop in to a meeting and join us for coffee.” Info: 604-588-8977.

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

OUTDOORS/NATURE

Birding Walks at various parks in Surrey hosted by Surrey Nature Centre (604-502-6065, environment@surrey.ca). Free to attend. “Join a local naturalist for a series of free monthly walks (September through May) to discover Surrey’s birds.” Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24773.aspx.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

WALKS/RUNS

CIBC Run for the Cure in Surrey on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Bear Creek Park from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 88th & King George Blvd. “The CIBC Run for the Cure is a 5k or 1k walk or run that is the largest single-day, volunteer-led event in Canada in support of the breast cancer cause.” To register, visit cibcrunforthecure.com.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Ubuntu Ogogo (Compassionate Grandmothers) brings support to grandmothers in Africa who are raising millions of children orphaned by AIDS, by fundraising and increasing awareness in our local community. “We meet the second Wednesday of each month at Fleetwood Villa, 16028 83rd Ave., Surrey, from 11 am to 1:30 pm. New members are welcome and if you would like to attend a meeting, please contact Kathy Cuthbert at kcuthber@telus.net or 604-319-1195.”

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a smaller group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling and dancing, picnics, etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome.” Please call either Lyla at 604-594-2860 or Bob at 604-594-3773.

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

HEALTH

Surrey No Longer Alone Nar-Anon events Tuesday evenings, from 7:45-8:45 pm, at Newton Bethany United Church, 14853 60th Ave. Free. “The Nar-Anon Family Groups is primarily for those who know or have known a feeling of desperation concerning the addiction problem of someone very near to you.” Info: naranonbc.com.

Next Steps walking program for stroke survivors held Tuesday mornings at the food court of Central City Shopping Centre, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 10153 King George Blvd., Surrey. “A fun, friendly, easy walking group for stroke survivors. Weekly participation can help you to set goals and stay motivated. Participants walk at their own pace and distance in a safe environment with easy access to washrooms, seating areas and other amenities.” Info: nextstepssurrey@gmail.com, 778-926-8341.

Peer Family Support Group meets on the first Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 pm at 9803 140th St., Surrey (Newton area). 19+, free. “This is a free support group for families/natural support people who are supporting an adult loved one who struggles with mental health.” For details, contact Jennifer Hopkins (jennifer.hopkins@fraserhealth.ca, 778-241-6825).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

CALLS

Write On one-act play festival submissions sought for event this fall at Newton Cultural Centre, 13530 72nd Ave. “Are you a youth writer aged 13-21 and live or attend school in Surrey? The Youth Arts Council of Surrey is accepting submissions for their one-act play competition. Performance of winning plays will be at the Newton Cultural Centre theatre on Oct. 26. Cash prizes and Audience Favourite Award. Deadline is Sept. 15. Email youthartscouncil@gmail.com for application and more information.” More info: call 604-594-2700.

ART4PEACE Literary & Visual Arts Contest in Surrey this summer. “This is a contest for everyone to participate to express their desire for Peace. The theme encompasses love and kindness, caring and sharing, friendship, forgiving, multiculturalism, social justice, conflict transformation etc. It can be a painting, drawing or a story or poem. It can be an essay on how Canada can foster peace at home and abroad. We have awards and prizes for winners, and recognition takes place at City Hall on September 21, celebrating the International Day of Peace.” Info: peacealways.org, or call Niovi Patsicakis, 604-329-0850.

The Versatiles seek retirees to join their ranks – those who like entertaining, singing, dancing or just acting out. Call 604-613-3116 for more information on the group, and for time and locations of rehearsals.

Peace Arch Women’s Chorus rehearses Wednesdays at Newton Cultural Centre from 7 to 10 p.m., 13530 72 Ave. “We are a women’s singing group – we perform a cappella, barbershop style. Visitors, guests, and interested women of all ages are welcome to drop in. Come watch us sing, warm up with us on the risers, find out if you are a Sweet Adeline in waiting.” Info: peacearchsings.com or contact Jude, 604 892 4997.

The Vaudevillians senior’s entertainment troupe rehearses Mondays at Surrey Free Methodist Church on 96th Avenue. Contact Alannah Jacques at 604-594-6645 or ajacques@dccnet.com.

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members (19+). With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. (at back of the school, near grass field). Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604-595-6029.

VOLUNTEERS

Volunteer adult literacy tutors needed, with info night planned on Monday, Sept. 16 at Newton Public Library from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. “Volunteer tutors are needed to help adults improve their reading, writing and math. The Partners Tutoring Program offers one-to-one tutoring to English-speaking adult learners in Surrey and White Rock. We are accepting applications now for our October 2019 tutor training.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

Whalley Better at Home program seeks volunteers to assist in transportation, grocery shopping and friendly visiting. “This program is designed to help seniors live in their own homes by providing non-medical support services. People with clean criminal background and clean driving record can apply. The selected volunteer will transport seniors to/from their appointments and will help them in grocery shopping. Volunteers must agree to work for at least 6-8 hours per month. Mileage cost will be paid and volunteer training will be provided.” Info: 604.596.7722, pics.bc.ca.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization seeks drivers in North Surrey/North Delta and other communities. “We have over 100 volunteer drivers but need more to meet the increasing demand for service to cancer patients.” Info: volunteercancerdrivers.ca or phone 604-515-5400.

Guildford Lions Club seeks new members for its work in the community. Club meets on second and fourth Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., at Boston Pizza restaurant, 15125 100th Ave. For info, email guildfordlions@outlook.com or contact Joe Brown, 778-319-9606.

Surrey Hospice Society: “Gain confidence by giving back to your community, develop skills for working in Social Work, Counseling, Mental Health professions. We have opportunities for you to join our expanding palliative and bereavement programs.” Info: surreyhospice.com.

Volunteer docents sought at Surrey Art Gallery: Volunteers needed to lead weekday school group tours of gallery’s contemporary art exhibitions. Info: surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Co-ordinator, at artsvolunteer@surrey.ca or 604-501-5198.

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: options.bc.ca/program/fraser-health-crisis-line, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.