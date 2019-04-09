SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for April 10 and beyond

Plays, concerts, festivals and more in our weekly guide for Surrey and area

Opening Thursday, April 18, Surrey Little Theatre’s spring production of the comedy “Sealed for Freshness” stars, clockwise from left, Tamara Prescott (from Burnaby), Brittany Vesterback (Surrey), Heather Evens (Vancouver), Marla Todd (Maple Ridge) and Jessie Klotz (Abbotsford). See listing under Theatre.

CONCERTS

Coffee Concert series: “A Broadway Cabaret” show at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre on Thursday, April 11, 10 a.m. start with social hour, 11 a.m. concert. Surrey-based Bergmann Piano Duo teams up with vocalist Nadya Blanchette to interpret some of the most memorable tunes of Broadway with music by Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin, Jerome Kern, Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers, and Stephen Sondheim. Tickets $33/$26, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca. “The Bergmanns will do a meet-and-greet after the concert. CDs will be available for purchase.”

Accent Guitar Studio Band Night at Sullivan Hall on Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m. “Up and coming youth musicians of Surrey will be performing covers and originals. Some former students from Accent Guitar Studio have won the best band in Canada, performed on Canada’s Got Talent and appeared on the Tonight Show.” Free admission; bring non-perishable item for Surrey Food Bank. Info: accentguitar.com.

Pat Chessell Band performs Celtic-rock and more at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre on April 27, 8 p.m. start. “Want to go dancing but don’t like the club vibe? Look no further than the Studio Theatre at Surrey Arts Centre, transformed into the club where you want to be. With a hot band, a dance floor, and a bar set up right in the Studio, you can dance the night away.” Tickets are $24, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. April 14: Greta Matassa, vocals, with Nick Peck, piano, Jodi Proznick, bass, and Julian MacDonough, drums.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub/band-calendar.

Dublin Crossing: Live music and more at Irish-themed bar, 18789 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com. Weds.: Magic with Rick Mearns. Solo performers Tues./Thurs, plus weekend dance bands.

The Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ/dance nights (Thurs.-Sat.), live music (Sun./Tues.), karaoke (Wed.), trivia (Mon.). Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasinosurrey.com.

OPEN MIC

The Grind open-mic coffee house: Event held on the last Friday of every month at Bethany-Newton United Church from 7 to 9 p.m., with music, poetry and more in a relaxed setting, with featured guests to start the evening. At 14853 60th Ave, Surrey.

CULTURE

Vaisakhi Day Parade in Surrey on Saturday, April 20. Large annual event includes cultural floats, community performers and live music. Parade will begin at approximately 9 a.m. at Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, at 12885 85 Ave., and will conclude there at approximately 6 p.m. Info: surreyvaisakhiparade.com.

SALES/CRAFTS

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Sealed for Freshness”: Surrey Little Theatre brings to the stage a comedy, written by Doug Stone, that “looks back 50 years to a Tupperware Party that turns into a call for women’s freedom,” from April 18 to May 11 (Thursdays to Saturdays at 8 p.m., with two Sunday matinees: April 28 and May 5 at 2 p.m.), at 7027 184th St. Tickets are $17 or $15 for seniors 65+. Info: brownpapertickets.com, email reservations@surreylittletheatre.com, call 604-576-8451.

“Beauty & the Beast Jr.” staged at Betty Huff Elementary from April 29 to May 2, 13055 Huntley Ave. Tickets are $6, 604-585-3104, in presentation by Betty Huff Theatre Company. Info: bettyhufftheatre.ca.

Write On: Annual one-act youth play showcase on Saturday, May 4 at Newton Cultural Centre, 7:30 p.m. “Join us for this year’s winning one-act play performances by local youth writers,” in event presented by Youth Arts Council of Surrey. Admission is $10., 13530 72nd Ave.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88th Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

OPEN HOUSE

Cloverdale Town Centre Plan Open House at Shannon Hall on Thursday, April 11 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. “View and comment on updates to the draft Cloverdale Town Centre Plan. See what’s changed in response to your feedback last spring. Take our survey from March 28 to April 18.”

LIBRARIES

Coast Capital Reading Buddies program at Surrey Libraries: “Parents, does your child need practice reading? If your child is in grades 2-4 and could benefit from reading practice, sign him/her up for this free program,” at various libraries in Surrey. Info: surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/coast-capital-savings-reading-buddies.

CIRCUS

Royal Canadian Family Circus returns to a parking lot at Guildford Town Centre mall as part of a cross-country tour, from May 31 to June 9 for 12 show times in a big-top tent for 2,700 spectators. Info: royalcanadiancircus.ca.

DANCE

Surrey Festival of Dance: Public performances involving hundreds of dancers at one of North America’s largest such festivals, at Surrey Arts Centre to April 27, with several categories, plus No Borders showcase on May 11. Info: surreyfestival.com.

International Dance Day showcase featuring South Surrey’s Xba company April 28 at Surrey City Hall, noon to 3 p.m.

HERITAGE

“Tales From the Farmhouse” event at Museum of Surrey on Saturday, April 13, 11am to 12:30pm. Free admission. “Dive into the histories of Elgin Heritage Park and the land the Stewarts and other have called home. Join a discussion illustrated with archival photos, maps, recorded memories and more.” To register call 604-501-5100, course code 4649415.

“Elegance After Dark: 20th Century Evening Dresses” event at Museum of Surrey on Saturday, April 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. “Join renowned fashion historian, Ivan Sayers, for an afternoon of tea, elegance and historical fashion. Dress for the occasion and enjoy a show depicting evening gowns of the past.” At 17710 56A Ave. Fee is $30. To register, call 604-501-5100, course #4650701.

EMPLOYMENT

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair at Cloverdale Agriplex on Thursday, April 25 from 1 to 6 p.m., 17798 62 Ave. Admission is free. “This event will feature employers, education institutions and service providers throughout the Lower Mainland ready to set you on your career path.”

EXPO

Here for Kids Expo and Pet Fair at Cloverdale Agriplex on April 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, featuring live entertainment, animal shows, meet-and-greet favourite characters, activities, education, exhibitors. Info: 604-340-3733, margot@hereforkids.ca, hereforkids.ca.

FAMILY

Family Nights in Cloverdale: “Looking for plans on Friday nights? Join us for an evening filled with family-fun at recreation facilities in Cloverdale. All events are free to attend,” at Don Christian Recreation Centre, Cloverdale Recreation Centre and Clayton Hall. For dates and other details, call 604-598-7960 or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/23500.aspx.

FESTIVALS

Party for the Planet: Annual festival celebrates Earth Day in Surrey on Saturday, April 13 at Surrey Civic Plaza, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring new Live Green World environmental workshops, marketplace, acoustic concert series and vendors. Free admission. Presented by TD, this year’s free event will offer 1,000 complimentary plants to attendees. Also, Adventure Zone with a free zip line, rock climbing wall, road hockey and food trucks, and tree and plant sale. Performers include Colin Bullock, Harlequin Gold, Bobs & Lolo at Centre Stage.

SAF Vaisakhi Fest at Central City Plaza on Sunday, April 14 from noon to 5 p.m., 13450 102 Ave. Free community event will celebrate the festival of Vaisakhi through live performances, turban tying, martial arts, face painting, and more. Enjoy a day of family fun with various activities and interactive stations.” Info: safinternational.org, 604-572-5577.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival tours to Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 25. Free admission. Child-friendly festival events features food from 20-plus trucks, live music and other attractions. Info: fvfoodtruckfestival.com.

Surrey International Children’s Festival: Annual event May 23-25 at Surrey Arts Centre and outdoors at Bear Creek Park. Tickets and info: surrey.ca/childrensfestival.

TALKS

Third Age Learning at Kwantlen (TALK) offers “creative and stimulating educational activities for adults over 50,” with special evening events at KPU campus in Surrey. Info: kpu.ca/talk.

FOOD/DRINKS

Kwantlen St. Winter Market and Food Truck Festival held Saturdays, to June 20, at KPU’s Surrey campus, 12666 72nd Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Indoor/outdoor event, at Main Building, free parking, live entertainment. Farm Fresh Events: farmfreshevents@gmail.com, 778-688-3663, kwantlenstmarket.ca.

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Holy Cross Ukrainian Church (13753 108th Ave., Surrey) can provide pyrogies and cabbage rolls for your large family gathering or reunion any time. Sales are held on the last Saturday of every month, except for December, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For big orders, call 778-707-9105. Can deliver.

FORUM

Newton Talks event to feature former Langley mayor Rick Green, on a “New Transportation Option for Surrey,”on Wednesday, April 10 at Envision Financial branch in Newton. “This month’s topic will focus on a proposed state of the art, emissions-free Hydrogen train connecting Surrey to Chilliwack, along the 99km interurban route.” At #112-7322 King George Blvd., from 6 to 7 p.m. Admission is free. Registration required at eventbrite.ca/o/newton-bia-9990660484. Info: businessinsurrey.com or 604-634-0342.

Tenancy Seminar at Guildford library on Saturday, April 13 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., 15105 105 Ave. Free. “The Tenant Resource and Advisory Centre (TRAC) and MLA Garry Begg welcome renters who are seeking information and education on residential tenancy matters to attend this seminar. Know your rights as a tenant!” RSVP required to Garry.Begg.MLA@leg.bc.ca. Info: 604-586-3747.

FUNDRAISERS

White Spot Pipe Band 1st annual spring Ceilidh on Saturday, April 13 at Cloverdale Catholic Hall, 17475 59 Ave, Surrey, 6 p.m. start, featuring live music by Blackthorn. “Come out to our family friendly evening of music, dance and fun!” Tickets $20, or $10 for kids 12 and under. Info: whitespotpipeband.com, 604-649-6482.

“One Night in the Valley”: Chart-topping country musician Dallas Smith will perform at gala concert/fundraiser to benefit Variety – the Children’s Charity, at Cloverdale Agriplex on Saturday, April 27. Event promises “authentic saloons for select spirit tastings,” among other highlights. Tickets are $199 before Jan. 31, after which the “regular” ticket rate is $249. Tables available. Info: onenightin.ca.

COMEDY

“Kwantlen Improv” drop-in workshop Mondays at KPU Surrey from 5 to 7 p.m., 12666 72nd Ave. “Kwantlen Polytechnic University students and members of the public are invited to laugh and learn with Daniel Chai every Monday in Birch 250! Come and learn theatre games, communication techniques, make new friends and have fun! No experience necessary.” Free for current students, $5 for alumni & KPU Staff, and $10 for public. Info: thefictionals.com.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

DANCES

Pre-teen Dances at six locations across Surrey on select dates. “We have great concession, awesome light shows, and music that you and your friends will love to dance to.” Info: 604-501-5100, surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20955.aspx.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre, 6220 184th St., Surrey, on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4. Call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Scottish Country Dance classes at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Hosted by White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club. “First class free, drop-in fee $5.” Events are held on Wednesday evenings each week, starting at 7 p.m. For info, call Maureen at 604-536-1367 or visit Wrscdc.org.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Christian Life Assembly Church, #110-12332 Patullo Place, Surrey. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

COMMUNITY

Pop-Up Junk Drop events in Surrey: Get rid of household items you can’t put out during your regular waste collection service on select Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Surrey Operations Centre Parking Lots, 6651 148th St. Event dates for 2019 are April 7, May 26, July 7, Aug. 11. Waste Collection Hotline: 604-590-7289.

SENIORS

Movie Afternoon for seniors 55 and older at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Tuesday, April 16 from 1 to 3pm. “Enjoy an afternoon of film. Movies range from classics to contemporary.” To register call 604-501-5100, course code 4648237.

Jamming at Fleetwood: Golden-agers are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

KIDS/YOUTH

Sensory Friendly Open House at Surrey fire hall for kids with autism on Sunday, April 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. “The Surrey Fire Service (SFS), IAFF Local 1271, and Canucks Autism Network (CAN) are proud to host a Sensory Friendly Open House for individuals and families living with autism. Families are invited to meet their local fire fighters, and participate in activities such as a station tour, truck tour, and hose station. At 8767 132nd St., Surrey. “This event is open to all families living with autism. During the event, it is expected that children stay under the supervision of a parent/guardian/caregiver at all times. No registration required. Simply show up ready to have fun!”

VISUAL ART

Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s fine-arts graduates will have their work showcased in exhibition from April 5 to 24 at Surrey campus’ Spruce Building. Students featured in the exhibition are Eva Yang, Ryan Broderick, Angela Eszter Wells, Cayley Carlson, Shandis Harrison, and Sasha Zaim. Info: kpu.ca, 604-599-2840.

Art Together gatherings at Surrey Art Gallery: “Make art, meet friends, and share your ideas. If you’re a young person, the gallery wants your help planning upcoming projects, programs, and events. This is a unique opportunity to create do-it-together art projects and learn a range of art media shoulder-to-shoulder with emerging to established mentoring artists.” Twice-month events, typically, at gallery. Email artgallery@surrey.ca to get involved, or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/21721.aspx.

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Steve DiPaola: Pareidolia,” to February 2020; “Art by Surrey Secondary Students,” to April 21.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists in gallery at 13530 72nd Ave, Surrey. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. To April 28: Nicolas Sassoon: “Liquid Landscapes.”

WORKSHOPS

“Mental Health in the Workplace: Rights & Responsibilities of Youth with Disabilities” workshop series event Friday, April 26 at Surrey City Hall, 2 to 4 p.m., 13450 104 Ave. Free admission at event hosted by Cerebral Palsy Association of BC. The workshops will be facilitated by two lawyers and cover a range of topics. Other dates on May 24, June 21 and July 26. Light snacks will be provided. Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/legal-resources.

NETWORKING

Newton Talks: Monthly networking events for business and community members in the Newton area. Contact Newton BIA, 604-593-2294, or search eventbrite.ca.

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.

BUSINESS

Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 Awards on Wednesday, April 24, at Civic Hotel (13475 Central Avenue), from 5:30to 8 p.m. Free admission. Former Mayor Dianne Watts will deliver keynote address. “This event will celebrate the incredible initiatives of Surrey’s youth under the age of 25.” Info: businessinsurrey.com or 604-634-0347.

EDUCATION

“Love to Sing”: Free “try it” session at Surrey Arts Centre on Wednesday, April 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. “Treat yourself to a professional singing class with recording artist Rhayne. Learn the secrets of singing and professional singing warm-ups and safe vocal techniques that develop your voice to its best.” To register call 604-501-5100, course code 4645931.

“Drama Mindcraft: Build Confidence & Character” event at Surrey Arts Centre on Wednesday, April 17, at 4:30pm to 6pm and 6:30pm to 8pm. Free. “Want to speak with more confidence and connect with people more easily? If you’re shy or simply wonder what a drama class might be like, this class is for you! Use building blocks of drama such as theatre games, character creation and scenario development to gain confidence all while having fun.” To register call 604-501-5100 and reference course code 4645875 or 4645881.

Free Family Education Series every Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Newton area. Contact Semone Trautman for location details (semone.trautman@fraserhealth.ca, 778-240-5431). “This is a free education series for families/natural supports who are supporting an adult loved one with a mental illness.”

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

GARDENING

North Surrey Horticultural Society meets at 7:30 p.m. on third Monday of the month, March through October, in the basement of Grace Community Church, 14618 110th Ave. “We have guest speakers on a wide variety of topics, a show bench, a sharing table, and like to get together and have fun and learn about gardening. We welcome all who are interested in gardening. Come by and drop in to a meeting and join us for coffee.” Info: 604-588-8977.

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

NATURE

Birding Walks at various parks in Surrey hosted by Surrey Nature Centre (604-502-6065, environment@surrey.ca). Free to attend. “Join a local naturalist for a series of free monthly walks (September through May) to discover Surrey’s birds.” Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24773.aspx.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

WALKS/RUNS

IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimers event in Surrey on May 5, at Eaglequest Golf at Coyote Creek. This event is the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s flagship fundraiser. “It provides a meaningful way for Surrey residents to celebrate and remember people in their lives who have been affected by dementia, and take action at the same time to raise critical funds and awareness within the community.” Info: walkforalzheimers.ca; teams that register online before Feb. 28 will go into a draw to win a pizza party.

Surrey MS Walk on Sunday, May 26 at Tynehead Regional Park from 9 a.m., 10017 168 St. “On May 26, communities across the province will participate in the annual MS Walk to raise funds and improve the lives of Canadians living with multiple sclerosis (MS).” Info: mssociety.ca.

5K Foam Fest at Cloverdale Fairgrounds on June 1 featuring “22 of some of the best and most exciting obstacles in the world.” The $54.99 admission fee includes a run through the obstacles, finisher’s medal, a beach towel, race bib, access to a kids free fun zone, showers, live DJ, a festival/vendor village and more. Info: the5kfoamfest.com.

2019 Surrey Walk to End ALS at Bear Creek Park on Saturday, June 15, with walk start at 12:30 p.m. Walk co-ordinator: Andrew Kong, surreywalk@alsbc.ca, call 1-800-708-3228 ext. 229, or visit walktoendals.ca.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Ubuntu Ogogo (Compassionate Grandmothers) brings support to grandmothers in Africa who are raising millions of children orphaned by AIDS, by fundraising and increasing awareness in our local community. “We meet the second Wednesday of each month at Fleetwood Villa, 16028 83rd Ave., Surrey, from 11 am to 1:30 pm. New members are welcome and if you would like to attend a meeting, please contact Kathy Cuthbert at kcuthber@telus.net or 604-319-1195.”

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a smaller group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling and dancing, picnics, etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome.” Please call either Lyla at 604-594-2860 or Bob at 604-594-3773.

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

HEALTH

Surrey No Longer Alone Nar-Anon events Tuesday evenings, from 7:45-8:45 pm, at Newton Bethany United Church, 14853 60th Ave. Free. “The Nar-Anon Family Groups is primarily for those who know or have known a feeling of desperation concerning the addiction problem of someone very near to you.” Info: naranonbc.com.

Next Steps walking program for stroke survivors held Tuesday mornings at the food court of Central City Shopping Centre, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 10153 King George Blvd., Surrey. “A fun, friendly, easy walking group for stroke survivors. Weekly participation can help you to set goals and stay motivated. Participants walk at their own pace and distance in a safe environment with easy access to washrooms, seating areas and other amenities.” Info: nextstepssurrey@gmail.com, 778-926-8341.

Peer Family Support Group meets on the first Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 pm at 9803 140th St., Surrey (Newton area). 19+, free. “This is a free support group for families/natural support people who are supporting an adult loved one who struggles with mental health.” For details, contact Jennifer Hopkins (jennifer.hopkins@fraserhealth.ca, 778-241-6825).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

CALLS

Surrey Arts & Business Awards: Call for nominations for annual event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade, in the categories of Philanthropy, Cultural Ambassador, Legacy, Arts & Innovation and Music. Deadline is Monday, May 13. Awards event is Friday, June 14. For assistance in the nomination process, contact Rhona Doria at rhona@businessinsurrey.com or call 604-634-0344.

The Versatiles seek retirees to join their ranks – those who like entertaining, singing, dancing or just acting out. Call 604-613-3116 for more information on the group, and for time and locations of rehearsals.

Peace Arch Women’s Chorus rehearses Wednesdays at Newton Cultural Centre from 7 to 10 p.m., 13530 72 Ave. “We are a women’s singing group – we perform a cappella, barbershop style. Visitors, guests, and interested women of all ages are welcome to drop in. Come watch us sing, warm up with us on the risers, find out if you are a Sweet Adeline in waiting.” Info: peacearchsings.com or contact Jude, 604 892 4997.

The Vaudevillians senior’s entertainment troupe rehearses Mondays at Surrey Free Methodist Church on 96th Avenue. Contact Alannah Jacques at 604-594-6645 or ajacques@dccnet.com.

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members (19+). With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. (at back of the school, near grass field). Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604-595-6029.

VOLUNTEERS

Surrey Volunteer Job Fair at Central City Shopping Centre on Sunday, April 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 10153 King George Blvd. “Find your Volunteer Match at the annual Central City Job Fair. Local non-profits are looking for you to help them succeed and make your community a better place! Enter to win one of three $100 Mall Gift Cards. Local non-profits will be on hand to answer your questions about local and global causes that have an impact on your life.” Info: volunteerconnections.ca.

Whalley Better at Home program seeks volunteers to assist in transportation, grocery shopping and friendly visiting. “This program is designed to help seniors live in their own homes by providing non-medical support services. People with clean criminal background and clean driving record can apply. The selected volunteer will transport seniors to/from their appointments and will help them in grocery shopping. Volunteers must agree to work for at least 6-8 hours per month. Mileage cost will be paid and volunteer training will be provided.” Info: 604.596.7722, pics.bc.ca.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization seeks drivers in North Surrey/North Delta and other communities. “We have over 100 volunteer drivers but need more to meet the increasing demand for service to cancer patients.” Info: volunteercancerdrivers.ca or phone 604-515-5400.

Guildford Lions Club seeks new members for its work in the community. Club meets on second and fourth Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., at Boston Pizza restaurant, 15125 100th Ave. For info, email guildfordlions@outlook.com or contact Joe Brown, 778-319-9606.

Surrey Hospice Society: “Gain confidence by giving back to your community, develop skills for working in Social Work, Counseling, Mental Health professions. We have opportunities for you to join our expanding palliative and bereavement programs.” Info: surreyhospice.com.

Volunteer docents sought at Surrey Art Gallery: Volunteers needed to lead weekday school group tours of gallery’s contemporary art exhibitions. Info: surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Co-ordinator, at artsvolunteer@surrey.ca or 604-501-5198.

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: options.bc.ca/program/fraser-health-crisis-line, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.