Surrey connections to ‘Umbrella’ hit song by Indian pop star/actor Diljit Dosanjh

'Dream come true' for Chani Nattan and other Surrey-area artists who helped create song, video

A global hit song performed by Indian singer/actor Diljit Dosanjh has several Surrey connections.

His video for “Umbrella” has close to six million views on YouTube since its July 1 debut, giving credit and exposure to Surrey-based lyricist Chani Nattan, musician Intense and video production company HzDz Visuals.

It’s a “dream come true” for Nattan, 29, who’s been writing songs for about five years.

“I’ve been a fan of his (Dosanjh), and he’s like Drake for us,” Nattan told the Now-Leader. “Everybody’s a fan of this guy, the most loved, and he’s at the top right now. I’ve been to his show, so for me to actually work with him wasn’t even, like, something I thought about. It’s amazing.”

(Story continues below “Umbrella” video)

The “Umbrella” video was shot in parts of Surrey, White Rock and Vancouver, Nattan noted.

“Intense, he’s from Surrey as well, We grew up together, and he worked with Diljit in the past and made some tracks with him,” Nattan explained. “So I showed him my song and he said it might fit his vibe. Diljit was here a few months ago working with Intense and filming something. (The song) had some potential, and I made a demo track. Diljit heard it and he did vibe with it. I was wondering he he’d like it or not, I was nervous. But he did.”

Sung in Punjabi, the songs metaphorical lyrics riff on the umbrella people get when they buy a Rolls-Royce vehicle, Nattan explained.

“The lyrics are about coming up with nothing, a flex,” he said. “It’s kind of like a motivational song about making it.

“It’s crazy how many people are hearing it now,” he added. “To see it hit that quick is amazing.”

Nattan talks about the song’s creation in a story posted to 5xfest.com.

“A bunch of kids from Surrey put on a huge scene and it’s nice to see that,” he says in the story, written by Manisha Singh. “Our city gets the worst of it with the stereotyping and stuff, but I feel like this song will make people realize that we have potential out here.”

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader