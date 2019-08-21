Surrey concert for Beaver who stands to play drums and sing blues-rocking songs

The road has been a long one for musician Lindsay Beaver, who is based in Austin but apparently doesn’t actually live there much.

No, she’s touring most of the time with the blues-rocking band she fronts, as singer and drummer.

“Oh, we’ve been touring for close to eight years solid, with a month or a week of two off in between, every so often,” Beaver said on the phone from Seattle, another stop on a tour that will have her hitting the stage at Cloverdale’s Shannon Hall on Friday, Aug. 30.

“I still feel Canadian,” the Halifax native added, “and I spend most of my time there (in Canada), so it’s more of an office I have in Austin, really.”

The Cloverdale Concerts series gig will be Beaver’s first in Surrey, but she’s no stranger to live-music venues in Vancouver and Vancouver Island.

On stage, Beaver stands front and centre at her drum kit and sings songs “from the depths of her soul,” as an Alligator Records bio accurately describes.

Last October, the record company released Tough as Love, a 12-song collection that features seven originals and production by Beaver.

“Signing with Alligator is a true stamp of approval for any roots music artist,” says Beaver, who has been releasing her own recordings and performing professionally for more than 15 years, first as a singer and then as a band-leading vocalist and drummer.

“It’s like a dream come true.”

Alligator Records president Bruce Iglauer calls Beaver a great young talent.

“Her songs evoke the spirit of 1950s and ’60s R&B and blues, but her singing and playing infuse them with a raw, rocking punk energy. Her music is full of unvarnished emotion and power.”

A classically trained vocalist and a jazz-trained drummer, Beaver self-released five albums with her band, the 24th Street Wailers, before she set out to record and tour under her own name.

She started drummer and singing simultaneously about a decade ago, but began to stand behind the kit only a couple years ago.

“The mechanics (of drummer that way) aren’t really any different,” she explained. “It’s easier for breathing and also easier on my back, and it just feels better for me to be standing and out front. It just makes sense for me.”

Beaver says about half of the songs played on her band’s current tour are new, and will be recorded for a new album in coming months.

In Cloverdale, Vancouver-based Steve Kozak Band will open the show. Tickets are $25 per person, or $30 with barbecue dinner, via showpass.com. Show time is 7:30 p.m.

“We’ve done some work together, and we know each other through the music community,” Beaver said of Kozak. “Steve’s a great talent so it’ll be fun to share the night with him and his band. And I’m looking forward to coming back to Canada. I really love B.C., especially Vancouver Island. If there’s one other place I’d like to live, it’s there.”

Austin has been “home” for Beaver for about a year, after she met and befriended Texas guitar legend Jimmie Vaughan.

“I opened for him in a small town in Ontario,” she recalled in a bio. “He really dug the band and we got to be friends. After that, when he would come to Canada he’d invite us to his shows. He told me about how much I’d like the Austin music scene and I came down to check it out and kept coming back.”

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com