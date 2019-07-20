Surrey celebrates multiculturalism with annual Fusion Festival

A dancer with Srikandi Indonesia performs at Fusion Festival on Saturday (July 20, 2019.) (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The two-day Fusion Festival returned to Surrey’s Holland Park this weekend, with plenty of food, music, dancing and other performances.

Fusion Festival is on 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (July 20 and 21). More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the festival this weekend.

This year, there is more than 55 cultural pavilions, featuring cuisine from around the world. New pavilions for 2019 include Venezuela, Uganda, Uruguay, Haiti, Paraguay and Belgium. Additional attractions include an Indigenous village, artisan market, a kids zone, inflatables, sports zone and cooking stage.

