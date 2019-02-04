‘Supernatural’ brings the 1950s to Cloverdale

Hawthorne Square is home to a soda shop for the rest of the week

Hawthorne Square is home to a soda shop this week as ‘Supernatural’ is back for more filming. (Saša Lakić photo)

Supernatural is back in Cloverdale for three days of shooting.

The focus is again on Hawthorne Square on 176th Street, which has traveled back to the 1950s this time and appropriately features a soda shop.

Extras dressed in the era’s fashion braved the cold as they repeatedly walked along the 5700-block to the instructions of the film crew on Monday. Police are intermittently closing off the street between 57th Avenue and 58th Avenue, but people are still able to go through in between takes.

The TV show follows two brothers, played by Jared Padelecki and Jensen Ackles, as they wrestle with mystical forces on a weekly basis. Apart from Monday, shooting is also taking place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Supernatural is among the shows to add tens of millions of dollars each year to the local economy, according to City of Surrey numbers. Others include Bates Motel and a new take on 1990’s hit Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

