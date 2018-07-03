Sunshine, wine and a Shakespeare comedy

Tickets are on sale now for this summer's Shakespeare Kelowna production of A Midsummer Night's Dream

The cast of Skakespeare Kelowna’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Image contributed by Skakespeare Kelowna.

To commemorate Shakespeare Kelowna’s 25th year, they’re putting on a show to remember.

Well known Okanagan actor and director Tracy Ross has come on board to direct a Midsummer Nightʼs Dream, William Shakespeareʼs most magical and romantic comedy.

A Midsummer Nightʼs Dream was written around 1594. It portrays the adventures of four young lovers, a group of amateur actors and their interactions with woodland fairies and a duke and duchess.

This year, from July 18 to 28, the ʻDreamʼ will be staged outdoors at SpearHead Winery.

“We thank our gracious hosts, Martina and Bill Knutsen for providing the spectacular venue high on Spiers Road in Southeast Kelowna,” said Stephen Jefferys, artistic director.

“Come and join us for an evening of wine, appetizers, Okanagan summer warmth and a world of love, spirits, fun and laughter.”

Over the last quarter of a century, Shakespeare Kelowna has staged 30 plays in several venues in the city, garnering many awards at the B.C. Theatre Festival.

