Sundays are special at The 39 Days of July in Duncan

With kids day, gospel Sunday, the bellydancing extravaganza and more, you can't miss them

Blisk, a Balkan-Slavic group is set to perform at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 14. (Submitted)

Sundays are always special during The 39 Days of July and 2019 is no different.

Sunday, July 7 is scheduled for the popular Children’s Day.

Especially aimed at the kids is a performance at 12:30 p.m. by Malakai, who is 10 years old and no stranger to the stage, followed at 1 p.m. by Norman Foote with his fun, inclusive show.

***

Sunday, July 14, is Intercultural Day at Charles Hoey Park. You can catch Teo singing in Filipino at 11 a.m., Mexican singer Cheko at noon, Syrian violinist Sari Alesh at 1 p.m., and Blisk — a Slavic and Balkan music and dance group — at 2 p.m.

Then there’s a performance by the Amadeus Quintet, followed by gals who write songs.

Finally, to end the special Sunday, Georgia Foster has arranged three hours of belly-dancing shows from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy the costumes, take pictures, and make lots of noise when you like what you see.

***

By Sunday, July 21, we’ve arrived at Elder’s Day so c’mon down to the park, settle in with a comfy chair and enjoy a great day.

It all starts at 11 a.m. with Dale Manason, followed at noon by the Cowichan Harmonica Band. At 1 p.m. it’s time for Dennis & Andy, and at 2 p.m. it’s time for the welcome return of the Ukelulus.

By 4 p.m., you’ll be in the mood for a concert by the Four Lake Cowichan Tenors: if you’ve heard them, you’ll be sure to be there. If you haven’t, well, don’t miss this chance to hear them.

They’re followed by the Ravenhill Ranters, Cooper Wolfe, Chris Ho, and finally, at 7 p.m. the Brock Meades Trio takes the stage at Charles Hoey’s Buckerfield’s Stage for the final show of the day.

***

It’s Gospel Music Day on Sunday, July 28 and the event features a welcome from Cowichan elder Della Rice Sylvester and Duncan town crier Ben Buss.

At 11 a.m., the Church of the Nazarene takes centre stage, as it has ever since the festival’s inception, offering a musical Sunday service for all to enjoy.

Then, at noon, it’s Jared Popma, with songs of hope and light, followed by Ditty Bakes Spirit Music Emporium, and, at 2 p.m., the New Life Baptist Church group.

***

Finally, Sunday, Aug. 4 is Country Music Appreciation Day.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, if you make your way to the Buckerfield’s stage, you’ll hear Jim Scales, Professor Banjo, the Paul Washington Trio, Chris Andres, and Anneda.

Get out those cowboy boots and join the fun.

