Summerland wineries turn on the lights

Okanagan Crush Pad lighting up the night with their display at last year’s Light up the Vines. Submitted photo

For the eighth year, Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive is lighting up the vines to celebrate the holiday season.

Light up the Vines is an annual event where members of Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive who have decorated their vineyards, orchards and tasting rooms for the holidays.

“Our members look forward to Light up the Vines each year as it is a great way to kick off the holiday season,” said Julian Scholefield, president of the Bottleneck Drive Association.”It’s exciting to have so many guests come out to see our vineyards, orchards and tasting rooms all lit up for the holidays.”

With 20 wineries, three cideries, one brewery and a brand new distillery, there’s a lot to taste and sights to see along Bottleneck Drive. With holiday lights sparkling, visitors will enjoy tastings, seasonal refreshments, snacks, and music.

Visitors have a chance to win a prize package valued at over $500 by collecting five stamps on a Lisn’t up the Vines passport, available at each tasting room or from Summerland and Penticton tourism centres.

The three evenings allow visitors to taste local products and get a jump on some holiday shopping. Doors will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 2 with a sneak-peek day on Nov. 24. Individual members may have tasting fees in effect.

Bottleneck Drive members are also participating in the Festival of Lights on Nov. 30. For a $5 donation to the Summerland Food Bank guests can sample wine, cider and beer at the Summerland Museum and the Main Street Yoga and Fitness Studio.

Scholefield also urges people to taste responsibly and pre-plan their evening by booking a tour company in advance or using a designated driver while attending Light up the Vines.

