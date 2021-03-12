Summerland syrup celebrated this Sunday at Nomad Cider

Maple sap tapped from trees will be boiled and made into syrup at the Sunday celebration

Roch Fortin, owner of the Okanagan's only maple syrup store Maple Roch in Summerland, shows some kids how tapping the maple trees at Nomad Cider will be turned into syrup. (Lorena Klammer photo)

When we think of maple syrup, we think of Quebec where the majority of Canada’s maple syrup is made.

But a Summerland maple-focused business owner is proving some of the sweet syrup can be made locally too. You just have to find the right trees.

This is the second year Roch Fortin, owner of Maple Roch, has been tapping Summerland maple trees. But this year he has been getting super sweet results.

“It’s been a bumper season for syrup in Summerland,” said Fortin.

Conditions in the Okanagan have been ideal this spring for the tapping season, he added.

Maple Roch has big plans for all that Summerland sap.

Fortin and his team will be turning the sap into maple syrup at Nomad Cider, at 8011 Simpson Rd., on Sunday, March 14.

Fortin and volunteers have been busy this past week tapping the maple trees on the Nomad property and other locations.

Nomad Cider has donated their property for production and hosting the maple syrup celebration on Sunday. Nomad will also be offering tastings of their ciders including the famous Maple Bourbon Cider.

On Sunday, Nomad will be open to the public from 12 to 5 p.m. for a maple syrup boil and outdoor cider samples.

“Thank you to all the farmers and property owners that let us tap their maple trees and the volunteers that have been donating their time to help harvest the sap,” said Fortin. “I could not have made this happen without them.”

So if you see a white bucket in Summerland, it’s not only a sign of spring, it’s a sign of community, he said.

Maple Roch is a business in downtown Summerland that operates like a co-op and social enterprise that showcases local maple artisans, farmers, and entrepreneurs.

Every unique maple product in the store has a touch of maple created by other small artisan businesses. You can find everything maple from 100 per cent pure Canadian organic single blend maple syrup from dedicated maple farmers in Eastern Canada to locally made Maple granola to Maple soy candles produced by Little Luxuries in Keremeos and the best vegan maple popcorn by Queen B Kettle Korn in Kelowna.

All locally produced maple products will have a touch of Summerland sweetness.

“We wanted to show consumers that we can support local and truly be local, that is why we’re adding a little of local Summerland syrup to things like our Maple granola and barbecue sauce,” said Fortin.

READ ALSO: Spring is in the air in Okanagan

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.