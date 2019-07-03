Summer Sounds returns

Rock band Camaro is joined by Kootenay Lately and the Anadil Belly Dancers to kick off Summer Sounds this Saturday, July 6, in Rotary Park in downtown Cranbrook.

Summer Sounds, Cranbrook’s outdoor, live music concert series in Rotary Park, runs simultaneously with the Dancing in the Park program each Saturday from July 6 to August 24, courtesy of the non-profit Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society (FPPAS) volunteers.

Regional performing artists, along with a few touring artists, will entertain from the Rotary Park bandstand starting at 6pm until 10pm completely free to the public.

“All our performers and technicians receive reasonable compensation and the rest of us volunteer our time and skills to contribute to the development of arts & culture in our community,” said James Neve, FPPAS President.

Funded primarily by the Columbia Basin Trust and other local corporate partners, the seasonal events have become an undeniable social hub for area citizens and visitors. The City of Cranbrook has added their support in recognition of the significant contribution the programs have made to the socio-economic and vibrancy of the city. A raffle will also be underway to help fund the programs with tickets sales at Rotary Park during the events. To add to the fun, attendees will have a chance to win an assortment of other prizes in a free draw every Saturday thanks to donations from local businesses.

Truly a great combination, the Kootenays are rich with diverse talent and Rotary Park is one of the best venues to relax and enjoy music in the warm summer weather. The exceptional line up of live entertainers is stacked with a variety of genres from folk to jazz, pop to classic rock and unique fusions. The dance component will be more defined and sometimes interactive featuring Tango, Zumba, clogging, belly dancing and presentations of other dance forms. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to bring their families and friends to the summer ‘heartbeat’ of the city.

Craft beer by the Fisher Peak Brewing Company will once again be for sale on site and several new food vendors will satisfy cravings. Attendees are encouraged to take a break from cooking and bring their lawn chairs or blankets as seating is limited. The public is reminded of the City’s Clean Air Bylaw 3940 which prohibits smoking in public places.

To volunteer, sign up on the website, make contact by email or stop by their information booth on Saturdays at Rotary Park. Find more details at www.fisherpeakperformingartists.com.

• July 6: Kootenay Lately, Anadil Belly Dancers, Camaro

• July 13: Maddisun, Key City ZUMBA, Voodoo Rhythm Kings

• July 20: Aaron Alander, Stages School of Dance, Lester McLean

• July 27: Taz McLean, Cbk Dance Connection, Sophistocrats

• Aug. 3: The Quimbys, Anadil Belly Dancers, Split/Shift

• Aug. 10: Deep Cedar, Key City ZUMBA, MOJO

• Aug. 17: Landon Schira, Key City ZUMBA, Pretty for the People

• Aug. 24: Four Deer Run, Suenos Tango, Gabriel Palatchi Trio