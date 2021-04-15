Summer portrait series on display at two Abbotsford locations

Exhibition presented by City of Abbotsford and arts council until April 30

A series of portraits taken last summer by Luke Pardy form an exhibition taking place throughout April at two Abbotsford locations. (Photo: Luke Pardy)

The City of Abbotsford and the Abbotsford Arts Council present a new art exhibition throughout April.

Stranger Days features portrait photos taken by Luke Pardy, Go Play Outside’s 2020 artist in residence.

The photos were taken at several parks cross Abbotsford last summer. Subjects were captured using a unique large-format 4×5 view camera.

This work is intended to serve as a reminder of the people and connections that are waiting for us in a post-COVID world.

The portraits are displayed inset into large window spaces at each of the exhibition sites – Kariton Art Gallery (2387 Ware St.) and Matsqui Centennial Auditorium (32315 South Fraser Way). The exhibit runs until April 30.

Pardy’s work can also been seen throughout Abbotsford on several bus shelters from now until April 30 to encourage people to go out and experience art in their city in a safe, physically distanced way.

Visit abbotsfordartscouncil.com/luke-pardy or abbotsford.ca/artist-residence for more information.

