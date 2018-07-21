Summer Kicks: Lopez brings dancing music

Golden Star Staff

Wednesday, July 25 is Golden’s chance to check out Roberto Lopez Criollo Electrik at Spirit Square as part of Summer Kicks.

Raised in Colombia, Lopez calls Montreal home now, and he loves pushing the boundaries of Latin music. His latest album, Criollo Electrik encompasses his imaginative Latin music style with groove-based creole that blends Colombian and Afro-Caribbean sounds with Afrobeat sounds and highlight. This “party-hearty” band will get everyone up out of their seats and dancing in the square.

Lopez began his music career plugging his guitar into his parents’ stereo, cranking it up, and distorting the sound, which influences his latest album, and brings his music back to its originating roots. Criollo Electrik was recorded in Montreal with his Brazilian percussionist and Ivorian drummer, mixing together an infusion of sounds.

Lopez was nominated as instrumental solo artist of the year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards in 2017, and was nominated for world album of the year at the Quebec Music Industry Awards in the same year.

Lopez is the composer, arrainger, producer, and guitarist for the Roberto Lopez Project and the Roberto Lopez Afro-Colombian Jazz Orchestra. Each encompasses traditional Latin rhythms into a contemporary environment.

Lopez is joined on July 25 by local group the Parson Jazz Cooperative at 7 p.m. in Spirit Square.

On August 1, Scott Cook and the Second Chances will bring their music to Golden.

Cook is an award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist who will bring an inspiring showcase of acoustic Canadian music. He will be joined by local band The Pickups.