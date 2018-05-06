Summer at the Shatford Centre

Assisting to awaken the creative spirit in all ages and stages of individuals is the mission of the Okanagan School of the Arts, which has been working towards this for 57 years.
In the beginning, in 1961, the Okanagan Summer School of the Arts (OSSA) was modelled after what was then called the Banff School of Fine Arts. At that time, the Penticton Board of Trade, now the chamber of commerce, with support from art community leaders, such as Eva Cleland, George Gay and Edith Sharp, embarked on the journey of bringing a fine arts school in the summer to beautiful Penticton.
In 2018, the Okanagan School of the Arts is very pleased to provide summer programs along with year-round programming. July is Music Month which leads off with ‘Strings the Thing’ an outstanding annual summer camp that takes place at the air-conditioned “Shatford Centre” in Penticton, July 9-13. This five-day camp, with delicious lunches included, is affordably priced and features outstanding faculty from the Okanagan, Lower Mainland and US. The camp is open to all ages and provides programs for beginner and advanced string players.
Guitarists, bassists, drummers, vocalists, keyboardists, horn players are welcome to Rock Skool, which runs from July 16th to 21st, with 2 hours a day for five days.
Jazzcool is a proven and very successful program for youth and adults, designed to get students excited about jazz. The main focus will be on improvisation, as this is what jazz is all about. The program is open to students in grades 7 – 12 and adults. Students need a minimum of two years experience on their instrument. The ability to read music is essential. Students will be placed in groups based on age and ability.
For the first time, OSA will have a five-day Robotics Camp for youth from August 20th to 24th, in partnership with the South Okanagan House of Science Society. The camp will be available to register soon, so don’t delay it will sell out quickly!
Creativity Camp for children is filling up fast, so go to shatfordcentre.com to sign up youth from 6 to 12 years of age! For information or to register, call 250-770-7668, e-mail info@shatfordcentre.com or drop in.
