Submit Langley events to: news@langleyadvancetimes.com (Subject: Arts Calendar)

Ongoing

• BC Songwriters’ Showcase: LaRaine hosts a showcase and open mic evenings at 7:30 p.m. in the NY’s Indian Grill & Bar, 20204 Fraser Hwy. Open mic sign-up in person, first come, first on stage. Various local members of the BC Songwriters’ Showcase Association will take the stage. Dates: May 1, May 15, May 29, June 12, June 26. Info: bcsongwriters.ca.

• Imprint juried art exhibition at the Fort Gallery, 9048 Glover Road, runs to April 28.

• Dancing at Lughnasa, by Irish playwright Brian Friel, is being presented until May 11 by Langley Players Drama Club at the Langley Playhouse at 4307 – 200th St., Brookswood. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with Sunday matinées at 2 p.m.

April 20

• Porter’s Bistro presents Inglewood, 7-10 p.m. 21572 – 46A Ave.

April 26

• Fort Langley poet and author Susan McCaslin will read from her most recent book at 7 p.m. at the Imprint exhibition at the Fort Gallery, 9048 Glover Rd. Info: 604-888-7411. Visit www.fortgallery.ca.

April 27

• Langley Garden Club Spring Show & Sale – Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 21562 Old Yale Rd. Come and see the juried plant show, buy yummy baked goods and preserves, and stock up on plants and garden-related items from vendors in the parking lot.

• Métis Kitchen Party – Waceya Métis Society is hosting a cultural gathering at Douglas Rec Centre, 20550 Douglas Cres., runs 5-9 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., live music, children activities, door prizes and more. All ages welcome.

April 29 & May 13

• A Quilt for Mum – Anyone interested in sewing (and a free lunch) can help put togther lap quilts to donate to Fort Langley Seniors Community Home. Classes Mondays, April 29 (Piecing the Quilt) and May 13 (Quilting the Layered Quilt), 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All supplies provided; just bring a sewing machine. Pre-registration required through A Great Notion Supply Ltd. – call 604-575-9028 or online at agreatnotion.com.

April 30

• Juno-nominated singer-songwriter Chelsea Amber comes to Bez Arts Hub, #102 20230 64th Ave., 7-9 p.m., in support of her new album, “Face the Waves.” Supports Compassion Canada. Tickets at www.frontofthelineproductions.com.

May 15

• Metro Vancouver grants up to $10,000 per project is available to arts and culture organizations for regional projects. The grants support research creation, production, dissemination, audience development, project staff and/or administrative capacity building. Completed applications must be submitted by 4 p.m., May 15. Download application at www.metrovancouver.org/cultural-grants.

Libraries

Programs are free unless noted otherwise.

• Aldergrove Library, 26770 29th Ave. 604-856-6415

• Brookswood Library, 20045 40th Ave. 604-534-7055

• City of Langley Library, 20399 Douglas Cres. 604-514-2850

• Fort Langley Library, 9167 Glover Rd. 604-888-0722

• Muriel Arnason Library, #130 20338 65th Ave. 604-532-3590

• Murrayville Library, 22071 48th Ave. 604-533-0339

– Collectors Club – Meets first Thursday each month, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Do you have a historical object that has special meaning to you, or are you a collector? Share your interest and latest finds. Contact Dennis at the library, or email dneumann@fvrl.bc.ca.

• Walnut Grove Library, 8889 Walnut Grove Dr. 604-882-0410.

Honouring history

• Aldergrove Telephone Museum, 3190 271 St., 604-857-0555, www.telephonemuseum.ca

• B.C. Farm Museum, 9131 King St., 604-888-2273, www.bcfma.com

• Canadian Museum of Flight, 5333 216th St. hangar 3, 604-888-3992, www.canadianflight.org

• Langley Centennial Museum, 9135 King St., 604-888-3922

• Fort Langley National Historic Site 23433 Mavis Ave., 604-513-4777

• Heritage CN Station: See the 1915 station, the heritage gardens, and vintage rail cars from noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Info: www.langleyheritage.ca. Volunteers needed Saturday and Sunday.

• Langley Memorial Hospital Museum: in Michaud House, 5202 204th St.

• Surrey Museum 17710 56A Ave., 604-592-6956 surrey.ca/heritage

Out and about

• Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival needs volunteers of all ages and skill levels for the event July 26 to 28. Minimum four-hour shift. T-shirt and volunteer appreciation event for those who help out. Info and registration: https://www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com/volunteer.

• Brookswood Senior Centre, 19899 36th Ave., offers lots of activities:

– Square and Round Dancing, Tuesday (plus) 7 to 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday (beginner/mainstream) 7 to 9:30 p.m. (September to May)

– Beginner line dancing, Thursday 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

– Beginner Plus, Thursday, 2:45 to 4 p.m.

– Intermediate line dancing, Thursday 4 to 5:45 p.m.

– Synergy advanced line dancing, Sunday, 12:30 to 3:45 p.m., and Thursday, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. High improver intermediate class, Thursday 8 to 10 p.m.

• Langley Children’s Choir: For talented young singers in Grades 4-7 for the 2017/18 season. Contact Patti Thorpe at pthorpe@sd35.bc.ca for further information and audition times.

• Surrey Square Wheelers: Wednesday: beginner/mainstream level 7 p.m. $5. New dancers receive three free evenings. At the Brookswood Seniors Centre, 19899 36th Ave. Info: mwilson.ssw@gmail.com, 604-534-0863 or 604-916-0653, surrey.squaredance.bc.ca.

Mondays

• Langley Garden Club: Regular meetings are the second Monday each month at the United Churches of Langley (formerly Sharon United), 216th Street and 48th Avenue at 7 p.m. with parlor show, speaker and refreshments. Drop-ins are welcome. Info: langleygardenclub.com.

• Port Kells Art Club: Offers classes. All levels of experience welcome. In oils and acrylics. Annual membership: $30. The club holds two art shows annually. Meets September to June at 20701 Fraser Hwy. Info: Susan Black, 604-592-2357 or susan.black@shaw.ca.

• Fraser Valley Symphony: Positions available (violin, viola and string bass) but other interested musicians are invited to enquire. Grade 8 RCM or equivalent required. Rehearsals are Monday 7:15 p.m. at Aldergrove Community Secondary. Info: lindsaymellor@hotmail.com.

• Langley Concert Band accepts new members (teens and adults) with at least one year of musical experience and meets Mondays 7-9 p.m. in the R.E. Mountain Secondary band room, 7755 202A St. Info: thelangleyconcertband@gmail.com or 604-513-8927. All instruments welcome. Musicians must have a mininum one year playing their instrument and a love of music.

• Senior Opus Singers: No experience is necessary, only a love of singing. The group does familiar tunes from days gone by and meets Tuesday afternoons at the Renaissance Retirement Resort, 6676 203 St., at 2 to 3:30 p.m. Info: senioropussingers@gmail.com.

Tuesdays

• Scottish Country Dancing: The first lesson is free. Check out the lively dancing. No partner necessary. Beginners welcome. The group meets Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. in the Fort Langley Community Hall. Info: Rebecca, 604-530-0500 or lonotera@shaw.ca.

Wednesdays

• Creative Compass Society hosts open mike events every second Wednesday at Maria’s Gelato, Fort Langley. Music starts at 7 p.m. Myles of Smiles is dedicated to musician Myles Seib who died of a brain tumour at 29. Performers wanted for upcoming events. Info: www.creative-compass.com.

• Langley Community Chorus: Join the 80-voice choir that rehearses Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. The chorus is seeking male tenors. Info: membership@langleychorus.org.

• South Fraser Pipes and Drums: The group meets Wednesdays 7 to 9 p.m. at Coghlan Hall. Potential members welcome. Info: Nancy, 604-782-9975.

• Music@Midweek: Free concerts are at noon in the Langley auditorium of Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

• Langley Quilters’ Guild: Members meet on the fourth Wednesday, except in December, at the George Preston Recreation Centre. The day meeting is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The evening meeting is 7:15 to 9 p.m. Info: Kathleen, 604-597-6414, or www.langleyquiltersguild.com.

• Langley Camera Club: Meets 7 p.m. at Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd., on 2nd, 3rd and 4th Wed. of each month. All levels of photographers and newcomers welcome. Info: 604-532-9212.

• Opus One Women’s Choir – Accepting new members. No audition or experience required, only the love of singing! If singing is for you, Opus One Women’s Choir is sure to make your heart sing! Rehearsals every Wednewsday at R.E. Mountain Secondary School choir room. 7:15-9:15 p.m. Info: opusonewomenschoir@gmail.com.

Thursdays

• Square dancing: Adult beginner classes are at the Brookswood Seniors’ Centre, 19899 36th Ave., 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Info.: 604-838-8821, jamonce@shaw.ca or www.surrey.squaredance.bc.ca.

• Langley Writers’ Guild meets 10 a.m.-noon on the first, second, and fourth Thursdays of the month at St. Joseph’s Hall, 20676 Fraser Hwy. All genres. Meets September to June. The group will consider one evening meeting per month if there is interest. Info: Deanna, 604-530-0951.

• Central Valley Community Pipe Band: The band is accepting new pipers and drummers of all levels. Meets Wednesday evenings at Coghlan Community Hall. An 8-week beginners’ program will be offered in the new year. Contact Nancy Gleeson (nancygleeson@gmail.com or 604-782-9975).

• Men’s a cappella group: New members welcome to the group that meets Thursdays, 7-10 p.m. at 20525 72nd Ave. Info: Gord, 604-530-4795.

Saturdays

Old time dances: O.A.P. hall, 3015 273rd St., has Saturday dances from 1 to 4 p.m. $6, includes snacks and tea/coffee.