Submissions wanted for Anonymous Art Show

The Abbotsford Arts Council (AAC) is now accepting applications for its seventh annual Anonymous Art Show fundraiser.

The show runs as a digital exhibition from Nov. 7 to Dec. 24 at abbotsfordartscouncil.com, and the gallery will be open if public health orders comply.

The show enables the community to support emerging artists and gives the buyer an opportunity to take home an artist’s original work at an affordable price.

The Anonymous Art Show features art that is submitted anonymously by members of the community of all ages and skill levels to be featured and sold in a lightly juried exhibition.

All submitted work must be completed on an unframed 12″ x 12″ x 1.5″ canvas or unframed 12″ x 12″ x 1.5″ cradled wood panel. Works on watercolour paper or photographic prints mounted to a cradled wood panel of that size are also acceptable.

Each piece displayed in the show is sold for $100. Half the proceeds go to the artist, and the other half stays with the Abbotsford Arts Council.

Purchased pieces are immediately taken off the wall and given to the purchaser or marked as “sold” online. Once the piece is sold, the artist’s name will be revealed.

The Abbotsford Arts Council will announce each participating artist on Instagram @abbotsfordartscouncil as their work is sold.

The proceeds help fund programs such as free community events, exhibition space, arts initiatives and more.

Artists may submit their application online at abbotsfordartscouncil.com until Oct. 10, and the completed works must be delivered to the Kariton Art Gallery (2387 Ware St.) on Oct. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. or by pre-arranged appointment.

The House of Fine Art (2485 West Railway St.) will include a discount coupon (to be used toward a future purchase) with the purchase of the required canvas or panel for those who mention that it is for the Anonymous Art Show.

Visit the arts council’s website or email admin@abbotsfordartscouncil.com for more information.

